Breaking Down Cali’s New Stay-At-Home Order to Stop COVID-19 / VIDEO

*(Via LA Times) – Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley will come under a new stay-at-home order beginning TONIGHT, Sunday night after their available intensive care unit capacity fell below 15%, creating a critical shortage of ICU bed space in hospitals.

They will join several counties in the San Francisco Bay Area, which are planning to implement similar stay-at-home orders Sunday night and Monday morning, without waiting to cross into the threshold that would require action by the state.

By Tuesday, the stay-at-home orders will be in effect in 28 counties encompassing 84% of California’s population, affecting more than 33 million Californians.

When does the stay-at-home order go into effect?

The order goes into effect at these times in the following counties:

San Francisco, Santa Clara and Contra Costa counties: Sunday at 10 p.m.

Southern California region and the San Joaquin Valley: Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

Alameda County: Monday at 12:01 a.m.

How long does the order last?

For Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley, the order will last at least until Dec. 28 — and will only lift, at that time, if available ICU capacity projections for the following month reach 15% or greater.

The Bay Area orders are expected to remain in effect through Jan. 4, unless crowding in the region’s intensive care units improves earlier than anticipated.

How crowded are the intensive care units?

Get the answer and the rest of this LA Times report at MSN News.