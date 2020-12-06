Africa
TAYO Fatunla: Promoting Peace Through Art in Africa
*Yumiko Yokozeki is the Director of UNESCO-IICBA. IICBA is UNESCO’s category I institute with a mandate of working for teacher development in Africa and it was at the commencement of the webinar Zoom project meeting that she gave a welcome speech to participants of “Cartooning to Silence the guns” project in Africa and in conjunction with Cartooning for Peace. Below is her Zoom meeting speech to participants and cartoonists….
It is a great honor and pleasure to welcome our youth participants virtually to this first of two “Cartooning to Silence the Guns” capacity-building webinars. A message to our youth participants: By your presence here, you have accepted the United Nations’ and UNESCO’s call to be peace lovers and peacebuilders in your own homes, schools, and communities, as well as in the wider region.
We begin by asking you to consider this question: How can the arts promote peace, and how can you promote peace through the arts? Indeed, arts and cartoons can play a unique and important role in a healthy, participatory society, community, and education. We believe it is just as important to develop your creativity as it is to develop your critical thinking skills. This Cartooning to Silence the Guns project intends to develop your knowledge, innovation, values, and skills for peace creation and the mediation of anger ad violence.
This is a virtual collaborative and creative space that is centered on youth voices, ideas, concerns, and innovation. Putting youth at the forefront and the center of education strategizing, especially peace education planning, is not only the right thing to do, but the smart thing to do; after all, Africa has the world’s youngest continent in terms of the population’s average age. The youth population is Africa’s richest resource; just think of the ingenuity, fresh perspectives, energy, and hope within this virtual room right now. With your engagement, we can build a more peaceful and prosperous future not “for” you, but with you.
UNESCO IICBA has been supporting peace education for the prevention of violence and violent extremism since 2017, with the support of the government of Japan. Peace is one of the African Union’s top priorities. Aspiration 4 of Agenda 2063 emphasizes that “a culture of peace and tolerance shall be nurtured in Africa’s children and youth through peace education.” The Continental Education Strategy for Africa (CESA) 2016-2025 calls for peace education and safeguarding education in times of emergencies, and ensuring safe teaching and learning environments. “Silencing the Guns of Africa by the Year 2020” is an important and relevant theme of the African Union, and it has become much more urgent in the health crisis of COVID-19. The pandemic might exacerbate the risk of conflict across many contexts due to its economic, educational, and emotional ramifications.
Violence begins in the human mind, but the Constitution of UNESCO reminds us that peace also does: “Since wars begin in the minds of men [and women], it is in the minds of men that the defenses of peace must be constructed” Therefore, peacebuilding would not be sustainable if the efforts are not mainstreamed in education and nurtured in the minds of young people. The world belongs not to us, but to our children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and our education systems of today need to emerge from the past and look towards the future and enable youth to live together and face challenges with resilience and peaceful intentions.
To our youth participants, thank you very much in advance for the artwork and the contributions you will make. I hope that the project inspires you to continue striving for creative strategies to address violence and introduce and defend peace.
TAYO Fatunla is an award-winning Nigerian Comic Artist, Editorial Cartoonist, Writer and Illustrator. He is one of the participants of the CARTAN Virtual cartoon exhibition marking 60 years of Nigeria. He is a graduate of the prestigious Kubert School, in New Jersey, US. and recipient of the 2018 ECBACC Pioneer Lifetime Achievement Award for his illustrated OUR ROOTS creation and series – Famous people in Black History – He participated in the UNESCO’s Cartooning In Africa forum held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and the Cartooning Global Forum in Paris, France and took part in the Afropolitan Comics virtual comics exhibition arranged by the French Institute in South Africa coinciding with its annual National Arts Festival –– www.tayofatunla.com/[email protected]
Silencing the Guns – An African Youth Project
*UNESCO, IICBA (International Institute for building capacity in Africa) and the Paris based Cartooning For Peace will host two virtual training sessions and raising awareness webinars in English and in French, on how to use cartoon art to visually send messages on the themed “Silencing The Guns” project through peace, social awareness and highlighting human rights issues and press freedom.
The purpose of the project is to create awareness among youths and youth leaders from African Universities in Nigeria, Somalia, Kenya, Ethiopia and Uganda between the ages of 20 and 28 about building peace initiatives and possibilities through cartoons. Cartoon art will be used as a teaching and literary tool to promote a safe and stimulating environment and atmosphere for ideas and dialogues. Participants will then create their own cartoons on relevant local and social issues.
