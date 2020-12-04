News
NBA Players Will Not Be Tested for Marijuana Next Season: Report
*The NBA will reportedly ease up on testing players for marijuana for the 2020-21 season.
According to sports writer Ben Dowsett, “League sources: Continuing a theme from the Orlando bubble, the NBA will not test its players for marijuana for the upcoming 2020-21 season,” he wrote on Twitter. Adding, “sources say this decision is largely based on COVID safety – just another way of limiting unnecessary contacts.However, there’s also significant expectation from many in the league that the entire marijuana testing program is on the way out in the near future.”
Marijuana is still on the banned substance list, but prior to play in the bubble, it was announced that testing for recreational drugs would be suspended, MSN reports.
— Ben Dowsett (@Ben_Dowsett) December 3, 2020
While the NBA has loosened its marijuana policies, commissioner Adam Silver previously addressed altering their anti-drug police and how it would be interpreted by young fans.
Speaking with Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports last year, Silver noted his concern was addiction, mental wellness, and in-season use.
“There’s also guys in the league who are smoking a lot of pot. And then the question is, why are you smoking a lot of pot? And that’s where mental wellness comes in. Because I’ve also talked directly to players who say, “I’m smoking a lot of pot, because I have a lot of anxiety. And I’m struggling,” Silver explained.
“Last part of this, I think when we change our policy, we have to be very careful, because clearly we’re going to be sending a message to a lot of young people. And at the end of the day, I think we all agree that, whether or not marijuana is a legal substance, just like with alcohol, you still have to teach young people how to use a substance like that appropriately and responsibly and so it doesn’t overwhelm your life. So, it’s a complicated issue.”
Recreational marijuana use is legal in 15 states plus the District of Columbia.
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: The Rapper, Her Husband and His Rape Case
*The following Blind Item comes Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This foreign born former A+ list rapper is about to be sued by the woman raped by the rapper’s convict husband. The rapper and her team regularly pressure the victim to take money so she stops talking about the rape. The rapper’s supporters also regularly target the victim for harassment. The victim is going to sue for tens of millions of dollars and has a very very strong case.
Can you guess the former A+ list rapper and her husband?
Entertainment
‘Clearly the Force Is Strong’: Sen. Cory Booker Reacts to Rosario Dawson’s Debut in ‘The Mandalorian’ (Watch)
*TMZ rolled up on Sen. Cory Booker outside of the U.S. Capitol Thursday to get his reaction following girlfriend Rosario Dawson premiering as Ahsoka Tano in “The Mandalorian.”
“It was a phenomenal episode and clearly the force is strong with her,” he said through his mask.
The former Democratic presidential candidate was also asked about being a hard core Trekkie and having to support a girlfriend from the rival “Star Wars” universe.
Watch Dawson’s clips from the Mandalorian episode above, and Booker’s reaction below:
COVID-19
Alabama Woman Raising 12 Kids After Her Sister Dies of COVID-19
*An Alabama woman is raising 12 kids after her sister and brother-in-law died a month apart from COVID-19.
Francesca McCall says following the loss of her younger sister Chantale and her brother-in-law Rance Martin, she took in Chantale’s children who ranged between the ages of 2 to 17. She already has seven of her own kids, which brought the total number of children living under one roof to 12.
“We have all the boys in one room and we have all the girls in the other two rooms, so everybody’s kind of just on top of one another,” McCall said, as reported by CNN. “So we’ve been making the best out of the situation.”
READ MORE: The Anti-Vax Video That Has Letitia Wright in Mid-Cancellation (Watch)
After Francesca McCall’s sister died of COVID-19, the mother of 7 didn’t hesitate to welcome her sister’s 5 children into her home. https://t.co/1yPYSn1TtM
— Action News on 6abc (@6abc) December 3, 2020
McCall’s sister worked for a home health agency and always took precautions.
“She wore the mask, she kept her distance, she did the proper hand washing and all the proper things she was supposed to do,” McCall said. Her sister was first hospitalized for COVID back in September and her condition worsened.
Chantale, who had bronchitis and asthma, died about two weeks after she was first hospitalized on Sept. 16. Her husband died on Oct. 25.
“They’re doing OK at times and at times they break down, so they’re having their days and their moments,” McCall said about her nieces and nephews, who are reportedly going to school remotely. “It’s been very hard losing their friends, church family and basically everything that’s held dear to them.”
Carla McDonald, McCall’s friend from church, created a GoFundMe campaign to help with the family’s expenses.
“She loves these children with all of [her] heart,” McDonald said. “She is not the one to ask for assistance from anyone. She is just trying to raise 12 children and meet their everyday needs not only for Christmas.”
