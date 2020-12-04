Urban Business
Pharrell Launches Non-Profit to Support Black and Latinx Entrepreneurs
*Pharrell Williams has announced his new non-profit, Black Ambition, was inspired by the civil unrest that rocked the nation this year.
The initiative aims to support Black and Latinx entrepreneurs who are launching tech, design, healthcare, consumer products, and service startups.
“Recent events and tragedies have illustrated the always existent stark divisions in the American experience, and while entrepreneurship has long been a tenet of the American dream, marginalized people have faced long-standing barriers to success,” the artist said in a statement, per Complex. “With Black Ambition, the goal is to help strengthen the pipeline of talented entrepreneurs and close the opportunity and wealth gaps derived from limited access to capital and resources.”
Black Ambition is also offering a Black Ambition HBCU Prize to current or former HBCU students who pitch their company for consideration. Tthe winner will receive a $1 million prize.
“The Black Ambition #HBCU Prize” provides access to capital, pitch feedback, and mentorship.
Represented by this icon, Prize is a tiered opportunity to compete for up to $250,000.
Current #HBCU + alum can apply at: https://t.co/2oHOplp3G3 pic.twitter.com/Ha50FmSGZb
— Black Ambition (@blackambitionpz) December 3, 2020
The Black Ambition’s advisory team includes support from the global nonprofit Bridgespan Group, as well as Off-White’s Virgil Abloh, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, the Rockefeller Foundation, Tony’s Chocolonely, the Visa Foundation and brands like Adidas and Chanel.
The Black Ambition initiative follows the recent launch of Williams’ skincare line called Named Humanrace, which he crafted with dermatologist, Elena Jones, per Page Six.
Page Six writes, “The products include luxurious ingredients like kaolin clay, glycolic acid and snow mushroom extract, but they’re also packaged in tubs made from 50% post-consumer recycled plastic — and each product has a removable inner chamber that can be exchanged for a refill.”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Mariah Carey: ‘A Lot of Very Bad Stuff Happened to Me When I Was 12’
*Mariah Carey has opened up about the “very bad stuff” that happened to her as a child.
The singer says Christmas is an extra special time for her, and she goes all out for the holiday due to the trauma she suffered at age 12.
“After I kind of emerged from my first relationship-slash-marriage [to Tommy Mottola] I created the Christmases that I wanted to have,” she revealed in the cover story for Elle’s digital holiday edition. “A lot of very bad stuff happened to me when I was 12. But also, there is the spirit of that kid, that fighter who doesn’t give up, who does embrace who she is, even though the world didn’t understand that from my point of view.”
Carey, mother of two shared that, as a child, the holidays were usually dysfunctional due to her relatives.
“I think it’s just that longing that I had as a child, that I always wanted things to be perfect for the holidays. And they never were,” Carey reflected. “It was always somebody ruining the moment, always these dysfunctional family members who came around and foiled everything. And so I just made a pact with myself that I wasn’t going to allow that to happen anymore.”
These days, Christmas is much more joyous for the singer.
“I literally go to a snowy place. Reindeer are there — I’m not making this up. Santa Claus comes, hangs out with the kids,” she said of her annual Christmas. “And by the way, even if I didn’t have kids, I would be doing this.”
Carey’s Magical Christmas Special is currently streaming on Apple TV+
Featuring Carey and a stellar line-up of superstars including Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland and Mykal-Michelle Harris, along with a special appearance by Carey’s nine-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, the Special finds the world faced with a holiday cheer crisis, which the North Pole knows only one person can solve: Santa’s great friend, Mariah Carey. Combining musical performances, dynamic dancing and groundbreaking animation, the undisputed Queen of Christmas jumps into action to create a holiday spectacular to make the whole world merry.
WATCH:
Music
Noah Cyrus Apologizes for Calling Candace Owens ‘Nappy Headed Hoe’ While Defending Harry Styles
*Singer Noah Cyrus attempted to defend fellow artist Harry Styles but made a mess of it when she called Black political commentator Candace Owens a “nappy headed hoe.”
It all started last month when Styles, an ex member of the boy band One Direction, became the first male to appear solo on the cover of Vogue. Owens had much to say about the dress he’s wearing on the cover.
“There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men,” Owens tweeted.
View this post on Instagram
Styles responded to the pro-Trump conservative on Instagram, writing “Bring back manly men,” he captioned an Instagram picture of himself wearing feminine blue suit and ruffles while eating a banana — clearly meant as a phallic symbol. Check out the post above.
Noah, the younger sister of actress/singer Miley Cyrus, was among those who took to social media to support Styles, “He wears this dress better than any of u nappy ass heauxz,”she wrote on Instagram.
Owens fired back by calling out Noah’s racism for calling her nappy, “come get your sister!,” she tweeted to Miley.
Any one of woke liberals care to explain to me how @noahcyrus calling me a “nappy ass hoe” is not racist?
I’m all ears.
You guys love cancel culture. @MileyCyrus come get your sister! https://t.co/N6Ej7UICPW
— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 3, 2020
Cyrus deleted the initial post because she wasn’t aware that the word “nappy” is racially insensitive.
“I am mortified that I used a term without knowing the context and history, but I know now and I am horrified and truly sorry,” she wrote. “I will never use it again. Thank you for educating me. I in no way meant to offend anyone. I am so so sorry.”
But it seems Twitter users aren’t buying it, and they are lighting up her comments to call her out.
Do you think Noah truly wasn’t aware that the word “nappy” is racially insensitive? Let us know in the comments.
Music
Bhad Bhabie Responds to Backlash Over ‘Who Wants to Be Black?’ Comments [VIDEO]
*Bhad Bhabie hit up Instagram this week to apologise for her messy response to cultural appropriation accusations.
Earlier this year, the 17-year-old rapper took to Instagram live to clap back at criticism over her hair and makeup after she fans accused her of wanting to look Black.
She responded with a rant in which she repeatedly asked, “Who wants to be Black?!?”
Many took that as a diss.
“Y’all just want to hate me, no matter what I do,” she said. “I fuckin’ get my makeup done, now I’m Black! Get the fuck outta here … Thats the makeup light. It’s supposed to—I guess it’s not supposed to—but it just made me look darker … Y’all are stupid as fuck. If I wanted to be fuckin’ Black, you would hear me talkin’ about, ‘I’m Black. I’m Black.’ I would be sayin’ the n-word, I would be doing shit Black people do … Who wants to be Black!? I don’t understand that. I just can’t comprehend it.”
View this post on Instagram
Bhabie said she doesn’t try to “act Black” but admits she acts “a little hood.”
“I can’t help that I act a little bit ‘hood,’ or if I act what y’all would say is ‘more Black.’ I’m sorry, that’s the type of people I grew up around,” she said. “… Y’all say that I ‘try to be Black’ because maybe [the] reason is because I grew up in the hood. Tarzan, right? The story of Tarzan.”
Months later, Bhabie apologized over her comments because she said the haters and trolls won’t let her live it down. She claims her words are being twisted.
“I apologize to anyone who was offended by what I said,” she captioned a video explaining her rant. “Tt was not meant how it was taken. I would like for y’all to understand that I didn’t mean it in a bad way I was saying it like, ‘Who are you talking about?’ Not meaning it’s bad to [be] that. Please don’t twist my words. I truly never meant to offend anyone. This is the last time i will defend myself on this topic yall can’t twist what ever you want but I know what I truly mean.”
You can watch Bhabie’s full IG video explanation above.
