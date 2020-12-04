Politics
House Passes Bill to Decriminalize Marijuana {VIDEO]
*The House of Representatives has approved legislation to decriminalize marijuana on the federal level and seek to “address the devastating injustices caused by the War on Drugs.”
In a vote of 228-164 on Friday in the Democratic-led House agreed to remove marijuana from the schedule 1 classification of narcotics. It’s doubtful the bill will pass the Republican-led Senate, however.
The bill, co-sponsored by Democratic representatives Earl Blumenauer and Barbara Lee, also seeks to expunge the records of nonviolent drug offenders. It would use tax from legal marijuana sales to fund rehab clinics and programs that support marijuana entrepreneurship in urban communities.
“This is an opportunity to strike a blow against the failed war on drugs, that has literally destroyed hundreds of thousands of young Black lives,” Blumenauer said, ahead of the vote.
“We’re not rushing to legalize marijuana. The American people have already done that. We’re here because Congress has failed to deal with a disastrous war on drugs and do its part for the over 15 million marijuana users in every one of your districts,” he added. “It’s time for Congress to step up and do its part. We need to catch up with the rest of the American people.”
By a vote of 228-164, the House of Representatives passes a bill to decriminalize marijuana.pic.twitter.com/WbHKvhDgIu
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) December 4, 2020
Recreational marijuana use is fully legal in 15 states plus the District of Columbia.
Before the bill was passed, Republicans spoke out in opposition, claiming marijuana is a gateway drug.
“Marijuana is one of the most abused substances on this planet,” Rep. Greg Murphy argued. “Legalizing weed would create revenue from taxes, but at what cost? Do we then start legalizing cocaine? Marijuana is a gateway drug — make no mistake about that. It undoubtably leads to further and much more dangerous drug use.”
Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler argued, “For far too long, we have treated marijuana as a criminal justice problem instead of as a matter of personal choice and public health. Whatever one’s views are on the use of marijuana for recreational or medicinal use, the policy of arrests, prosecution and incarceration at the Federal level has proven unwise and unjust,”, he said, per revolt.com. “I have long believed that the criminalization of marijuana has been a mistake, and the racially disparate enforcement of marijuana laws has only compounded this mistake, with serious consequences, particularly for communities of color.”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Teyana Taylor Retires from Music After Saying She Feels ‘Underappreciated’ as an Artist
*Teyana Taylor appears to have announced her retirement from the music industry.
The singer took to Instagram on Friday to share Spotify’s year-round stats of her “2020 Artist Wrapped,” and thanked her fans for their support. She also called out the music industry for making her feel “super under appreciated as an artist.”
She writes: “I ain’t gone front in times of feeling super under appreciated as a artist, receiving little to no real push from the ‘machine,’ constantly getting the shorter end of the stick, being overlooked … I’m retiring this chapter of my story with the comfort that i can depart with peace of mind seeing that all the hard work & passion put in was indeed loved & supported somewhere in the world!”
Taylor continues, “All hustlers have the understanding that when one door closes another will open.”
Check out the full post below.
View this post on Instagram
Taylor also called out the Grammys for the lack of women nominated for the Best R&B Album category: “Y’all was better off just saying best MALE R&B ALBUM,” she tweeted, “cause all I see is dick in this category.”
Drake has also chimed in on the outcry over the 2021 Grammy nominations after The Weeknd called out the Recording Academy for being “corrupt.”
The lineup of 2021 Grammy nominees was revealed late last month, and The Weeknd received zero nominations, even though, as TMZ points out, his single, “Blinding Lights,” topped the charts and his album, “After Hours,” hit to #1.
The Weeknd responded to the diss in a tweet hours after the nominees for the 63rd Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday.
“The Grammys remain corrupt,” he wrote. “You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…”
Drake also made time to speak out about how the annual music awarda show is having a “disconnect” from recognizing “impactful music.”
“I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards and just accept that what once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artists that exist now and the ones that come after,” Drake wrote on his Instagram story.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Cardi B on Giving Candace Owens Clout: ‘I Gave That B*tch 2 Million Followers’
*Cardi B has addressed the response to her controversial “WAP” track with Megan Thee Stallion, noting how the No. 1 single sparked a war of words between herself and conservative commentator Candace Owens.
