IMDb TV Announces New Crime Docu-Series About Murder of Michael Jordan’s Father from dream hampton
*CULVER CITY, Calif. –– IMDb TV has ordered the Original true-crime docu-series, Moment of Truth from Amazon Studios, and also announced a series in development with award-winning filmmaker dream hampton. Moment of Truth will premiere early in 2021 on IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service.
Moment of Truth is a five-part docu-series that tells the never-before-seen story behind the murder of beloved husband and father, James Jordan, and exposes the checkered history in the small North Carolina town where the heinous crime and subsequent trial occurred.
The docu-series examines the crime which took place not far from where Mr. Jordan lived with his wife and raised his five children, including NBA superstar Michael Jordan, who was at the height of his global fame when his father was killed. Directed by Matthew Perniciaro and Clay Johnson, the story of the arrest and conviction of then-teenagers Larry Demery and Daniel Green continues today through the current appeals by Green, who maintains his innocence nearly three decades later. Perniciaro and Michael Sherman of Bow and Arrow Entertainment and Jimmy Goodmon and Shelly Leslie of Capitol Broadcasting Company serve as executive producers.
dream hampton’s untitled series in development invites audiences inside one of our perennial TV favorites, crime procedural dramas, spotlighting the genre that has dominated the television landscape and our collective imaginations for decades.
The piece seeks common ground between fictionalized storytelling and its real-life impact on our perception of the criminal justice system. Executive producers dream hampton and Rashad Robinson, President of Color of Change, use clips, interviews and tropes of the genre to create a mini-series that asks the industry, creators and fans to lean in to an eye-opening experience about one of the most powerful, culture moving and consequential formats in television.
“As we expand our slate of premium Original programming for IMDb TV, we were captivated by these distinct projects, each designed to uniquely engage audiences through high-quality, thought-provoking and previously untold stories,” said Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, Co-Heads of Content and Programming for IMDb TV. “dream hampton is a visionary who illuminates the role crime fiction has played in our day-to-day lives and the way real-life cases are prosecuted. In Moment of Truth, Matthew and Clay start with a crime that shocked the nation, unfolding the mysteries of the past while revealing the all-too-relevant present-day implications.”
In November, IMDb TV premiered the spy-thriller Alex Rider, an Original series based on Anthony Horowitz’s best-selling book franchise. In development is a half-hour coming-of-age series based on High School, the NY Times best-selling memoir by Platinum recording artists Tegan and Sara Quin, adapted by Clea DuVall for Amazon Studios and Plan B Entertainment and Hialeah: Dade F*ckin County, a half-hour family comedy co-created by writers Monique Alvarez and Jessica Lee Williamson.
Other previously announced Originals coming to IMDb TV in 2021 include the Untitled Judge Judy Sheindlin Project, the streaming debut for no-nonsense, expeditious Judge Sheindlin and her signature adjudication style, a reimagining of the crime drama Leverage and the second season of Alex Rider.
About IMDb TV
IMDb TV is a free streaming video service with thousands of premium movies and TV shows available anytime. Always entertaining. Always Free.
- Expansive Catalog: IMDb TV is a modern television network, offering viewers ambitious originals and an always updating library of broadly appealing hit movies and TV shows that customers would expect to see on a paid service. IMDb TV adds new titles to the service every month across a wide selection of genres including comedy, family, romance, thrillers, science fiction, documentaries, horror and more.
- Free: IMDb TV is free. No paid subscriptions necessary.
- Half the Ads: IMDb TV has half the ads of traditional linear TV.
- Instant Access: IMDb TV is available as an app on Fire TV and a free Channel within the Prime Video and IMDb apps across hundreds of devices. To use IMDb TV on Fire TV, customers can find the icon in the “Your Apps & Channels” row or using the Alexa Voice Remote, simply say “Alexa, go to IMDb TV.” IMDb TV is also available on the IMDb website.
To learn more about IMDb TV, visit www.amazon.com/imdbtvand follow @IMDbTV
About Bow and Arrow Entertainment
Bow and Arrow Entertainment was founded in 2014 by Matthew Perniciaro and Michael Sherman to create a focus on artist driven narrative and documentary motion pictures.
