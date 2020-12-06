COVID-19
Breaking Down Cali’s New Stay-At-Home Order to Stop COVID-19 / VIDEO
*(Via LA Times) – Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley will come under a new stay-at-home order beginning TONIGHT, Sunday night after their available intensive care unit capacity fell below 15%, creating a critical shortage of ICU bed space in hospitals.
They will join several counties in the San Francisco Bay Area, which are planning to implement similar stay-at-home orders Sunday night and Monday morning, without waiting to cross into the threshold that would require action by the state.
By Tuesday, the stay-at-home orders will be in effect in 28 counties encompassing 84% of California’s population, affecting more than 33 million Californians.
When does the stay-at-home order go into effect?
The order goes into effect at these times in the following counties:
San Francisco, Santa Clara and Contra Costa counties: Sunday at 10 p.m.
Southern California region and the San Joaquin Valley: Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
Alameda County: Monday at 12:01 a.m.
How long does the order last?
For Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley, the order will last at least until Dec. 28 — and will only lift, at that time, if available ICU capacity projections for the following month reach 15% or greater.
The Bay Area orders are expected to remain in effect through Jan. 4, unless crowding in the region’s intensive care units improves earlier than anticipated.
How crowded are the intensive care units?
Get the answer and the rest of this LA Times report at MSN News.
Alabama Woman Raising 12 Kids After Her Sister Dies of COVID-19
*An Alabama woman is raising 12 kids after her sister and brother-in-law died a month apart from COVID-19.
Francesca McCall says following the loss of her younger sister Chantale and her brother-in-law Rance Martin, she took in Chantale’s children who ranged between the ages of 2 to 17. She already has seven of her own kids, which brought the total number of children living under one roof to 12.
“We have all the boys in one room and we have all the girls in the other two rooms, so everybody’s kind of just on top of one another,” McCall said, as reported by CNN. “So we’ve been making the best out of the situation.”
After Francesca McCall’s sister died of COVID-19, the mother of 7 didn’t hesitate to welcome her sister’s 5 children into her home. https://t.co/1yPYSn1TtM
— Action News on 6abc (@6abc) December 3, 2020
McCall’s sister worked for a home health agency and always took precautions.
“She wore the mask, she kept her distance, she did the proper hand washing and all the proper things she was supposed to do,” McCall said. Her sister was first hospitalized for COVID back in September and her condition worsened.
Chantale, who had bronchitis and asthma, died about two weeks after she was first hospitalized on Sept. 16. Her husband died on Oct. 25.
“They’re doing OK at times and at times they break down, so they’re having their days and their moments,” McCall said about her nieces and nephews, who are reportedly going to school remotely. “It’s been very hard losing their friends, church family and basically everything that’s held dear to them.”
Carla McDonald, McCall’s friend from church, created a GoFundMe campaign to help with the family’s expenses.
“She loves these children with all of [her] heart,” McDonald said. “She is not the one to ask for assistance from anyone. She is just trying to raise 12 children and meet their everyday needs not only for Christmas.”
The Anti-Vax Video That Has Letitia Wright in Mid-Cancellation (Watch)
*”Black Panther” star Letitia Wright has set off a firestorm and says she’s being cancelled after tweeting a video that promotes anti-vaccination propaganda.
On Thursday, the British actress posted a video on Twitter that makes unsubstantiated claims about coronavirus vaccines. Twitter’s rebuke was swift, with folks calling her “irresponsible” and “reckless” for sharing such unproven claims as fact. Don Cheadle called the video “Hot Garbage,” adding he would “never defend anybody posting this.”
Wright has been defending her right to “simply ask questions” ever since, telling irate fans on Twitter regarding the forthcoming COVID-19 vaccines, “I’m just concerned about what’s in it that’s all.”
She also tweeted this morning, “My ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies.”
After more back and forth with fans, she tweeted: “if you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself….you get cancelled.”
The controversial video shared by Wright included a long monologue by Tomi Arayomi, a founder of a Christian ministry. He said companies and the government were not being transparent and questioned vaccine ingredients. He did not provide evidence for his claims, which echo those of others who have baselessly criticized vaccine use.
Here’s the video tweeted by Wright that set everything off:
Some of Wright’s responses to tweets below:
not my intention to make anyone upset 🙏🏾 Nor am I saying don’t take it. I’m just concerned about what’s in it that’s all. Isn’t that fair to question or ask?
— Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) December 4, 2020
if you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself….you get cancelled 😂
— Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) December 4, 2020
so, you’ll take something you haven’t 100% looked into?🙏🏾
— Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) December 4, 2020
California Governor Gavin Newsom Announces ‘Regional’ Stay-At-Home Order [VIDEO]
*California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a new regional stay-at-home order on Thursday, and it comes as the state’s COVID cases surge.
As reported by Daily Mail, a record 9,702 people are currently hospitalized across the state, with 2,147 in intensive care, leaving the state with fewer than 1,800 available beds.
Newsome’s stay-at-home order will apply to any of California’s five regions when intensive care unit capacity drops below 15 percent, which none currently meet that threshold.
Our ICUs are climbing quickly toward their capacity. Our death rate is rising.
To slow the surge of #COVID19 and save lives, CA is introducing a Regional Stay-At-Home Order.
Regions where ICU capacity⁰fall below 15% will be placed into this Stay-at-Home Order ⁰for 3 weeks.
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 3, 2020
Here’s more from MSN:
That certainly includes Los Angeles County, which had only 122 such beds left as of Wednesday; Imperial County, which had only 2 ICU beds available on Thursday; and counties in the state’s Central Valley.
Retail will still be allowed, but at max 20% capacity. Bars, wineries, personal service businesses, hair salons and barbershops are to be closed. Schools with waivers can stay open, along with “critical infrastructure.” Restaurants will be limited to takeout and delivery service only.
“This is the final surge in this pandemic,” said Newsom during a press conference. “We do not anticipate having to do this again.” The governor also noted the state has not yet seen an increase in COVID cases related to Thanksgiving holiday/travel.
California reported 18,951 new cases on Thursday, the same day the state had only 1,731 out of 7,662 ICU beds available, according to the report.
On Wednesday, 20,759 new cases had been reported over a 24-hour period.
