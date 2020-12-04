Entertainment
Kerry Washington and Newcomer Ariana DeBose Star in ‘The Prom’ from Netflix
*Kerry Washington and newcomer/rising star, Ariana DeBose star in the new Netflix film “The Prom.”
The film also includes an all-star cast featuring Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, and Keegan-Michael Key.
“The Prom” is a mix of a teen drama and high school musical, with issues that most can relate to and the topics are discussed with festive song and dance.
The film takes place in a small and conservative town in Indianapolis. Emma Nolan, played by Jo Ellen Pellman, has become pretty infamous in the town due to her sexuality.
As if high school wasn’t hard enough, Emma is also dealing with backlash from the community because she wants to go to prom with her girlfriend. But, parents and school officials are not having it. They plan to cancel the prom just to prevent Emma from being herself.
Kerry Washington’s character, Mrs. Green who is head of the PTA, is determined to make sure Emma doesn’t have a same-sex date to prom. When a few broadway stars, who need a good cause to bring more attention to their production, get wind of Emma’s story they make it their mission to fight for her and bring national attention to the issue.
All of the attention doesn’t sit well with Mrs.Green as she feels actors should not be at the forefront of social issues. Both Washington and DeBose are very vocal about political issues, we asked their opinion of people who things actors should remain silent.
“Activism or just civic engagement, that is the responsibility of all of us. Democracies only work when we all show up,” says Washington.
When you have a large platform it is a great advantage to making sure your voice is heard. The Prom not only tackles dealing with a judgemental community but also having to face the judgment of family members.
This film is sure to be a gateway of communication for teens and young adults who have a hard time talking to their parents about their lifestyle choices.
“I really believe this film is going to inspire a lot of young people to take a stand and to stand in their power,” says DeBose.
“The Prom” streams on Netflix from December 11.
Cardi B on Giving Candace Owens Clout: ‘I Gave That B*tch 2 Million Followers’
*Cardi B has addressed the response to her controversial “WAP” track with Megan Thee Stallion, noting how the No. 1 single sparked a war of words between herself and conservative commentator Candace Owens.
In an interview with Billboard, Cardi claims she helped Owens gain millions of followers.
“There’s certain people I want to curse out, but I don’t want to give them clout,” she said. “For example, when me and Candace Owens got into an argument, I gave that bitch 2 million followers.”
Owens previously noted that Cardi’s music “contributes to the disintegration of Black culture and values.”
Cardi says she will no longer rant about her critics on social media. Instead, she will go in on them via her OnlyFans account.
“I’d rather just go to my OnlyFans because it’s only my fans there,” she said. “If you a hating-ass bitch and you pay $4.99 to see me talk shit, you not really someone that hates Cardi. You a bitch that really loves Cardi.” Cardi launched her OnlyFans account earlier this year, sharing behind-the-scenes footage from the “WAP” video amid much more content. She added that she uses OnlyFans for “certain things that I want to get more personal on, and I don’t want to get on Instagram Live and talk about it because blogs are gonna chop it up.”
FAT PUSSY ENERGY https://t.co/fuMIivaEFM
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 3, 2020
Cardi fans stood outside the White House to rap the lyrics to “WAP” after Biden was projected to be the president-elect. Cardi said of the moment: “I just feel like it was such a big victory for me and for Megan. I’m so used to listening to raunchy female rap music since I was a little girl—Trina, Khia, Lil’ Kim, Jacki-O, Foxy [Brown].”
She added, “‘WAP,’ to me, was just a regular raunchy female rap song, but it caused so much controversy,” she continued, referencing how the likes of Ben Shapiro and Candace Owens were supposedly so shocked by the mere existence of the hit collaboration. “So many Republicans—not just any Republicans that got an Instagram following, but a lot of Republicans that got blue checks [on Twitter] and millions of followers, [like Ben] Shapiro, Candace Owens, Tomi Lahren—were talking so much crap about ‘WAP.’ So it was just a victory for me seeing people celebrating Biden’s win with my and Megan’s song. Power of the pussy, ya heard?!”
Elsewhere in the interview, Cardi addresses Republican lawmakers who never criticize Trump but always have plenty to say about Black Lives Matter advocates.
“A lot of these Trump supporters don’t understand why people say, ‘Black lives matter.’ People didn’t go looting because Trump was president—they went looting because there’s a lot of Black men getting killed unjustly,” Cardi continued. “A lot of Republicans think that we hate the police. Personally, there was a point when I did hate the cops because I had really bad experiences growing up with the cops, but I also met cops that are really good people and have really good hearts. I just feel like we need to hire more people like that.”
3 Against 1: Watch Sunny Hostin Defend The Term ‘Defund the Police’ Against All 3 of her ‘View’ Co-Hosts
*All four co-hosts of “The View” are in agreement with the reallocation of funds from police departments to other initiatives that can better address specific policing situations. The only issue dividing the ladies is calling the movement, “Defund the Police.”
On Wednesday, the “hot topic” being discussed was former President Barack Obama’s recent statement that the “Defund the Police” term hurt Democrats in the election because people thought it meant “stop funding the police,” which for many voters would be a step too far.
Sunny Hostin was on an island trying to defend the term’s use, while Sarah Haines, Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg – although 100% behind reallocating police funds – agreed more with Obama’s belief that the slogan is misleading and may have cost the Democrats votes in some areas of the country.
“This term is a policy demand,” Hostin argued. “It is a demand for change and I always will think it is a mistake to allow opponents to define language and define narratives.”
The back and forth lasted the whole segment.
Watch below:
BLIND ITEM: The Rapper, Her Husband and His Rape Case
*The following Blind Item comes Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This foreign born former A+ list rapper is about to be sued by the woman raped by the rapper’s convict husband. The rapper and her team regularly pressure the victim to take money so she stops talking about the rape. The rapper’s supporters also regularly target the victim for harassment. The victim is going to sue for tens of millions of dollars and has a very very strong case.
Can you guess the former A+ list rapper and her husband?
