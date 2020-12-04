Kerry Washington and Newcomer Ariana DeBose Star in ‘The Prom’ from Netflix

*Kerry Washington and newcomer/rising star, Ariana DeBose star in the new Netflix film “The Prom.”

The film also includes an all-star cast featuring Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, and Keegan-Michael Key.

“The Prom” is a mix of a teen drama and high school musical, with issues that most can relate to and the topics are discussed with festive song and dance.

The film takes place in a small and conservative town in Indianapolis. Emma Nolan, played by Jo Ellen Pellman, has become pretty infamous in the town due to her sexuality.

As if high school wasn’t hard enough, Emma is also dealing with backlash from the community because she wants to go to prom with her girlfriend. But, parents and school officials are not having it. They plan to cancel the prom just to prevent Emma from being herself.

Kerry Washington’s character, Mrs. Green who is head of the PTA, is determined to make sure Emma doesn’t have a same-sex date to prom. When a few broadway stars, who need a good cause to bring more attention to their production, get wind of Emma’s story they make it their mission to fight for her and bring national attention to the issue.

All of the attention doesn’t sit well with Mrs.Green as she feels actors should not be at the forefront of social issues. Both Washington and DeBose are very vocal about political issues, we asked their opinion of people who things actors should remain silent.

“Activism or just civic engagement, that is the responsibility of all of us. Democracies only work when we all show up,” says Washington.

When you have a large platform it is a great advantage to making sure your voice is heard. The Prom not only tackles dealing with a judgemental community but also having to face the judgment of family members.

This film is sure to be a gateway of communication for teens and young adults who have a hard time talking to their parents about their lifestyle choices.

“I really believe this film is going to inspire a lot of young people to take a stand and to stand in their power,” says DeBose.

“The Prom” streams on Netflix from December 11.