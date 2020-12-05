Jeremih Recovering from COVID-19 At Home – Gives Thanks to 50 Cent, Diddy

*Here’s some good news for your Saturday. Singer Jeremih has beat COVID-19! The Chicago R&B singer was released from Northwestern Memorial Hospital Friday night after a weeks-long battle with coronavirus. He’s currently home recovering.

In a statement to TMZ, the star thanked his loyal fans who have been praying for him through his tough health journey.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank God and the incredible team of doctors and nurses at Northwestern Memorial Hospital for saving my life. I will be forever grateful.”

The R&B singer went on to say, “I would also like to thank my family and friends for all their prayers and well wishes. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude. A special thanks to Chance The Rapper, 50 Cent, and Diddy for their love and support.”

