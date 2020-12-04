OWN Expands Popular Friday Night Lineup with ‘Belle Collective’ Starting Jan 15 / WATCH

*Los Angeles – OWN announced today that the network will expand its popular Friday night unscripted programming lineup with “Belle Collective” premiering Friday, January 15 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

The new series from the producers behind the hit “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” centers on the personal and professional lives of five successful, glamourous boss women who are redefining what it means to be a southern belle in Jackson, Mississippi.

These dynamic women represent Mississippi’s finest Black female entrepreneurs, determined to break ceilings – glass and otherwise – while shredding long-held stereotypes of the South.

They must set aside their differences to redevelop a struggling mid-twentieth century historic district that was once known as the hub for Black-owned businesses.

The five principal belles include:

Dr. Antoinette Liles, one of the few Black female dentists in the state. Dr. Liles is navigating a recent divorce and opening her very own dental practice.

Lateshia Pearson is the CEO of the National Women’s Brunch Organization. Her brunches bring powerful women together and help promote self-empowerment, but now she has one goal in mind: to bring the ladies together to revitalize Farish Street, an iconic Black neighborhood in Jackson, Mississippi.

Latrice Rogers is the young mastermind and entrepreneur behind Goddess Lengths, the most successful hair care emporium in the region.

Marie Hamilton-Abston, a self-made millionaire and CEO of the bustling Hamilton Davis Mental Health empire.

Tambra Cherie is the newly single midday diva and on-air radio personality for Jackson’s top hip-hop and R&B station and host of the most controversial radio show in the city, “The Relationship Hour.”

“Belle Collective” is executive produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment with Carlos King and Slane Hatch serving as executive producers. Angela Dugan, Mimi Adams and Cherelle Hinds serve as co-executive producers.

About OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a single iconic leader. Oprah Winfrey’s heart and creative instincts inform the brand and the magnetism of the channel. OWN is a leading destination for a premium scripted and unscripted programming from today’s most innovative storytellers. OWN’s original scripted series include popular dramas “Queen Sugar,” “Cherish the Day,” “The Haves and the Have Nots,” “David Makes Man” and the upcoming “Delilah.” OWN’s Saturday night unscripted programming lineup includes “Iyanla: Fix My Life,” “Ready to Love,” “Put a Ring on It,” “Love & Marriage: Huntsville,” “Behind Every Man,” “Family or Fiancé,” “Black Women OWN the Conversation” and “Black Love.” OWN connects with its audience wherever they are, inspiring conversation among a global community of like-minded viewers on social media and beyond. Launched on January 1, 2011, OWN is a joint venture between Harpo, Inc. and Discovery, Inc. The venture also includes award-winning digital platform Oprah.com. Access OWN anytime on the Watch OWN App or across mobile devices and connected TVs.

About Carlos King and Kingdom Reign Entertainment

Carlos King has established himself as a leading creator and producer of reality television. Over the past decade King produced such high-profile programs as “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” “Season 25: Oprah Behind the Scenes” and “The Four.” Through his production company Kingdom Reign Entertainment, King has created numerous shows, including “Styling Hollywood,” “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” and “Hollywood Divas.” King executive produced “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” including its highest-rated season (its sixth) which was also the highest-rated season for the network on which it airs. “Love and Marriage: Huntsville” debuted in 2019 and immediately became a breakout hit on OWN. King’s newest series, “Behind Every Man,” premiered on OWN on November 7, and shines the spotlight on the women behind famous men we look up to and admire, focusing on the passions, struggles and sacrifices they have made to support the men they love.

