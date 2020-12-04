Entertainment
Exclusive Clips From ‘Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas’ For Those Of Us Who Don’t Have Apple TV+ (Watch)
*We’ve got exclusive clips from today’s premiere of “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special,” along with Mimi’s new Christmas anthem “Oh Santa” featuring guests Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande that premiered last night on YouTube.
The special has a storyline: “Faced with a holiday cheer crisis, the North Pole knows there’s only one person who can save the day: Santa’s great friend, Mariah Carey. Combining musical performances, dynamic dancing and groundbreaking animation, the undisputed Queen of Christmas jumps into action to create a holiday spectacular to make the whole world merry.”
Other celebs in the special include Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland and Mykal-Michelle Harris. Extra special appearances are also made by Carey’s twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe.
Watch exclusive clips, and the video for “Oh Santa” featuring a buzzed about, harmonized whistle note run at the end of the song between Mariah and Ariana.
CLIP: The Red Phone Rang – Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special from EURweb on Vimeo.
CLIP: Power Out – Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special from EURweb on Vimeo.
CLIP: Joy to the World – Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special from EURweb on Vimeo.
CLIP: Sleigh Ride – Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special from EURweb on Vimeo.
Teyana Taylor Retires from Music After Saying She Feels ‘Underappreciated’ as an Artist
*Teyana Taylor appears to have announced her retirement from the music industry.
The singer took to Instagram on Friday to share Spotify’s year-round stats of her “2020 Artist Wrapped,” and thanked her fans for their support. She also called out the music industry for making her feel “super under appreciated as an artist.”
She writes: “I ain’t gone front in times of feeling super under appreciated as a artist, receiving little to no real push from the ‘machine,’ constantly getting the shorter end of the stick, being overlooked … I’m retiring this chapter of my story with the comfort that i can depart with peace of mind seeing that all the hard work & passion put in was indeed loved & supported somewhere in the world!”
Taylor continues, “All hustlers have the understanding that when one door closes another will open.”
Check out the full post below.
READ MORE: Kerry Washington and Newcomer Ariana DeBose Star in ‘The Prom’ from Netflix WATCH
View this post on Instagram
Taylor also called out the Grammys for the lack of women nominated for the Best R&B Album category: “Y’all was better off just saying best MALE R&B ALBUM,” she tweeted, “cause all I see is dick in this category.”
Drake has also chimed in on the outcry over the 2021 Grammy nominations after The Weeknd called out the Recording Academy for being “corrupt.”
The lineup of 2021 Grammy nominees was revealed late last month, and The Weeknd received zero nominations, even though, as TMZ points out, his single, “Blinding Lights,” topped the charts and his album, “After Hours,” hit to #1.
The Weeknd responded to the diss in a tweet hours after the nominees for the 63rd Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday.
“The Grammys remain corrupt,” he wrote. “You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…”
Drake also made time to speak out about how the annual music awarda show is having a “disconnect” from recognizing “impactful music.”
“I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards and just accept that what once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artists that exist now and the ones that come after,” Drake wrote on his Instagram story.
Kerry Washington and Newcomer Ariana DeBose Star in ‘The Prom’ from Netflix WATCH
*Kerry Washington and newcomer/rising star, Ariana DeBose star in the new Netflix film “The Prom.”
The film also includes an all-star cast featuring Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, and Keegan-Michael Key.
“The Prom” is a mix of a teen drama and high school musical, with issues that most can relate to and the topics are discussed with festive song and dance.
The film takes place in a small and conservative town in Indianapolis. Emma Nolan, played by Jo Ellen Pellman, has become pretty infamous in the town due to her sexuality.
As if high school wasn’t hard enough, Emma is also dealing with backlash from the community because she wants to go to prom with her girlfriend. But, parents and school officials are not having it. They plan to cancel the prom just to prevent Emma from being herself.
