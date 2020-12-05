Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Kenya Moore’s Date with Kanye West That Went Left: ‘That Was A Disaster!’ / VIDEO
*If you missed it, earlier this week Kenya Moore was on the “Wendy Williams Show” in the “Hot Seat” Where she revealed an interesting story about what went down after a date with Kanye West.
“I did go out with Kanye once,” Moore told Wendy. “That was a disaster.”
If you’re thinking, “What kind of disaster?” … you’re not alone. She explained that after the date, they went to West’s home, which is when things got well … interesting.
“Somehow we ended up going to his house and there were some very explicit things on TV,” she added. “I was lost. He left me alone wandering around his house and then when I followed the noises, he was watching something on TV that he probably shouldn’t have been.”
Apparently, that was all Miss Kenya needed to see ’cause she said it was time to go ghost.
“So that was my exit,” Moore recalled. “As much as I love him, that was just the craziest thing.”
MORE NEWS: Kerry Washington and Newcomer Ariana DeBose Star in 'The Prom' from Netflix WATCH
Wendy’s show is not the only place she’s shared her experience with the rapper. Check out what the “RHOA” star told Access Hollywood in 2013.
“He was really sweet when I met him. He seemed very humble. I thought he was a great guy. It was just friendly, ‘Hey, I want you to hear some music.’ It was all above board. I’m very happy that he’s found love and that (he) and Kim [Kardashian] are having a good relationship.”
Kanye’s actions towards Kenya do seem strange given her attractiveness. So you have to ask what would make him basically end the date without telling her and go watch porn … by himself with her in another room. Is it just him? Hmmm …
In any event, if you’ve followed Kanye West you know he’s admitted to dealing with porn addiction in the past, so hearing of this incident is not all that surprising.
Meanwhile, the rapper, who recently received a Gospel Grammy nomination, has not responded to Moore’s recollection of their date.
Fredro of ONYX Accuses Timbaland & Swizz Beats of Monopolizing ‘Battles’ – Wants Alternative to Verzuz
*Fredro Starr is on the record saying that an ONYX vs. M.O.P would be the bomb-diggety!
“I think that would be perfect, ONYX and M.O.P. I’m cool with Fame and Billy that’s our peoples. I wanted to do a Verzuz against M.O.P. because they came out when we came out. They represent Brooklyn we represent Queens but we had that same energy almost. That early 90s, rough, unfiltered, no f*ckin gold chains on, straight hardcore. It would be a good Verzuz battle, it would be crazy!
Should be other platforms, Verzuz can only do so much, not sure if Timbaland would want a battle with ONYX & M.O.P
MORE NEWS: Boosie Badazz Suing Mark Zuckerberg for $20M Over Instagram Ban
“Verzuz can only do but so much and if they are selecting everything, Then there are other artists I’m sure that wanna do it. I think there should be more platforms to do that besides Verzuz. I think there should be other platforms so hopefully, somebody will jump to it and we get to do that battle. I don’t think Swizz (Beats) and Timbaland are gonna Ok that one. I know Swizz is a big fan of ONYX but I never met Timbaland so I don’t know.”
Original Source: Murder Master Music Show of www.ugs4life.com
Fredro Starr of ONYX was interviewed by Prezident Bejda on Episode 752 of the Murder Master Music Show
Dr. Dre’s Eldest Daughter Hasn’t Seen Music Mogul in 17 Years [VIDEO]
*Dr Dre’s eldest daughter LaTanya Young has revealed that she has not seen her superstar rapper father in 17 years.
In an exclusive interview with DailyMailTV Young, 37, said she wants a relationship with her Dre, and she makes clear that she is not after his riches. The hip-hop icon is allegedly worth about $800 million.
“Money is not what I want, I feel better doing it on my own,” she told Daily Mail TV.
“I really just want to have closure. I just want to be able to spend time with my father.”
The mom-of-four reportedly told the publication that Dre has never even met her children.
READ MORE: Exclusive Clips From 'Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas' For Those Of Us Who Don't Have Apple TV+ (Watch)
According to Young, she was forced to go through her father’s staff to communicate with him as a child.
“I hated going through third parties. If I needed him, I’d have to go to the studio and get bombarded and talked to by his security,” she said. “I would have to go through his accountant or his right hand man, I would never know whether he got my messages. I have never had a direct line to him.”
Dre split with LaTanya’s mother, Lisa Johnson, when she was five years old. The couple had three children together: LaTanya, LaToya, 36, and Ashley, 35.
In 1996 he married Nicole Young and they are currently embattled in a bitter divorce.
Nicole filed documents to end her marriage back in June, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.
She and Dre have two adult children. Dre also has four children from previous relationships.
“I thought that my dad would come around. I would like him to make me feel like a daughter,” LaTanya added.
Boosie Badazz Suing Mark Zuckerberg for $20M Over Instagram Ban
*Boosie Badazz is suing Mark Zuckerberg after his Instagram account was shut down in August.
We previously reported… the rapper pleaded with Zuckerberg to restore his Instagram page after he was banned for constantly promoting sexually suggestive photos from his OnlyFans account.
“They just took my Instagram,” Boosie said in a video message shared with fans at the time(see above). “Mark Zuckinburger, I need to talk to you. Bosses need to talk to bosses [sic]. I don’t know what I did but I need my Instagram back. I don’t even know what I did! But this is how I feed my family. Mark, do not do this to 2020. Do not take Boosie off Instagram! We need to talk, Mark.”
Boosie claims the ban affected his business and now he’s suing for $20 million for racial discrimination.
READ MORE: Boosie Had 2 Surgeries on Leg After Being Shot – But NO Amputation Despite Reports
View this post on Instagram
“He made some of my business ventures go down, so I’m suing him now. I’m filing a lawsuit against him now,” he said in an interview for VLADTV released on Thursday, December 3. He claimed, “He stopped me of Instagram and he didn’t put me back on Instagram. And it’s affecting my business.”
Boosie noted that there are plenty of people who have been banned from the Instagram platform who have done way worse things than him, but those accounts were resorted.
“So you can give other 2 million people their Instagram back for derogatory things they did,” he said. “This is discrimination,” he went on accusing. “Something is wrong. Somebody must be mad cuz I say their name wrong and they’re trying to chastise me.”
Hear him tell it via the Instagram clip above or watch below.
