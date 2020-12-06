Trump Announces Via Twitter That Rudy Giuliani Has Contracted COVID-19!

*An Alabama woman is raising 12 kids after her sister and brother-in-law died a month apart from COVID-19.

Francesca McCall says following the loss of her younger sister Chantale and her brother-in-law Rance Martin, she took in Chantale’s children who ranged between the ages of 2 to 17. She already has seven of her own kids, which brought the total number of children living under one roof to 12.

“We have all the boys in one room and we have all the girls in the other two rooms, so everybody’s kind of just on top of one another,” McCall said, as reported by CNN. “So we’ve been making the best out of the situation.”

McCall’s sister worked for a home health agency and always took precautions.

“She wore the mask, she kept her distance, she did the proper hand washing and all the proper things she was supposed to do,” McCall said. Her sister was first hospitalized for COVID back in September and her condition worsened.

Chantale, who had bronchitis and asthma, died about two weeks after she was first hospitalized on Sept. 16. Her husband died on Oct. 25.

“They’re doing OK at times and at times they break down, so they’re having their days and their moments,” McCall said about her nieces and nephews, who are reportedly going to school remotely. “It’s been very hard losing their friends, church family and basically everything that’s held dear to them.”

Carla McDonald, McCall’s friend from church, created a GoFundMe campaign to help with the family’s expenses.

“She loves these children with all of [her] heart,” McDonald said. “She is not the one to ask for assistance from anyone. She is just trying to raise 12 children and meet their everyday needs not only for Christmas.”