Bow and Arrow premiered Elyse Steinberg and Josh Kriegman’s The Fight, Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw’s The Truffle Hunters and Sam Feder’s Disclosure: Trans Lives On Screen at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.
Recent films include Rashid Johnson’s Native Son, an adaptation of Richard Wright’s famed novel for HBO, which premiered as the Opening Night selection of the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and Alex Ross Perry’s Her Smell, starring Elisabeth Moss, which was named by The New York Times, Vanity Fair and Indiewire as “one of the best films of 2019”.
The company has additionally produced the 2018 Sundance Film Festival entries Crystal Moselle’s Skate Kitchen and Josephine Decker’s Madeline’s Madeline and Sundance 2017 entries Jeff Baena’s The Little Hours, Alex Ross Perry’s Golden Exits and Dustin Guy Defa’s Person To Person.
About Capitol Broadcasting Company
Capitol Broadcasting Company (CBC) is a visionary media, entertainment, technology, sports and commercial real estate company headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. With a storied 83-year history and fourth-generation family ownership, the company has established itself as a trailblazer.
Flagship station WRAL pioneered digital television as the first commercial station in the nation to broadcast in high definition in 1996, and as one of the first local television stations in the country to put news on the web.
The WRAL Documentary team has produced nearly 80 documentaries and has been honored with numerous national awards, including the prestigious Alfred I. duPont-Columbia and the Sigma Delta Chi Award for excellence in journalism, as well as regional Edward R. Murrow and Emmy awards.
Capitol Broadcasting’s family of companies continue to be among the nation’s leaders in local news, streaming content via internet and mobile apps, and enterprise satellite distribution solutions.
The company’s current President and Chief Operating Officer is James F. Goodmon, Jr. (Jimmy), great grandson of company founder AJ Fletcher.
About dream hampton:
dream hampton is an award-winning filmmaker and writer from Detroit. Her most recent works include the Frameline feature documentary Treasure (2015), the Emmy nominated HBO feature documentary, It’s A Hard Truth Ain’t It, (2019), the BET docu-series Finding Justice (2019) and Lifetime’s Emmy nominated Surviving R. Kelly (2019), which broke ratings records and had wide and far-reaching impact. hampton is the 2019 recipient of Ms. Foundation’s “Gloria” award and was named one of 2019 TIME 100’s most influential people in the world. She received the 2019 Peabody award for best documentary.
YouTuber Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather Set for February Exhibition Match / VIDEO
*It looks like #FloydMayweather will be stepping in the ring once again in February. This time he will be facing off against YouTuber #LoganPaul.
Floyd took to his Instagram to officially announce the fight, which will air live on Pay-Per-View. This fight has been heavily rumored, and it looks like it will finally be going down. Fanmio, who is promoting the fight, also added, “Watch the undefeated, 12-time, five-division boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather fight social media sensation Logan Paul live in a Special Exhibition PPV match only on Fanmio Boxing.”
The fight between these two have reportedly been in talks for a minute now, and according to TMZ, Floyd was approached about the fight a few months back.
For the record, Floyd Mayweather is 43-years-old and boasts a legendary 50-0 record as a pro, with wins over all-time greats like Oscar De La Hoya, Manny Pacquiao and Canelo Alvarez.
Logan is 25-years-old and 0-1 as a pro, after losing a split-decision fight to YouTube star, KSI, back in 2019.
Floyd is 5’8″ and last fought at 150 pounds. Logan is 6’2″, 200 pounds.
George Wallace Releases New Book ‘BULLTWIT’ on His Twitter Rants – Foreword By Patton Oswalt
*(Las Vegas, NV) – Legendary comedian, actor, writer, producer, author and Twitter Star, George Wallace released his new book: “Bulltwit…and Whatnot” The Online Ramblings of GEORGE WALLACE with Foreword By Patton Oswalt.
Wallace, also known as the New Mr. Las Vegas, has been a legendary staple in Hollywood and Vegas as a star whose longevity in comedy and as an actor and writer has defied most odds. Most recently, unexpectedly he has become a Twitter sensation and social media star, garnering over close to a million followers, who adore his Twitter rants.
