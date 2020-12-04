COVID-19
Alabama Woman Raising 12 Kids After Her Sister Dies of COVID-19
*An Alabama woman is raising 12 kids after her sister and brother-in-law died a month apart from COVID-19.
Francesca McCall says following the loss of her younger sister Chantale and her brother-in-law Rance Martin, she took in Chantale’s children who ranged between the ages of 2 to 17. She already has seven of her own kids, which brought the total number of children living under one roof to 12.
“We have all the boys in one room and we have all the girls in the other two rooms, so everybody’s kind of just on top of one another,” McCall said, as reported by CNN. “So we’ve been making the best out of the situation.”
After Francesca McCall’s sister died of COVID-19, the mother of 7 didn’t hesitate to welcome her sister’s 5 children into her home. https://t.co/1yPYSn1TtM
— Action News on 6abc (@6abc) December 3, 2020
McCall’s sister worked for a home health agency and always took precautions.
“She wore the mask, she kept her distance, she did the proper hand washing and all the proper things she was supposed to do,” McCall said. Her sister was first hospitalized for COVID back in September and her condition worsened.
Chantale, who had bronchitis and asthma, died about two weeks after she was first hospitalized on Sept. 16. Her husband died on Oct. 25.
“They’re doing OK at times and at times they break down, so they’re having their days and their moments,” McCall said about her nieces and nephews, who are reportedly going to school remotely. “It’s been very hard losing their friends, church family and basically everything that’s held dear to them.”
Carla McDonald, McCall’s friend from church, created a GoFundMe campaign to help with the family’s expenses.
“She loves these children with all of [her] heart,” McDonald said. “She is not the one to ask for assistance from anyone. She is just trying to raise 12 children and meet their everyday needs not only for Christmas.”
The Anti-Vax Video That Has Letitia Wright in Mid-Cancellation (Watch)
*”Black Panther” star Letitia Wright has set off a firestorm and says she’s being cancelled after tweeting a video that promotes anti-vaccination propaganda.
On Thursday, the British actress posted a video on Twitter that makes unsubstantiated claims about coronavirus vaccines. Twitter’s rebuke was swift, with folks calling her “irresponsible” and “reckless” for sharing such unproven claims as fact. Don Cheadle called the video “Hot Garbage,” adding he would “never defend anybody posting this.”
Wright has been defending her right to “simply ask questions” ever since, telling irate fans on Twitter regarding the forthcoming COVID-19 vaccines, “I’m just concerned about what’s in it that’s all.”
She also tweeted this morning, “My ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies.”
After more back and forth with fans, she tweeted: “if you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself….you get cancelled.”
The controversial video shared by Wright included a long monologue by Tomi Arayomi, a founder of a Christian ministry. He said companies and the government were not being transparent and questioned vaccine ingredients. He did not provide evidence for his claims, which echo those of others who have baselessly criticized vaccine use.
Here’s the video tweeted by Wright that set everything off:
Some of Wright’s responses to tweets below:
not my intention to make anyone upset 🙏🏾 Nor am I saying don’t take it. I’m just concerned about what’s in it that’s all. Isn’t that fair to question or ask?
— Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) December 4, 2020
if you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself….you get cancelled 😂
— Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) December 4, 2020
so, you’ll take something you haven’t 100% looked into?🙏🏾
— Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) December 4, 2020
California Governor Gavin Newsom Announces ‘Regional’ Stay-At-Home Order [VIDEO]
*California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a new regional stay-at-home order on Thursday, and it comes as the state’s COVID cases surge.
As reported by Daily Mail, a record 9,702 people are currently hospitalized across the state, with 2,147 in intensive care, leaving the state with fewer than 1,800 available beds.
Newsome’s stay-at-home order will apply to any of California’s five regions when intensive care unit capacity drops below 15 percent, which none currently meet that threshold.
Our ICUs are climbing quickly toward their capacity. Our death rate is rising.
To slow the surge of #COVID19 and save lives, CA is introducing a Regional Stay-At-Home Order.
Regions where ICU capacity⁰fall below 15% will be placed into this Stay-at-Home Order ⁰for 3 weeks.
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 3, 2020
Here’s more from MSN:
That certainly includes Los Angeles County, which had only 122 such beds left as of Wednesday; Imperial County, which had only 2 ICU beds available on Thursday; and counties in the state’s Central Valley.
Retail will still be allowed, but at max 20% capacity. Bars, wineries, personal service businesses, hair salons and barbershops are to be closed. Schools with waivers can stay open, along with “critical infrastructure.” Restaurants will be limited to takeout and delivery service only.
