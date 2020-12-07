Debbie Allen and Dr. Guy Fisher (The Real Godfather of Harlem) to Bring His Life Story to the Screen / WATCH

*Known as the real Godfather of Harlem, who also owned The Apollo Theater, Dr. Guy Fisher became respected as the Robin-Hood for the people was released October 28th from Yazoo Mississippi Federal Prison after serving 38 years for being involved in the heroin enterprise with the infamous drug lord Nicky Barnes’ The Council. Nicky betrayed him and Guy was sent to prison for LIFE.

While in prison Fisher earned a Master’s Degree and PHD. in Sociology. After being introduced by Gene Anthony Ray (Fame/Leroy) Debbie Allen took a real interest in his novel VICIOUS CIRCLE and helped him start a writing program for a class of his fellow inmates. Miss Allen has long believed that his true story is as gritty and dynamic…as “American Gangster,” “The Godfather of Harlem” and “New Jack City” combined and could become a symbol of possibility and change.

“The one thing that took hold of me, and freed me from hatred, was when I started writing,” Dr. Fisher says. “I have known Debbie Allen Nixon for almost 35 years! and I have been writing manuscripts and true stories but I wanted to start writing the screenplay and asked her to send me a few samples. Shortly thereafter I received approval to open a Book and Screenplay writing Class while in prison. Because of Debbie Allen, more than 100 men have published. books and screenplays.”

More from Dr. Guy Fisher “The Real Godfather of Harlem” and the renowned Debbie Allen on their movie plans about Fisher’s life. #PoliticsNation pic.twitter.com/WTIALYRMXx — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) December 7, 2020

“Guy has chosen education and creativity over hate. The fact that Dr. Fisher can be a real architect of change for so many young men who get lost every day in the criminal justice system is what interests me,” Ms. Allen says.

Debbie Allen is currently serving as Executive Producer/Director for “Grey’s Anatomy” and has directed more than 50 television and film productions. Remembered as Lydia Grant (the dance teacher ) in the musical drama and TV series “Fame,” she received a Golden Globe Award and two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Choreography. She was a 4-time Emmy Award nominee for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. As a Producer/ Director her credits include “A Different World.” “Amistad,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “That’s So Raven,” “How to Get Away with Murder,” “Empire” and “Scandal” among many others.

In 2001 Allen opened The Debbie Allen Dance Academy (DADA) in Los Angeles where she currently teaches young dancers.