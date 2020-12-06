Social Heat
Loni Love Celebrates Boyfriend James’ ’89th’ B-day with Heartfelt Posts
*Comedian Loni Love recently took to social media with a heartfelt post dedicated to her longtime boyfriend, James Welsh, on the event of his “89th” birthday celebration.
In the comments section, the fans were slow to catch the joke, and some of them fell for it, believing Welsh really is 89. Those who figured he could not be that old simply laughed and joined the comedian in wishing her beau a happy birthday.
Some hours later, Love shared another update with her fans. This one featured Welsh wearing a small blue birthday hat while seated outdoors at what looked like a roadside cafe.
Love and Welsh have been quarantining together for some time now. In May, the comedian told Closer Weekly that she and the actor have grown closer.
If the Instagram posts are any indication, then that closeness has multiplied. The couple went public with their romance in November 2018 and have remained together ever since, although she once admitted to not knowing if they will ever get married.
The man has kids and grandkids who live in the same city as he does with Love, but she has not met them because, according to her, she is not ready.
They may have gotten closer, but she is not ready to meet his family, and perhaps she will not have to – it is not looking that way, though. More details and other news on our website.
Snoop Dogg Teaming with Triller for New Boxing League: ‘The Fight Club’
*There is no doubt that #SnoopDogg was hands down one of the top moments during the recent #MikeTyson and #RoyJonesJr. fight as he handled the commentary. He definitely brought the laughs during the event, causing some people to crown him the real winner of the event. Now it looks like Snoop will be trying his hand at the boxing world by teaming up with #Triller to launch a new boxing league.
According to @espn, Snoop announced that he would be partnering with Triller for “The Fight Club,” which will have at least five to eight events a year with Snoop serving as the host and announcer. Similar to the Tyson-Jones fight, the events will bring together boxing along with the musical acts to match.
The press release continued to state that the league will be “connecting celebrities from various backgrounds, from breakout social media stars and professional athletes renowned for their athletic abilities to celebrated musicians and well-known actors and other stars …
Jeremih Recovering from COVID-19 At Home – Gives Thanks to 50 Cent, Diddy
*Here’s some good news for your Saturday. Singer Jeremih has beat COVID-19! The Chicago R&B singer was released from Northwestern Memorial Hospital Friday night after a weeks-long battle with coronavirus. He’s currently home recovering.
In a statement to TMZ, the star thanked his loyal fans who have been praying for him through his tough health journey.
“First and foremost, I would like to thank God and the incredible team of doctors and nurses at Northwestern Memorial Hospital for saving my life. I will be forever grateful.”
The R&B singer went on to say, “I would also like to thank my family and friends for all their prayers and well wishes. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude. A special thanks to Chance The Rapper, 50 Cent, and Diddy for their love and support.”
Uh Oh … Unintended Consequences: 40 People Catch COVID-19 At Swinger’s Convention
*The host of a swingers event in New Orleans revealed 41 out of 300 guests contracted COVID-19.
Naughty Events owner Bob Hannaford revealed in a blog post that he and his staff took several precautions to ensure the safety of attendees. He wrote that they performed temperature checks, practiced social distancing, and sanitized prior to check-in. The guests also wore color-coded bracelets to show who had antibodies and who tested negative for the virus as reported by the New York Post.
“We issued wristbands in one color to indicate who had antibodies and therefore was not contagious. We issued a second color to those that showed us a very recent negative COVID-19 test. The wristbands even had each person’s date of their test circled.”
