*If you missed it, earlier this week Kenya Moore was on the “Wendy Williams Show” in the “Hot Seat” Where she revealed an interesting story about what went down after a date with Kanye West.

“I did go out with Kanye once,” Moore told Wendy. “That was a disaster.”

If you’re thinking, “What kind of disaster?” … you’re not alone. She explained that after the date, they went to West’s home, which is when things got well … interesting.

“Somehow we ended up going to his house and there were some very explicit things on TV,” she added. “I was lost. He left me alone wandering around his house and then when I followed the noises, he was watching something on TV that he probably shouldn’t have been.”

Apparently, that was all Miss Kenya needed to see ’cause she said it was time to go ghost.

“So that was my exit,” Moore recalled. “As much as I love him, that was just the craziest thing.”

Wendy’s show is not the only place she’s shared her experience with the rapper. Check out what the “RHOA” star told Access Hollywood in 2013.

“He was really sweet when I met him. He seemed very humble. I thought he was a great guy. It was just friendly, ‘Hey, I want you to hear some music.’ It was all above board. I’m very happy that he’s found love and that (he) and Kim [Kardashian] are having a good relationship.”

Kanye’s actions towards Kenya do seem strange given her attractiveness. So you have to ask what would make him basically end the date without telling her and go watch porn … by himself with her in another room. Is it just him? Hmmm …

In any event, if you’ve followed Kanye West you know he’s admitted to dealing with porn addiction in the past, so hearing of this incident is not all that surprising.

Meanwhile, the rapper, who recently received a Gospel Grammy nomination, has not responded to Moore’s recollection of their date.