‘Jalen Rose: Renaissance Man’ Podcast Gets with Katie Couric on Cancel Culture, Fashion & More / LISTEN
*Former NBAer current NBA analyst for ESPN/ABC, Jalen Rose also hosts a podcast called “Jalen Rose: Renaissance Man.” The newest episode features him interviewing veteran journalist Katie Couric.
Here’s some of what he had to say about getting with Kouric:
As a black man in this time of social unrest, I love that an outspoken white woman like Couric doesn’t mind making other people feel uncomfortable about the truth by talking about difficult subjects. I pay attention to that, so I was really looking forward to picking her brain. And of course, being the vet she is, Katie tossed every question back to me, which made for an insightful and fun discussion.
We talked about the divided state of the country today, how to seize career opportunities and wristwatches, where she buttered me up a bit by dropping one of my beloved Detroit hometown brands.
But first, we delved into the meatier topics, like cancel culture, which both of us are firmly against.
“We have to be more compassionate and less judgmental,” she told me. “I’m not a big fan of cancel culture. Fair-minded people are trying to learn . . . I feel like we need to help people along and, you know, maybe I am naive, but I think that’s part of the healing process to not attack . . . If we can approach it in a less-confrontational way, I think it’s easier to change hearts and minds.”
Now, check out the podcast:
RADIOSCOPE RAW Podcast: Our 1989 Interview with After 7
*Episode 10 of the Radioscope Raw podcast features our 1989 interview with the R&B group After 7.
Brothers Kevon and Melvin Edmonds formed the group with Keith Mitchell in 1988 at Indiana University. A year later, they were releasing their self-titled debut album on Virgin Records, produced by the Edmonds’ younger brother Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds and his partner Antonio “LA” Reid. The album produced three top ten singles: “Heat of the Moment” and the No. 1 hits “Ready or Not” and “Can’t Stop.”
In the raw, unedited interview, the trio talks about their various day jobs before signing with Virgin, their response to critics who feel they rode into the industry on Babyface’s coattails, the origin of their name and much more.
Listen below:
“After 7”: First single, Heat of the Moment
Second single, Ready or Not
Third single, Can’t Stop
The Code Switch Podcast/This Episode: Thank You, Next Race
*It’s Thanksgiving week/weekend, and like basically everything else about 2020, this holiday is on track to be…let’s call it “different.”
But while the world has changed in innumerable ways this year, one thing that hasn’t changed is that the country is still deeply politically divided.
Jaleel White Welcomes Danica McKeller on His New ‘Ever After’ Podcast / LISTEN
*In his new podcast, “Ever After,” actor Jaleel White, most famous for his portrayal of the irksome 90’s uber-nerd Steve Urkel, on ABC’s smash hit “Family Matters,” deconstructs child stardom with rare insight and empathy.
Now a fully grown parent, producer, actor and comedian, he looks back fondly on his Mid-90’s fame and shares the microphone with a series of fellow child stars to see how their paths diverged from their early days of fame.
