Fredro of ONYX Accuses Timbaland & Swizz Beats of Monopolizing ‘Battles’ – Wants Alternative to Verzuz

*Fredro Starr is on the record saying that an ONYX vs. M.O.P would be the bomb-diggety!

“I think that would be perfect, ONYX and M.O.P. I’m cool with Fame and Billy that’s our peoples. I wanted to do a Verzuz against M.O.P. because they came out when we came out. They represent Brooklyn we represent Queens but we had that same energy almost. That early 90s, rough, unfiltered, no f*ckin gold chains on, straight hardcore. It would be a good Verzuz battle, it would be crazy!

Should be other platforms, Verzuz can only do so much, not sure if Timbaland would want a battle with ONYX & M.O.P

“Verzuz can only do but so much and if they are selecting everything, Then there are other artists I’m sure that wanna do it. I think there should be more platforms to do that besides Verzuz. I think there should be other platforms so hopefully, somebody will jump to it and we get to do that battle. I don’t think Swizz (Beats) and Timbaland are gonna Ok that one. I know Swizz is a big fan of ONYX but I never met Timbaland so I don’t know.”

Original Source: Murder Master Music Show of www.ugs4life.com

Fredro Starr of ONYX was interviewed by Prezident Bejda on Episode 752 of the Murder Master Music Show