Boosie Badazz Suing Mark Zuckerberg for $20M Over Instagram Ban

*Boosie Badazz is suing Mark Zuckerberg after his Instagram account was shut down in August.

We previously reported… the rapper pleaded with Zuckerberg to restore his Instagram page after he was banned for constantly promoting sexually suggestive photos from his OnlyFans account.

“They just took my Instagram,” Boosie said in a video message shared with fans at the time(see above). “Mark Zuckinburger, I need to talk to you. Bosses need to talk to bosses [sic]. I don’t know what I did but I need my Instagram back. I don’t even know what I did! But this is how I feed my family. Mark, do not do this to 2020. Do not take Boosie off Instagram! We need to talk, Mark.”

Boosie claims the ban affected his business and now he’s suing for $20 million for racial discrimination.

“He made some of my business ventures go down, so I’m suing him now. I’m filing a lawsuit against him now,” he said in an interview for VLADTV released on Thursday, December 3. He claimed, “He stopped me of Instagram and he didn’t put me back on Instagram. And it’s affecting my business.”

Boosie noted that there are plenty of people who have been banned from the Instagram platform who have done way worse things than him, but those accounts were resorted.

“So you can give other 2 million people their Instagram back for derogatory things they did,” he said. “This is discrimination,” he went on accusing. “Something is wrong. Somebody must be mad cuz I say their name wrong and they’re trying to chastise me.”