Published by George Wallace, ISBN 978-0-578-65588-8, Cost $19.95, Available at http://www.georgewallace.net Book design by Ruby Roth, Cover illustration by Tom Richner and Author photograph by Kevin Hart.
“I wasn’t sure why I would give away jokes for free. I made the leap though, and I’m so glad I did. This has been an incredible journey, getting to share my most ridiculous thoughts with the click of a button, then see the reactions of so many. I have shared the love and I have felt the love. I thought I would document some of this wild ride in book form. Oh, and there’s oodles of “Bulltwit” where this came from, so stay tuned for more. Laughs are truly the best medicine,” states George Wallace.
About George Wallace
The Man, The Comedian, The Legend. George Wallace, a renowned legend in the world of comedy, is an award-winning comedian, who has been selling out comedy clubs and concert venues all over the world for years. by the age of six knew he wanted to be a comedian. He always enjoyed making people laugh, but he also knew the importance of education. He derives his comedy from everyday life and finds humor everywhere he turns from media to relationships to dialogue clichés. He coined the popular phrase, “I Be Thinkin’” and is known as “the guy who can roll the room over if it’s dead .”
Wallace began his career in comedy as a writer for “The Redd Foxx Show” and made a huge splash on the stand-up scene as one of 150 competitors on the cable television special “The Big Laugh Off”, where he captured the first-place prize. Recently, Wallace appeared in the hit show “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” with Jerry Seinfeld and starred alongside Morgan Freeman in the film “Just Getting Started” and “The Last Laugh,” alongside Richard Dreyfus and Chevy Chase.
He recently launched a 2020 residency at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino prior to the pandemic. Sin City showed its admiration by nicknaming him “The New Mr. Vegas.” Wallace was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Soul Train/Centric Comedy All-Star Awards and won Best Stand Up Comedian at the prestigious American Comedy Awards. His first book, LAFF IT OFF (Chaite Press) was published in 2014 now followed by his new release, “BullTwit…and Whatnot” The Online Ramblings of GEORGE WALLACE with Foreword By Patton Oswalt.
Boxing Great James Toney On Tyson Exhibition: ‘Roy Jones Was Scared To Death!’ / VIDEO
*Boxing legend James Toney predicts a ‘vicious’ outcome in a potential bout between him and former heavyweight champion of the world, Mike Tyson.
Toney concluded his legendary boxing career with 77 wins, including winning more than 50% of his bouts by way of knockout, accentuating his moniker, ‘Light’s Out.’
An even more astonishing stat is in his 90 professional bouts, Toney has never been knocked out. Due to Covid-19, Toney’s Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame induction ceremony has been postponed.
Toney’s masterful skillset in the ring also qualified him eligible to be enshrined into the International Boxing Hall of Fame as well. However, that honor is still pending because of the pandemic.
With Tyson’s recent exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr. and Iron Mike’s upstart, ‘Legends Only League,’ Toney wants in on the action by setting his sights on a showdown with Tyson or spark a rematch with Roy Jones Jr. who handed Toney his first career loss in 1994.
Toney, never short of words, opens up about the potential fights that the ‘Legends Only League’ can produce, talks about his Hall of Fame career, and much more.
Toney: Percy-Percy-Percy, what up, baby!
Zenger: I can’t call it. What’s up with you, JT?
Toney: Percy Crawford, AKA Crawfish, No Mercy Percy. What’s happening.
Zenger: First, I have to congratulate you for being inducted into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame, and hopefully soon the International Boxing Hall of Fame.
Toney: Thank you, man. I’m enjoying life. Actually, I was supposed to go in last year, but because of the pandemic s**t it didn’t happen, so I’m going in with this year’s class. I’ll know more about that on January 3rd. Everybody is telling me that I got in and if that’s the case, I’m good.
Zenger: You fought 90 fights, and you have never been stopped. Is that your biggest accomplishment in the sport?
