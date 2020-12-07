Actress Natalie Deselle Reid (‘B.A.P.S.’) Dead At 53

*(Via UrbanHollywood411.com) – Natalie Desselle Reid, an actress who had roles in the films B.A.P.S. (1997), Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011) and on the sitcom Eve, died Monday. She was 53.

Reid’s death was confirmed by Je’Caryous Johnson, CEO of Je’Caryous Entertainment, which was planning a stage adaption of B.A.P.S.

“It is with great sadness and heavy, heavy hearts that Je’Caryous Johnson and the entire Je’Caryous Entertainment family mourns the passing of one of our own, our sweet, unforgettable actress/comedian Natalie Desselle Reid,” Johnson said in a statement.

He went on to describe the actress as a “show-stopping personality.”

“Immediately upon meeting and working with her, we fell in love with her undeniably witty, always giving and caring and hilariously show-stopping personality,” Johnson added.

While no cause of death was given, TMZ reported that Reid had been battling colon cancer. The website said she was in hospice care when she passed away, and was surrounded by family members.

The Alexandria, Louisiana native’s former co-stars offered their condolences on social media.

Fellow B.A.P.S. actress and Oscar winner Halle Berry shared a GIF of Reid along with the caption: “I’m in total shock … completely heartbroken. gonna need a minute.”

Get the full story on the death of Natalie Desselle Reid at UrbanHollywood411.com.