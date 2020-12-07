Legal
Council Denies Family’s Request for New Prosecutor in Breonna Taylor Case
*A special prosecutor will not be appointed to investigate the death of Breonna Taylor, the Kentucky Prosecutors Advisory Council unanimously decided on Friday.
According to MSN, the council argued that it does not have the legal authority to appoint the prosecutor, but attorneys for Taylor’s family disagree.
In October, Tamika Palmer, Taylor’s mother, called for an independent special prosecutor and a new grand jury to be appointed to the case. Her request came days after two members of the original grand jury told “CBS This Morning” that Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron did not present them with the option to indict any of the police officers involved with Breonna’s death.
Only former officer Brett Hankison was charged with wanton endangerment for shooting into Taylor’s neighbor’s apartment.
AG Cameron said back in September that if the grand jury “wanted to make an assessment about different charges, they could have done that.”
“It was a betrayal,” Juror No. 2 told Gayle King of “CBS This Morning.” Adding, “They didn’t give us the charges up front… when they gave us all of that testimony, over 20-something hours, and then to say that these are the only charges that they’re coming up with, it’s like, ‘Well, what did we just sit through?'”
Sam Aguiar, one of Palmer’s attorneys, noted that the case shows “how the cards stack so heavily in favor of law enforcement and against Black women.”
“Daniel Cameron completely undermined the integrity of our justice system, exposing its bias and the unethical conduct which happens behind the secret walls of grand jury proceedings,” Aguiar said. “Rather than fix this, eight prosecutors today chose to condone it. Their failure to step up here was cowardly. The whole world now sees clearly how the blindness of lady justice does not exist in Kentucky for Black women.”
Another Taylor family attorney, Lonita Baker, said case law supports the request for a new prosecutor, per CBS affiliate WLKY.
Gunmen Kill Seven Children in Cameroon
*YAOUNDE, Cameroon — Tragedy struck in late October when seven children were killed, and 13 others suffered wounds when unidentified gunmen opened fire on a Cameroon school amidst tension in the region. No one has claimed responsibility, but officials allegedly blame militants seeking to secede.
Though the massacre took place on Oct. 24, photos of the victims have only now been released.
On that date, the Tamungwa family was expecting their son to return safely home from school, but instead received news of his death.
Eleven-year-old Victory Ngamenyi was among at least seven students killed when the gunmen stormed the Mother Francisca International Bilingual Academy, a private school in Kumba, a town in Cameroon’s southwest region, on Oct. 24.
“I was in the house with my sick wife when a little girl came and started shouting, telling me they had shot and killed my son,” Boniface Tamungwa, the boy’s father, told local reporters after the shooting. “I went to the school and saw my son dead. He was among the three children who died on the spot.”
Tamungwa, who is a pastor, said his son had been born after nine years of infertility, and God had blessed him to become instrumental in the church.
No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, but Cameroon’s government has accused Anglophone, or English-speaking, armed separatists demanding independence from Francophone-dominated, or French-speaking, centralized Cameroon.
“A group of over 10 terrorists, armed with war weapons, and dressed-up in real-commando style, aboard three motorcycles, stormed the premises (of the school) and unfeelingly opened fire on the students that were in classrooms,” Rene Emmanuel Sadi, the country’s communication minister, said in a press statement at the time.
“This gruesome act was perpetrated by an armed separatist terrorist group. Special units of Cameroonian Armed Forces have undertaken to secure the town of Kumba,” he said.
Students who fled their classroom at the Mother Francisca International Bilingual Academy in Kumba, Cameroon left books and shoes behind after gunmen opened fire and killed 7 children on Oct. 24, 2020. (Video screen grab: Timberwolf-Phoenix Media)
But the Ambazonia Governing Council, one of the groups fighting for the independence of the unrecognized Federal Republic of Ambazonia, dismissed the accusation, saying it “is aware of Cameroon’s atrocious attempt to sabotage the smooth running of community schools using the new curriculum designed by the Ambazonia Education Board.”
The sociopolitical crisis that began in October 2016 in the Anglophone Northwest and Southwest regions of Cameroon quickly morphed into an armed conflict following the government’s lethal response to mostly peaceful protests by Anglophone lawyers and teachers who were demanding reforms in the country’s educational and judicial systems.