Toney: I think my biggest accomplishment is becoming the heavyweight champion of the world. That was a big thing because that’s something many men can’t do, especially coming from the middleweight division like I did.
Zenger: For me, the Evander Holyfield win was your most shocking results. Not that you won but the way you dominated him. Do you feel like the Iran Barkley fight was your best performance?
Toney: I believe I had a better performance when I fought Holyfield than Barkley because, for one, I was peaking. I wasn’t old, but I was just peaking at the right time. I got bit by the easy bug. That was an easy fight for me.
Zenger: What are your thoughts on the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight?
Toney: Man, I was happy for them. Anytime a man Tyson’s age, 54 can improve his body and lifestyle … people say, you’re too old to do certain things; you’re never too old to do anything. As long as your body and your mind are sharp, you’re in shape and still have your wits, then do it. I was happy for Mike and Roy.
Zenger: I think it opens the door for some fights that couldn’t have been made in the past, but now we could see some of those fights. Would you be interested in fighting someone like Antonio Tarver?
Toney: Man, listen here, the only guys I’m interested in fighting are either Mike Tyson or Roy Jones. The only reason I’m not going to say Tarver’s name is because the only thing he’s going to do is run. Roy gonna run too, but you know what, this time I would be in shape.
Zenger: Seeing Mike Tyson’s weight loss, his journey to get back in great shape, did that motivate you any?
Toney: Percy, newsflash, a hundred pounds ain’t nothing. I lost 100 pounds when I retired in 1997, I ballooned up to 289, something like that.
I fought Steve Little for the IBO Cruiserweight Championship in one year, and I weighed 189 for that fight. A year later, the same year the Bulls and Michael Jordan won their last championship, I was 298.
I lost weight and came back and did what I did. Came back and beat Vassiliy [Jirov], came back and beat Holyfield, came back and beat John Ruiz. It was easy. It depends on how your mind is. You put your mind to it, and it will happen for you. I was determined to be great.
Zenger: You pride yourself on being a real fighter. Could you fight under the modified rules of an exhibition fight?
Toney: I want the whole shebang. I don’t want no rules … I’m a real fighter like you said. I can’t help it. You play football, you play basketball, you play baseball, but you can’t play boxing, dawg.
Zenger: Which one of the two were you most impressed with?
Toney: I’m happy for both of em, but in my mind, that fight was not a draw. You know who won that fight, Percy.
Zenger: Mike Tyson wanted to fight more and pressed the action for sure.
Toney: It wasn’t Roy Jones. If you look at Roy’s face from beginning to end, this dude was scared to death. Roy Jones was scared to death! After six rounds, he survived, he calmed down, and he did his thing. I’m glad nobody got hurt; everyone seemed happy and healthy.
Toney: Vicious! I don’t run from nobody. Percy, you have known me for over 20-years. I don’t run from nobody. I stood in front of Sam Peter and took his best. He was holding on by the end of the fight.
Beat John Ruiz easier than Roy Jones did with one arm. Holyfield … s**t, I had fun with Holyfield. I played with him. I could’ve knocked him out earlier, but he pissed me off. I wanted to punish him.
Zenger: Your style is not made to move around and use your feet. You have upper body and head movement.
Toney: Yeah! Everybody talks about Floyd, but Floyd is not doing the shoulder roll. I do the real shoulder roll. I’m slick, but I return fire. I don’t move around from nobody. If I fight Mike [Tyson], it would be easier than Holyfield, trust me. Mike is a tremendous fighter, don’t get me wrong. We are two greats, but I was pound-for-pound when I was 35 years old.
Zenger: They cannot have a ‘Legends Only League’ and not include James Toney.
Toney: It should happen, but the reason why it won’t happen is because they are all scared of me. They all scared to death of James Toney. James Toney is the realest. I am the truest-realest fighter there is, and you know that. I would love to get in that league and keep this thing going, though.
Zenger: Always appreciate your time, champ. Hopefully, we get to see you in some of these legend’s fights. Thanks for your time.
Toney: Light’s Out, baby!
The post Boxing Great James Toney On Tyson Exhibition: “Roy Jones Was Scared To Death!” appeared first on Zenger News.
