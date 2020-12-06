Loni Love Celebrates Boyfriend James’ ’89th’ B-day with Heartfelt Posts

*There is no doubt that #SnoopDogg was hands down one of the top moments during the recent #MikeTyson and #RoyJonesJr. fight as he handled the commentary. He definitely brought the laughs during the event, causing some people to crown him the real winner of the event. Now it looks like Snoop will be trying his hand at the boxing world by teaming up with #Triller to launch a new boxing league.

According to @espn, Snoop announced that he would be partnering with Triller for “The Fight Club,” which will have at least five to eight events a year with Snoop serving as the host and announcer. Similar to the Tyson-Jones fight, the events will bring together boxing along with the musical acts to match.

The press release continued to state that the league will be “connecting celebrities from various backgrounds, from breakout social media stars and professional athletes renowned for their athletic abilities to celebrated musicians and well-known actors and other stars …

