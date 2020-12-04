NBA Players Will Not Be Tested for Marijuana Next Season: Report

*The NBA will reportedly ease up on testing players for marijuana for the 2020-21 season.

According to sports writer Ben Dowsett, “League sources: Continuing a theme from the Orlando bubble, the NBA will not test its players for marijuana for the upcoming 2020-21 season,” he wrote on Twitter. Adding, “sources say this decision is largely based on COVID safety – just another way of limiting unnecessary contacts.However, there’s also significant expectation from many in the league that the entire marijuana testing program is on the way out in the near future.”

Marijuana is still on the banned substance list, but prior to play in the bubble, it was announced that testing for recreational drugs would be suspended, MSN reports.

READ MORE: Did Rudy FART?! It Sure Looks and SOUNDS Like it – WATCH Other Lawyer’s Reaction the Moment it Happened

League sources: Continuing a theme from the Orlando bubble, the NBA will not test its players for marijuana for the upcoming 2020-21 season. — Ben Dowsett (@Ben_Dowsett) December 3, 2020

While the NBA has loosened its marijuana policies, commissioner Adam Silver previously addressed altering their anti-drug police and how it would be interpreted by young fans.

Speaking with Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports last year, Silver noted his concern was addiction, mental wellness, and in-season use.

“There’s also guys in the league who are smoking a lot of pot. And then the question is, why are you smoking a lot of pot? And that’s where mental wellness comes in. Because I’ve also talked directly to players who say, “I’m smoking a lot of pot, because I have a lot of anxiety. And I’m struggling,” Silver explained.

“Last part of this, I think when we change our policy, we have to be very careful, because clearly we’re going to be sending a message to a lot of young people. And at the end of the day, I think we all agree that, whether or not marijuana is a legal substance, just like with alcohol, you still have to teach young people how to use a substance like that appropriately and responsibly and so it doesn’t overwhelm your life. So, it’s a complicated issue.”

Recreational marijuana use is legal in 15 states plus the District of Columbia.