Students who fled their classroom at the Mother Francisca International Bilingual Academy in Kumba, Cameroon left books and shoes behind after gunmen opened fire and killed 7 children on Oct. 24, 2020. (Video screen grab: Timberwolf-Phoenix Media)
The conflict has since killed more than 3,000 people and displaced more than 700,000 others. About 800,000 children have been kept out of school, according to Amnesty International. Both government forces and separatist fighters have repeatedly been accused of masterminding various forms of atrocities in the conflict.
The Oct. 24 killings came just two weeks after schools effectively resumed following a three-year curfew and shutdown imposed by Anglophone secessionists.
There are still fears the incident will douse the enthusiasm for effective school resumption in troubled regions.
The attack was “a disturbing reminder of the heavy toll paid by civilians, including children, many of whom have been deprived of their right to education,” said Stéphane Dujarric, a spokesman for United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.
UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore echoed those sentiments, stating, “Attacks on education are a grave violation of children’s rights. Schools must be places of safety and learning, not deathtraps.”
The massacre also received widespread condemnation in Cameroon, where social media was quickly awash with the hashtag #EndAnglophoneCrisis.
For the aggrieved parents, it is personally traumatizing.
“I went through a lot before conceiving Victory,” said Ngamenyi’s mother, Camarita Tamungwa, who said she was considered “barren” after years of infertility. “God finally blessed me with Victory and his sister. But now It is very painful. We loved him so much.”
In an interview, her husband told Zenger News that two days before the shooting, God had revealed to him that something like it would happen. But he didn’t know it would take his son.
“Victory’s death is a great loss not only to me and my family, but to the body of Christ. This is a child who used to play the drums during church service in my ministry,” Boniface Tamungwa said. “The killers of my son should remember that no one will live here on earth forever. They will face the consequences of their actions. The act they have done to end the life of my son will affect their generations.”
The seven students killed are the latest victims of a little-known but long-running conflict in the middle-class Central African nation led by 87-year-old President Paul Biya since 1982. A drumbeat of similarly gruesome killings has become the ugly face of what’s known as “the Anglophone conflict.”
In August, a 33-year-old mother of two was killed by suspected separatists who accused her of colluding with the Cameroon military.
In April, Cameroon acknowledged the Army’s role in killing at least 13 civilians after initially denying responsibility.
Academics blame the government for not organizing negotiations between warring sides.
“Government should grant amnesty to all those arrested in relation to the crisis, including the leaders of Anglophone armed groups, so genuine talks, with the facilitation of a trusted mediation could start,” said William Hermann Arrey, chair of the Department of Peace and Development Studies at the Protestant University of Central Africa.
“This conflict can be brought to a definitive end by suspending all military operations and ceasing the targeting of civilians by both state security forces and separatist groups. The Anglophone non-state armed groups should participate with goodwill in the genuine dialogue should government launch it,” Arrey said in an email.
The conflicts stem from Cameroon’s past, first as a German colony that was later split between France and Britain. French Cameroon gained independence in 1960, joined by English-speaking Cameroonians through a federation a year later after a vote by the United Nations.
In 1972, both the English- and French-speaking parts of Cameroon became one country, rather than being governed separately. Many in Cameroon say the purpose of the conflict — restoring Cameroon’s former federal structure —is doomed to fail.
“The conflict has gone out of control. Nobody foresaw that there will be burning of villages, killing of people; that people will be arrested and massively put in jail; that some will go on exile,” said Nkongho Felix Agbor, president of the Centre for Human Rights and Democracy in Africa and one of the lawyers who initiated peaceful protests that later escalated to violence.
“There is a need for both parties in the conflict to think more about the people and try to find a long-lasting solution that will be a win-win for everybody,” he said. “We are gone beyond the blame game. We should now collectively look for the end of the day. Everybody is suffering … the country is bleeding.”
(Edited by Matthew B Hall and Natalie Gross)
The post Gunmen Kills Seven Children in Cameroon appeared first on Zenger News.
Gang Illegally Selling ED Drugs Online Busted
*MUNICH—A major illegal distributor of erectile dysfunction drugs on the internet has been busted in a joint operation involving Spanish, pan-European and U.S. authorities.
The raids took place a variety of cities in Spain, where the gang had many of its operations.
Police started investigating the group — which is reported to be one of the biggest worldwide distributors of illegal pharmaceuticals — three years ago and found that along with ED drugs, members had branched out into selling other pharmaceuticals illegally, including Covid-19 and HIV medications.