The cartoonists engaged in the two-day project are Alaa Satir (Sudan), Damien Glez (Burkina Faso), Oscar (Guinea), POV (Madagascar), TAYO (Nigeria), Willis (Tunisia) Yemi (Ethiopia) and Zapiro (South Africa). The English-speaking sessions will take place on the 24th and 27th of November and the French-speaking sessions on 17th and 18th December.
A Tribute to a Legend the Late President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings
*In 1994, Elizabeth, Sia, Sia, Yaba, of the Yaba TV Show had very rare one-on-one interview with the former President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings.
Her most pressing question was about dual citizenship, “Will African-Americans who return to the Ghana” have the possibility of dual citizenship. His response was “I don’t see why dual citizenship would be denied to African-Americans who want to integrate with their roots.”
JJ Rawlings was born on June 22, 1947 in Accra, Ghana. He was a highly respected military officer and politician who has contributed largely to the return of Ghana’s national pride which the current President echoes to the family. His first daughter remembers him as a man who live a normal and private life. She said her father choice for the family to live outside the castle to experience a life filled with love, justice and compassion for others.
The following year, in 1995 JJ Rawlings made a visit to Los Angeles, California. There was a dinner held for him at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills where the late superstar Michael Jackson, late Isaac Hayes, the legendary Stevie Wonder and many others came to honor him. Four years later in 1999, the former late President returned to the U.S, this time to Washington DC for the passing of the Right of Abode Law. Seven years stood between the initial thoughts of dual citizenship and the final passing of Law in 2001.
Please see the video clip interview with JJ Rawlings here: www.yabamedia.com
The President who fought for justice, peace and equality also served as the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). JJ Rawlings laid this foundation upon which others have built upon to provide the very needed human capital, investments potentials and international foreign revenues to Ghana. During an American Returnee Celebration, President Addo of Ghana stated that “the return of the African Diasporas’ is economically pragmatic for Ghana.”
He is survived by his wife, four children, grandchildren and, especially African-Americans, who share in the Motherland inheritance. It will continue to be written in gold the legacy he laid and the restoration of the land of Ghana and Africa as a continent. Just as President Addo, stated in his message to the response of his recent death on November 12, 2020, ” A great tree has fallen, and Ghana is poorer for this loss”. Good night JJ Rawlings.
Sia Sia’s cherished interview is just one example of bridging the gap between Africans and African-Americans. Today, Sia-Sia continues her mission with the Yaba Radio Show on KJLH Radio 102.3 FM every Sunday at 6pm LIVE.
New Google-IFC Report Estimates Africa’s Internet Economy Could be Worth $180 billion by 2025
[LAGOS, NAIROBI, JOHANNESBURG] —e-Conomy Africa 2020, a new report released today by Google and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), estimates that Africa’s Internet economy has the potential to reach 5.2% of the continent’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 2025, contributing nearly $180 billion to its economy. The projected potential contribution could reach $712 billion by 2050.
Driving this growth is a combination of increased access to faster and better quality Internet connectivity, a rapidly expanding urban population, a growing tech talent pool, a vibrant startup ecosystem, and Africa’s commitment to creating the world’s largest single market under the African Continental Free Trade Area.
Currently, Africa is home to 700,000 developers and venture capital funding for startups has increased year-on-year for the past five years, with a record $2.02 billion in equity funding raised in 2019, according to Partech Ventures Africa.
“The digital economy can and should change the course of Africa’s history. This is an opportune moment to tap into the power of the continent’s tech startups for much-needed solutions to increase access to education, healthcare, and finance, and ensure a more resilient recovery, making Africa a world leader in digital innovation and beyond,” said Stephanie von Friedeburg, Interim Managing Director, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of IFC.
Digital startups in Africa are driving innovation in fast-growing sectors, including fintech, healthtech, media and entertainment, e-commerce, e-mobility, and e-logistics, contributing to Africa’s growing Internet gross domestic product (iGDP) — defined as the Internet’s contribution to the GDP.
“Google and IFC have created this report to highlight the role the digital startup sector is playing and other factors driving the continent’s growth, in order to showcase and support the opportunities the continent presents,” said Google Africa director Nitin Gajria.
An analysis within the report, conducted by Accenture, found that in 2020, the continent’s iGDP may contribute approximately $115 billion to Africa’s $2.554 trillion GDP (4.5% of total GDP). This is up from $99.7 billion (3.9% of total GDP) in 2019, with the potential to grow as the continent’s economies develop.
Investments in infrastructure, consumption of digital services, public and private investment, and new government policies and regulations will play an important role in supporting Africa’s digital growth. The report notes that investment in digital skills will also need to increase in order to help drive technology usage and continue to grow the continent’s talent pool.
