Humor/Comedy
Did Rudy FART?! It Sure Looks and SOUNDS Like it – WATCH Other Lawyer’s Reaction the Moment it Happened
*Not only is Rudy Giuliani passing BS as he tries to convince key Republican legislators to overturn the election for Donald Trump, he’s also passing GAS!
On Wednesday, Giuliani, who of course is President Trump’s personal flack, appeared to let one rip at least twice during the nearly five-hour hearing before state legislature in Lansing.
The very familiar sounds happened during a heated exchange with Rep. Darrin Camilleri, who confronted Giuliani over the New York Times article claiming he lobbied Trump for a preemptive pardon.
“I will ask that he be disciplined for that,” Giuliani, 76, said to Camilleri when the first fart noise was heard. (There’s no report of any concurrent stench in the air, but we digress.)
Here also💨 pic.twitter.com/Ohxu1pR7du
— ElElegante101 (@skolanach) December 3, 2020
Well, it wasn’t 90 seconds later when the microphone picks up a similar sound that was obviously heard by Trump’s legal adviser, Jenna Ellis, who sat next to Giuliani during the hearing. You can tell by looking at her exasperated expression. 🙂
“The answer that I gave you was that they didn’t bother to interview a single witness,” Giuliani said, refusing to stop bickering with Camilleri.
In any event, as described by Daily Mail, “Ellis’ head snaps towards Giuliani, gives him a steady, knowing stare. A small smirk looked ready to escape, but she focused her attention back on the proceedings.”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Mariah Carey: ‘A Lot of Very Bad Stuff Happened to Me When I Was 12’
*Mariah Carey has opened up about the “very bad stuff” that happened to her as a child.
The singer says Christmas is an extra special time for her, and she goes all out for the holiday due to the trauma she suffered at age 12.
“After I kind of emerged from my first relationship-slash-marriage [to Tommy Mottola] I created the Christmases that I wanted to have,” she revealed in the cover story for Elle’s digital holiday edition. “A lot of very bad stuff happened to me when I was 12. But also, there is the spirit of that kid, that fighter who doesn’t give up, who does embrace who she is, even though the world didn’t understand that from my point of view.”
Carey, mother of two shared that, as a child, the holidays were usually dysfunctional due to her relatives.
“I think it’s just that longing that I had as a child, that I always wanted things to be perfect for the holidays. And they never were,” Carey reflected. “It was always somebody ruining the moment, always these dysfunctional family members who came around and foiled everything. And so I just made a pact with myself that I wasn’t going to allow that to happen anymore.”
These days, Christmas is much more joyous for the singer.
“I literally go to a snowy place. Reindeer are there — I’m not making this up. Santa Claus comes, hangs out with the kids,” she said of her annual Christmas. “And by the way, even if I didn’t have kids, I would be doing this.”
Carey’s Magical Christmas Special is currently streaming on Apple TV+
Featuring Carey and a stellar line-up of superstars including Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland and Mykal-Michelle Harris, along with a special appearance by Carey’s nine-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, the Special finds the world faced with a holiday cheer crisis, which the North Pole knows only one person can solve: Santa’s great friend, Mariah Carey. Combining musical performances, dynamic dancing and groundbreaking animation, the undisputed Queen of Christmas jumps into action to create a holiday spectacular to make the whole world merry.
WATCH:
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
OWN Expands Popular Friday Night Lineup with ‘Belle Collective’ Starting Jan 15 / WATCH
*Los Angeles – OWN announced today that the network will expand its popular Friday night unscripted programming lineup with “Belle Collective” premiering Friday, January 15 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.
The new series from the producers behind the hit “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” centers on the personal and professional lives of five successful, glamourous boss women who are redefining what it means to be a southern belle in Jackson, Mississippi.
These dynamic women represent Mississippi’s finest Black female entrepreneurs, determined to break ceilings – glass and otherwise – while shredding long-held stereotypes of the South.
They must set aside their differences to redevelop a struggling mid-twentieth century historic district that was once known as the hub for Black-owned businesses.
The five principal belles include:
- Dr. Antoinette Liles, one of the few Black female dentists in the state. Dr. Liles is navigating a recent divorce and opening her very own dental practice.
- Lateshia Pearson is the CEO of the National Women’s Brunch Organization. Her brunches bring powerful women together and help promote self-empowerment, but now she has one goal in mind: to bring the ladies together to revitalize Farish Street, an iconic Black neighborhood in Jackson, Mississippi.
- Latrice Rogers is the young mastermind and entrepreneur behind Goddess Lengths, the most successful hair care emporium in the region.
- Marie Hamilton-Abston, a self-made millionaire and CEO of the bustling Hamilton Davis Mental Health empire.
- Tambra Cherie is the newly single midday diva and on-air radio personality for Jackson’s top hip-hop and R&B station and host of the most controversial radio show in the city, “The Relationship Hour.”
“Belle Collective” is executive produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment with Carlos King and Slane Hatch serving as executive producers. Angela Dugan, Mimi Adams and Cherelle Hinds serve as co-executive producers.
About OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network
OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a single iconic leader. Oprah Winfrey’s heart and creative instincts inform the brand and the magnetism of the channel. OWN is a leading destination for a premium scripted and unscripted programming from today’s most innovative storytellers. OWN’s original scripted series include popular dramas “Queen Sugar,” “Cherish the Day,” “The Haves and the Have Nots,” “David Makes Man” and the upcoming “Delilah.” OWN’s Saturday night unscripted programming lineup includes “Iyanla: Fix My Life,” “Ready to Love,” “Put a Ring on It,” “Love & Marriage: Huntsville,” “Behind Every Man,” “Family or Fiancé,” “Black Women OWN the Conversation” and “Black Love.” OWN connects with its audience wherever they are, inspiring conversation among a global community of like-minded viewers on social media and beyond. Launched on January 1, 2011, OWN is a joint venture between Harpo, Inc. and Discovery, Inc. The venture also includes award-winning digital platform Oprah.com. Access OWN anytime on the Watch OWN App or across mobile devices and connected TVs.
About Carlos King and Kingdom Reign Entertainment
Carlos King has established himself as a leading creator and producer of reality television. Over the past decade King produced such high-profile programs as “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” “Season 25: Oprah Behind the Scenes” and “The Four.” Through his production company Kingdom Reign Entertainment, King has created numerous shows, including “Styling Hollywood,” “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” and “Hollywood Divas.” King executive produced “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” including its highest-rated season (its sixth) which was also the highest-rated season for the network on which it airs. “Love and Marriage: Huntsville” debuted in 2019 and immediately became a breakout hit on OWN. King’s newest series, “Behind Every Man,” premiered on OWN on November 7, and shines the spotlight on the women behind famous men we look up to and admire, focusing on the passions, struggles and sacrifices they have made to support the men they love.
source: OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
‘Wendy Williams: The Movie’ Official Trailer of Biopic Released by Lifetime / WATCH
*Last year, Wendy Williams announced that she will producing a biopic about her life for Lifetime. While the network recently released the premiere date, they have just shared the official trailer for “Wendy Williams: The Movie!”
Wendy also announced the big release of her biopic this morning on her show and she could hardly contain her enthusiasm. It’s set to premiere on January 30 along with a two-hour documentary about the talk show QUEEN. Teaming with super-producer Will Packer for the project, it will chronicle her early days in radio, her rise to fame, and also tackle her split from her husband and business partner along with many other things.
Teaming with super-producer Will Packer for the project, it will chronicle her early days in radio, her rise to fame, and also tackle her split from her husband and business partner along with many other things.
View this post on Instagram