MORE NEWS: NBA Players Will Not Be Tested for Marijuana Next Season: Report
Kerry Washington’s character, Mrs. Green who is head of the PTA, is determined to make sure Emma doesn’t have a same-sex date to prom. When a few broadway stars, who need a good cause to bring more attention to their production, get wind of Emma’s story they make it their mission to fight for her and bring national attention to the issue.
All of the attention doesn’t sit well with Mrs.Green as she feels actors should not be at the forefront of social issues. Both Washington and DeBose are very vocal about political issues, we asked their opinion of people who things actors should remain silent.
“Activism or just civic engagement, that is the responsibility of all of us. Democracies only work when we all show up,” says Washington.
When you have a large platform it is a great advantage to making sure your voice is heard. The Prom not only tackles dealing with a judgemental community but also having to face the judgment of family members.
This film is sure to be a gateway of communication for teens and young adults who have a hard time talking to their parents about their lifestyle choices.
“I really believe this film is going to inspire a lot of young people to take a stand and to stand in their power,” says DeBose.
“The Prom” streams on Netflix from December 11.
Cardi B on Giving Candace Owens Clout: ‘I Gave That B*tch 2 Million Followers’
*Cardi B has addressed the response to her controversial “WAP” track with Megan Thee Stallion, noting how the No. 1 single sparked a war of words between herself and conservative commentator Candace Owens.
In an interview with Billboard, Cardi claims she helped Owens gain millions of followers.
“There’s certain people I want to curse out, but I don’t want to give them clout,” she said. “For example, when me and Candace Owens got into an argument, I gave that bitch 2 million followers.”
Owens previously noted that Cardi’s music “contributes to the disintegration of Black culture and values.”
Cardi says she will no longer rant about her critics on social media. Instead, she will go in on them via her OnlyFans account.
“I’d rather just go to my OnlyFans because it’s only my fans there,” she said. “If you a hating-ass bitch and you pay $4.99 to see me talk shit, you not really someone that hates Cardi. You a bitch that really loves Cardi.” Cardi launched her OnlyFans account earlier this year, sharing behind-the-scenes footage from the “WAP” video amid much more content. She added that she uses OnlyFans for “certain things that I want to get more personal on, and I don’t want to get on Instagram Live and talk about it because blogs are gonna chop it up.”
READ MORE: 3 Against 1: Watch Sunny Hostin Defend The Term ‘Defund the Police’ Against All 3 of her ‘View’ Co-Hosts
FAT PUSSY ENERGY https://t.co/fuMIivaEFM
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 3, 2020
Cardi fans stood outside the White House to rap the lyrics to “WAP” after Biden was projected to be the president-elect. Cardi said of the moment: “I just feel like it was such a big victory for me and for Megan. I’m so used to listening to raunchy female rap music since I was a little girl—Trina, Khia, Lil’ Kim, Jacki-O, Foxy [Brown].”
She added, “‘WAP,’ to me, was just a regular raunchy female rap song, but it caused so much controversy,” she continued, referencing how the likes of Ben Shapiro and Candace Owens were supposedly so shocked by the mere existence of the hit collaboration. “So many Republicans—not just any Republicans that got an Instagram following, but a lot of Republicans that got blue checks [on Twitter] and millions of followers, [like Ben] Shapiro, Candace Owens, Tomi Lahren—were talking so much crap about ‘WAP.’ So it was just a victory for me seeing people celebrating Biden’s win with my and Megan’s song. Power of the pussy, ya heard?!”
Elsewhere in the interview, Cardi addresses Republican lawmakers who never criticize Trump but always have plenty to say about Black Lives Matter advocates.
“A lot of these Trump supporters don’t understand why people say, ‘Black lives matter.’ People didn’t go looting because Trump was president—they went looting because there’s a lot of Black men getting killed unjustly,” Cardi continued. “A lot of Republicans think that we hate the police. Personally, there was a point when I did hate the cops because I had really bad experiences growing up with the cops, but I also met cops that are really good people and have really good hearts. I just feel like we need to hire more people like that.”
