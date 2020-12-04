‘Clearly the Force Is Strong’: Sen. Cory Booker Reacts to Rosario Dawson’s Debut in ‘The Mandalorian’ (Watch)

*Not only is Rudy Giuliani passing BS as he tries to convince key Republican legislators to overturn the election for Donald Trump, he’s also passing GAS!

On Wednesday, Giuliani, who of course is President Trump’s personal flack, appeared to let one rip at least twice during the nearly five-hour hearing before state legislature in Lansing.

The very familiar sounds happened during a heated exchange with Rep. Darrin Camilleri, who confronted Giuliani over the New York Times article claiming he lobbied Trump for a preemptive pardon.

“I will ask that he be disciplined for that,” Giuliani, 76, said to Camilleri when the first fart noise was heard. (There’s no report of any concurrent stench in the air, but we digress.)

Well, it wasn’t 90 seconds later when the microphone picks up a similar sound that was obviously heard by Trump’s legal adviser, Jenna Ellis, who sat next to Giuliani during the hearing. You can tell by looking at her exasperated expression. 🙂

“The answer that I gave you was that they didn’t bother to interview a single witness,” Giuliani said, refusing to stop bickering with Camilleri.

In any event, as described by Daily Mail, “Ellis’ head snaps towards Giuliani, gives him a steady, knowing stare. A small smirk looked ready to escape, but she focused her attention back on the proceedings.”