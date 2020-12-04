Dr. Dre’s Eldest Daughter Hasn’t Seen Music Mogul in 17 Years [VIDEO]



*Dr Dre’s eldest daughter LaTanya Young has revealed that she has not seen her superstar rapper father in 17 years.

In an exclusive interview with DailyMailTV Young, 37, said she wants a relationship with her Dre, and she makes clear that she is not after his riches. The hip-hop icon is allegedly worth about $800 million.

“Money is not what I want, I feel better doing it on my own,” she told Daily Mail TV.

“I really just want to have closure. I just want to be able to spend time with my father.”

The mom-of-four reportedly told the publication that Dre has never even met her children.

According to Young, she was forced to go through her father’s staff to communicate with him as a child.

“I hated going through third parties. If I needed him, I’d have to go to the studio and get bombarded and talked to by his security,” she said. “I would have to go through his accountant or his right hand man, I would never know whether he got my messages. I have never had a direct line to him.”

Dre split with LaTanya’s mother, Lisa Johnson, when she was five years old. The couple had three children together: LaTanya, LaToya, 36, and Ashley, 35.

In 1996 he married Nicole Young and they are currently embattled in a bitter divorce.

Nicole filed documents to end her marriage back in June, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

She and Dre have two adult children. Dre also has four children from previous relationships.

“I thought that my dad would come around. I would like him to make me feel like a daughter,” LaTanya added.