In an interview with Billboard, Cardi claims she helped Owens gain millions of followers.
“There’s certain people I want to curse out, but I don’t want to give them clout,” she said. “For example, when me and Candace Owens got into an argument, I gave that bitch 2 million followers.”
Owens previously noted that Cardi’s music “contributes to the disintegration of Black culture and values.”
Cardi says she will no longer rant about her critics on social media. Instead, she will go in on them via her OnlyFans account.
“I’d rather just go to my OnlyFans because it’s only my fans there,” she said. “If you a hating-ass bitch and you pay $4.99 to see me talk shit, you not really someone that hates Cardi. You a bitch that really loves Cardi.” Cardi launched her OnlyFans account earlier this year, sharing behind-the-scenes footage from the “WAP” video amid much more content. She added that she uses OnlyFans for “certain things that I want to get more personal on, and I don’t want to get on Instagram Live and talk about it because blogs are gonna chop it up.”
READ MORE: 3 Against 1: Watch Sunny Hostin Defend The Term ‘Defund the Police’ Against All 3 of her ‘View’ Co-Hosts
FAT PUSSY ENERGY https://t.co/fuMIivaEFM
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 3, 2020
Cardi fans stood outside the White House to rap the lyrics to “WAP” after Biden was projected to be the president-elect. Cardi said of the moment: “I just feel like it was such a big victory for me and for Megan. I’m so used to listening to raunchy female rap music since I was a little girl—Trina, Khia, Lil’ Kim, Jacki-O, Foxy [Brown].”
She added, “‘WAP,’ to me, was just a regular raunchy female rap song, but it caused so much controversy,” she continued, referencing how the likes of Ben Shapiro and Candace Owens were supposedly so shocked by the mere existence of the hit collaboration. “So many Republicans—not just any Republicans that got an Instagram following, but a lot of Republicans that got blue checks [on Twitter] and millions of followers, [like Ben] Shapiro, Candace Owens, Tomi Lahren—were talking so much crap about ‘WAP.’ So it was just a victory for me seeing people celebrating Biden’s win with my and Megan’s song. Power of the pussy, ya heard?!”
Elsewhere in the interview, Cardi addresses Republican lawmakers who never criticize Trump but always have plenty to say about Black Lives Matter advocates.
“A lot of these Trump supporters don’t understand why people say, ‘Black lives matter.’ People didn’t go looting because Trump was president—they went looting because there’s a lot of Black men getting killed unjustly,” Cardi continued. “A lot of Republicans think that we hate the police. Personally, there was a point when I did hate the cops because I had really bad experiences growing up with the cops, but I also met cops that are really good people and have really good hearts. I just feel like we need to hire more people like that.”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Did Rudy FART?! It Sure Looks and SOUNDS Like it – WATCH Other Lawyer’s Reaction the Moment it Happened
*Not only is Rudy Giuliani passing BS as he tries to convince key Republican legislators to overturn the election for Donald Trump, he’s also passing GAS!
On Wednesday, Giuliani, who of course is President Trump’s personal flack, appeared to let one rip at least twice during the nearly five-hour hearing before state legislature in Lansing.
The very familiar sounds happened during a heated exchange with Rep. Darrin Camilleri, who confronted Giuliani over the New York Times article claiming he lobbied Trump for a preemptive pardon.
“I will ask that he be disciplined for that,” Giuliani, 76, said to Camilleri when the first fart noise was heard. (There’s no report of any concurrent stench in the air, but we digress.)
MORE NEWS: Pharrell Launches Non-Profit to Support Black and Latinx Entrepreneurs
Here also💨 pic.twitter.com/Ohxu1pR7du
— ElElegante101 (@skolanach) December 3, 2020
Well, it wasn’t 90 seconds later when the microphone picks up a similar sound that was obviously heard by Trump’s legal adviser, Jenna Ellis, who sat next to Giuliani during the hearing. You can tell by looking at her exasperated expression. 🙂
“The answer that I gave you was that they didn’t bother to interview a single witness,” Giuliani said, refusing to stop bickering with Camilleri.
In any event, as described by Daily Mail, “Ellis’ head snaps towards Giuliani, gives him a steady, knowing stare. A small smirk looked ready to escape, but she focused her attention back on the proceedings.”
