Today’s Video
‘Clearly the Force Is Strong’: Sen. Cory Booker Reacts to Rosario Dawson’s Debut in ‘The Mandalorian’ (Watch)
*TMZ rolled up on Sen. Cory Booker outside of the U.S. Capitol Thursday to get his reaction following girlfriend Rosario Dawson premiering as Ahsoka Tano in “The Mandalorian.”
“It was a phenomenal episode and clearly the force is strong with her,” he said through his mask.
The former Democratic presidential candidate was also asked about being a hard core Trekkie and having to support a girlfriend from the rival “Star Wars” universe.
Watch Dawson’s clips from the Mandalorian episode above, and Booker’s reaction below:
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: The Rapper, Her Husband and His Rape Case
*The following Blind Item comes Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This foreign born former A+ list rapper is about to be sued by the woman raped by the rapper’s convict husband. The rapper and her team regularly pressure the victim to take money so she stops talking about the rape. The rapper’s supporters also regularly target the victim for harassment. The victim is going to sue for tens of millions of dollars and has a very very strong case.
Can you guess the former A+ list rapper and her husband?
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Did Rudy FART?! It Sure Looks and SOUNDS Like it – WATCH Other Lawyer’s Reaction the Moment it Happened
*Not only is Rudy Giuliani passing BS as he tries to convince key Republican legislators to overturn the election for Donald Trump, he’s also passing GAS!
On Wednesday, Giuliani, who of course is President Trump’s personal flack, appeared to let one rip at least twice during the nearly five-hour hearing before state legislature in Lansing.
The very familiar sounds happened during a heated exchange with Rep. Darrin Camilleri, who confronted Giuliani over the New York Times article claiming he lobbied Trump for a preemptive pardon.
“I will ask that he be disciplined for that,” Giuliani, 76, said to Camilleri when the first fart noise was heard. (There’s no report of any concurrent stench in the air, but we digress.)
MORE NEWS: Pharrell Launches Non-Profit to Support Black and Latinx Entrepreneurs
Here also💨 pic.twitter.com/Ohxu1pR7du
— ElElegante101 (@skolanach) December 3, 2020
Well, it wasn’t 90 seconds later when the microphone picks up a similar sound that was obviously heard by Trump’s legal adviser, Jenna Ellis, who sat next to Giuliani during the hearing. You can tell by looking at her exasperated expression. 🙂
“The answer that I gave you was that they didn’t bother to interview a single witness,” Giuliani said, refusing to stop bickering with Camilleri.
In any event, as described by Daily Mail, “Ellis’ head snaps towards Giuliani, gives him a steady, knowing stare. A small smirk looked ready to escape, but she focused her attention back on the proceedings.”
Music
Pharrell Launches Non-Profit to Support Black and Latinx Entrepreneurs
*Pharrell Williams has announced his new non-profit, Black Ambition, was inspired by the civil unrest that rocked the nation this year.
The initiative aims to support Black and Latinx entrepreneurs who are launching tech, design, healthcare, consumer products, and service startups.
“Recent events and tragedies have illustrated the always existent stark divisions in the American experience, and while entrepreneurship has long been a tenet of the American dream, marginalized people have faced long-standing barriers to success,” the artist said in a statement, per Complex. “With Black Ambition, the goal is to help strengthen the pipeline of talented entrepreneurs and close the opportunity and wealth gaps derived from limited access to capital and resources.”
Black Ambition is also offering a Black Ambition HBCU Prize to current or former HBCU students who pitch their company for consideration. Tthe winner will receive a $1 million prize.
READ MORE: Pharrell Launches Skin-Care Line, Announces Film Series ‘The Power You Hold’ [WATCH]
“The Black Ambition #HBCU Prize” provides access to capital, pitch feedback, and mentorship.
Represented by this icon, Prize is a tiered opportunity to compete for up to $250,000.
Current #HBCU + alum can apply at: https://t.co/2oHOplp3G3 pic.twitter.com/Ha50FmSGZb
— Black Ambition (@blackambitionpz) December 3, 2020
The Black Ambition’s advisory team includes support from the global nonprofit Bridgespan Group, as well as Off-White’s Virgil Abloh, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, the Rockefeller Foundation, Tony’s Chocolonely, the Visa Foundation and brands like Adidas and Chanel.
The Black Ambition initiative follows the recent launch of Williams’ skincare line called Named Humanrace, which he crafted with dermatologist, Elena Jones, per Page Six.
Page Six writes, “The products include luxurious ingredients like kaolin clay, glycolic acid and snow mushroom extract, but they’re also packaged in tubs made from 50% post-consumer recycled plastic — and each product has a removable inner chamber that can be exchanged for a refill.”
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter6 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer