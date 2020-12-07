Entertainment
Debbie Allen and Dr. Guy Fisher (The Real Godfather of Harlem) to Bring His Life Story to the Screen / WATCH
*Known as the real Godfather of Harlem, who also owned The Apollo Theater, Dr. Guy Fisher became respected as the Robin-Hood for the people was released October 28th from Yazoo Mississippi Federal Prison after serving 38 years for being involved in the heroin enterprise with the infamous drug lord Nicky Barnes’ The Council. Nicky betrayed him and Guy was sent to prison for LIFE.
While in prison Fisher earned a Master’s Degree and PHD. in Sociology. After being introduced by Gene Anthony Ray (Fame/Leroy) Debbie Allen took a real interest in his novel VICIOUS CIRCLE and helped him start a writing program for a class of his fellow inmates. Miss Allen has long believed that his true story is as gritty and dynamic…as “American Gangster,” “The Godfather of Harlem” and “New Jack City” combined and could become a symbol of possibility and change.
“The one thing that took hold of me, and freed me from hatred, was when I started writing,” Dr. Fisher says. “I have known Debbie Allen Nixon for almost 35 years! and I have been writing manuscripts and true stories but I wanted to start writing the screenplay and asked her to send me a few samples. Shortly thereafter I received approval to open a Book and Screenplay writing Class while in prison. Because of Debbie Allen, more than 100 men have published. books and screenplays.”
More from Dr. Guy Fisher “The Real Godfather of Harlem” and the renowned Debbie Allen on their movie plans about Fisher’s life. #PoliticsNation pic.twitter.com/WTIALYRMXx
— Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) December 7, 2020
“Guy has chosen education and creativity over hate. The fact that Dr. Fisher can be a real architect of change for so many young men who get lost every day in the criminal justice system is what interests me,” Ms. Allen says.
Debbie Allen is currently serving as Executive Producer/Director for “Grey’s Anatomy” and has directed more than 50 television and film productions. Remembered as Lydia Grant (the dance teacher ) in the musical drama and TV series “Fame,” she received a Golden Globe Award and two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Choreography. She was a 4-time Emmy Award nominee for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. As a Producer/ Director her credits include “A Different World.” “Amistad,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “That’s So Raven,” “How to Get Away with Murder,” “Empire” and “Scandal” among many others.
In 2001 Allen opened The Debbie Allen Dance Academy (DADA) in Los Angeles where she currently teaches young dancers.
Selena Quintanilla’s Husband and Sister Praise New Netflix Series About Late Singer
*Selena Quintanilla’s husband Chris Perez and her sister Suzette hit up social media to praise Netflix’s new “Selena” TV series, which released Friday.
The coming-of-age story follows the late Tejano singer as she chases her dreams, and the heart-wrenching and life-changing sacrifices she and her family make as they navigate the highs and lows of success, loss, love, and music. Part one of the two-part series is currently streaming on the platform
Suzette and Chris shared their reactions to the series on social media. Both were members of the singer’s band before her tragic death in 1995. Selena was murdered by her fan club’s president Yolanda Saldívar.
Perez had nothing but love for his bandmates in a lengthy post on Instagram.
“I loved her music even before I joined the band. I was intrigued by the fact that her brother had his name on everything as producer. Keyboard player Ricky Vela was my hero as far as musicianship goes. Her dad ran some amazing sound when I went to see them at an event in San Antonio,” he wrote.
View this post on Instagram
“I learned so much by taking on their guitar player Roger Garcia’s parts and doing my best to stretch it even further,” Perez recalled. “They had a girl drummer that laid it DOWN (Suzette really is a badass). Joe and Pete brought the ‘extra’ and added a whole other dimension PLUS Pete wrote amazing lyrics….and they sounded HEAVY.”
Perez, 51, added that he will “forever respect the band and the people involved in it.”
Suzette also took to Instagram to share her excitement over the Selena series becoming the number one show trending in the U.S.
“GUYS!!! OMG!!! Waking up and seeing this is insane and Beautiful!” Suzette, 53, wrote. “THANK YOU THANK YOU for this love you have always given to our family.”
We previously reported, the Quintanilla family is facing a $1 million lawsuit over the series.
Moctesuma Esparza, who produced the 1997 “Selena” biopic starring Jennifer Lopez, filed a lawsuit against the streaming giant, Selena’s father Abraham and her sister Suzette, claiming Abraham signed a contract agreeing to give him the rights to his daughter’s life story in 1995.
Esparza says they even discussed a possible series based on Selena’s early life, as a follow-up to the biopic. But he accuses Quintanillas of breach of contract after they went on to work with producer Moisés Zamora to develop the series for Netflix.
Part one of “Selena: The Series” is available on Netflix now.
Meek Mill Responds to ‘Cheap’ Tag After Giving Kids Selling Water $20 to Split (Watch)
*The backlash against Meek Mill was swift last night after he shared his $20 donation to a group of at least 8 young Black boys in Atlanta who were selling water, telling them to split it … as he sat behind the wheel of a $400,000 vehicle.
The Internet collectively called him a cheapskate and he has since defended his actions. After backlash ensued over the video, he responded by insisting, “They appreciated it. They just hustling kids.”
They appreciated it they just hustling kids ….. https://t.co/QzUhJejGl0
— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 6, 2020
He also posted video of a money-fanning young hustler, about the age of the Atlanta water hustlers. He wrote: “They be having more money than some of y’all.”
Watch below:
Tory Lanez Reacts to Misunderstanding Over a ‘Black Man Expressing His Innocence for Insensitivity’
*Tory Lanez continues to deny shooting his alleged former girlfriend, rapper Megan Thee Stallion.
On Friday night, the Canadian rapper was asked by a fan in an Instagram comment to come clean about the incident.
Lanez has repeatedly denied the allegations on his latest album, “Daystar,” as well aon social media and most recently in court.
“I realize that not every body heard me say ‘no I did not’ on my album,” he wrote, “… becuz they mistaked [sic] a black man expressing his innocence for insensitivity … as if we ain’t all fighting the same fight, as if exiling a successful man is the answer to a problem bigger than him … you’ll get more than u need to know when court resume.”
View this post on Instagram
In October, Lanez (real name Daystar Peterson) responded to the two felony charges he’s facing for allegedly shooting Megan after they had an argument in an SUV earlier over the summer.
Lanez is accused of firing several shots at Megan’s feet and wounding her on July 12 in Hollywood Hills.
He previously took to Twitter to speak out about the charges, noting that the truth will come to light.
“the truth will come to the light,” he wrote. “I have all faith in God to show that … love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart … a charge is not a conviction . If you have supported me or meg thru this , I genuinely appreciate u.”
Meanwhile, Megan seemed to address the incident in the “Shots Fired” track off her newly released debut album “Good News.”
“You shot a 5’10” bitch, with a .22/Talkin’ ’bout bones and tendons like them bullets weren’t pellets,” Megan raps. “A pussy n***a with a pussy gun in his feelings/OK, he in the backseat and he keep callin’ me a bitch (He a bitch)/We all know this shit, I coulda came back with (Lil’ ass n***a).”
Lanez has been charged with one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He’s also accused of inflicting great bodily injury, per TMZ. If convicted, he faces up to 22 years and 8 months in prison.
Lanez next court hearing is set for Jan. 20.