Authorities said the gang had amassed a client base that in Spain alone involved a network of 6,000 regular customers, most of whom acted as dealers. The firm dealt with its clients via the so-called “dark web” and took payments in untraceable cryptocurrencies.
The ringleader is a German man based in Singapore, whose identity and age were not revealed. He was arrested with a business partner in Munich on Oct. 13. Specifics on where the two are being held and what charges they face were not immediately available.
Spanish police said that the major drugs bust was possible thanks to cooperation with customs officials in Munich, as well as the Bamberg Public Prosecutor’s Office in Germany, EUROPOL and authorities in the U.K. and U.S.
After starting to investigate the gang in 2017, authorities made the first round of arrests in January 2018. At that time, 25 people were taken into custody and 12 different locations were searched.
That bust also recovered 500,000 doses of 62 different types of medication that were being sold illegally because they were not authorized for sale over the internet.
They also recovered 320,000 euros (roughly $375,000 U.S.) in bank accounts and a total of 23,000 euros (about $27,000 U.S.) in cash and 65,000 euros (nearly $77,000 U.S.) in cryptocurrencies.
Electronic devices found during the raids allowed the police to discover that the drugs were being imported from India and Singapore through postal services and international parcel companies. The substances were then distributed in Spain through the dark web, using illegal virtual pharmacies.
It was thanks to the analysis of the devices seized in the first raid that the German gang leader was identified. He was a well-established businessman in Singapore who ran a huge infrastructure for the illicit distribution of drugs.
From January last year, the investigation switched focus on the German ringleader and the Spanish operation. In Spain, the gang mainly operated in selling ED drugs, but in other countries, they dealt in antibiotics, cancer medication, drugs allegedly capable of battling the COVID-19 virus and HIV medication.
The series of raids on this occasion recovered goods worth 1.5 million euros (just under $1.8 million U.S.), three high-end vehicles, electric cars, luxury watches, cryptocurrencies worth 600,000 euros (about $710,000 U.S.) and computer equipment.
The sale of these drugs in Spain and most other countries is carefully regulated, so any potential side effects can be monitored by medical professionals.
Worldwide, legal sales of such ED drugs as Viagra and Cialis currently total about 4.25 billion euros ($5 billion U.S.) and are expected to reach 5.9 billion euros ($7 billion U.S.) by 2024, according to Zion Market Research.
(Edited by Matthew Hall and Carlin Becker)
The post Gang Illegally Selling ED Drugs Online Busted appeared first on Zenger News.
Trial of Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer, Eric Holder, Delayed Due to COVID
*The trial for Eric Holder, the alleged killer of Nipsey Hussle, has been delayed for at least 90 days due to COVID-19 concerns, according to New York Daily News.
“I really don’t how we can realistically expect to see this case go to trial anytime in the next 90 days or more,” the report quotes Judge Robert J. Perry as saying. “Mr. Holder, I don’t know what to tell you except that the court system and this county are plagued by a sickness that we call the COVID virus, and the court system has been very much impacted. You have the right to a speedy trial. What counsel is suggesting is that we have you come back on the 21st of January and see where we are and try to have a trial within 30 days of the 21st, but you’ve heard my comments, I don’t think that’s going to happen.”
The judge confirmed that Holder is being held in isolation, UPROXX reprots.
We previously reported, Holder, 29, is accused of fatally shooting the beloved rap star outside his clothing store in Los Angeles in 2019.
According to TMZ, Holder became enraged when Nipsey talked back to him after he fired off two shots that hit the L.A. native.
Sources at the scene of Nipsey’s murder tell us … after Eric Holder allegedly shot Nipsey twice and the rapper fell to the ground, Nipsey raised his head and said something to the effect of, “You shot me, you got me, I’m good.”
We’re told Holder — who had already started to walk away — turned around and walked back in Nipsey’s direction when he realized the rapper was still alive. That’s when Holder fired additional shots at Nipsey … those bullets, eyewitnesses believe, that killed him.
At the time of his death, Nipsey Hussle was 33 was working on several civic development projects to renew his Los Angeles neighborhood. For this reason, Holder claims was paid to kill Nipsey, according to unconfirmed reports.
As noted by RollingOut: This claim has been published by media outlets, Lipstick Alley, Hip-hop Wired, Daily Motion and others, based on unconfirmed sources from an Instagram post. According to these sources, Holder has stated that he was propositioned by someone in the Los Angeles Police Department to assassinate Nipsey Hussle. This alleged proposition was that Holder would receive $75,000 and would not be charged.