“This is the final surge in this pandemic,” said Newsom during a press conference. “We do not anticipate having to do this again.” The governor also noted the state has not yet seen an increase in COVID cases related to Thanksgiving holiday/travel.
California reported 18,951 new cases on Thursday, the same day the state had only 1,731 out of 7,662 ICU beds available, according to the report.
On Wednesday, 20,759 new cases had been reported over a 24-hour period.
President Obama Tells Joe Madison He Will ‘Absolutely’ Take Vaccine if Dr. Fauci Says it’s Safe / LISTEN
*Today President Barack Obama pre-taped an interview with SiriusXM host Joe Madison to promote his new memoir, A Promised Land.
When asked about African-Americans potentially being skeptical about taking a COVID-19 vaccine given past medical experiments on the community, President Obama said he would “absolutely” take the vaccine himself:
“People like Anthony Fauci, who I know, and I’ve worked with, I trust completely. So if Anthony Fauci tells me this vaccine is safe, and can vaccinate, you know, immunize you from getting COVID, absolutely, I’m going to take it…. And I promise you that when it’s been made for people who are less at risk, I will be taking it. I may end up taking it on TV or having it filmed, just so that people know that I trust this science, and what I don’t trust is getting COVID. I think at this point, particularly in the African-American community, we are – African Americans, Hispanics, Native Americans – we have the highest death rates from this thing, and are most exposed and most vulnerable, in part because we have a lot of preexisting conditions.”
He also spoke about which world leaders were both the best and most challenging to deal with during his presidency, answering Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Vladimir Putin, respectively: “[Merkel] was smart, reliable, a great ally, tough…. really held Europe together and fought back against some of this resurgent far-right politics in Europe. I really admire her a lot…. Even though personally, [Putin] and I were always courteous with each other, the fact of the matter is, is that he was suspicious of America, resented American power, and his belief that we had taken advantage of Russia when it was flat on its back after the end of the Cold War.
Audio highlights and transcripts are below, and the interview will air in full tomorrow morning at 7:20am ET on SiriusXM’s “The Joe Madison Show” (Urban View channel 126).
President Obama on African-Americans and Other People Doubting the Vaccine: I May Take It On TV Just So People Know “I Trust This Science”
JOE MADISON, HOST: Can you talk about, you know, every job has its surprises, and one of the surprises was the outbreak of the H1N1 flu, and you write in the book how you were familiar with it. It scared you, as you said, it scared you to death because you were familiar with the Spanish Flu epidemic, and you write in detail what you had to do with the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control. It’s a two-part question. One, were you vaccinated when it became time for the H1N1 flu, the virus, and part two, a lot of discussion on my show about particularly whether African-Americans – because you know our history with medical experimentation – would you take the vaccine for the COVID-19?
PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA: A couple of things. H1N1, we were lucky that it was not as contagious, and it turned out not to be as deadly as we thought it was, or as COVID is. I’m still very proud of all the work we did around it, and it actually laid the foundation for us creating a pandemic playbook that helped us deal with Ebola when that came up. And that, by the way, we gave a whole blueprint to the Trump administration in terms of how they should deal with this and early warning systems, et cetera, that they completely ignored. So we did not end up having a widespread vaccination program for H1N1, just because we were able to stop it relatively early. In terms of COVID now, obviously at the end of the day, one of the great things about having Joe Biden and Kamala Harris back in charge on January 20th, is they will also then put scientists and medical experts in charge.
And people like Anthony Fauci, who I know, and I’ve worked with, I trust completely. So if Anthony Fauci tells me this vaccine is safe, and can vaccinate, you know, immunize you from getting COVID, absolutely, I’m going to take it. And I understand, historically, everything dating back all the way to the Tuskegee experiments and so forth, why the African-American community would have some skepticism. But the fact of the matter is, is that vaccines are why we don’t have polio anymore. And they’re the reason why we don’t have a whole bunch of kids dying from measles, and smallpox, and diseases that used to decimate an entire populations and communities. So, you know, I think it is important for people to follow the guidelines that are going to be issued.
I anticipate that the vaccines will be first made available to people who are at highest risk. And if you are in that category, if you are elderly, if you’ve got a preexisting condition, if you’re a frontline worker, if you’re a medical worker, if you are in a grocery store, if you’re a first responder, you should take that vaccine. And I promise you that when it’s been made for people who are less at risk, I will be taking it. I may end up taking it on TV or having it filmed, just so that people know that I trust this science, and what I don’t trust is getting COVID. I think at this point, particularly in the African-American community, we are – African Americans, Hispanics, Native Americans – we have the highest death rates from this thing, and are most exposed and most vulnerable, in part because we have a lot of preexisting conditions.
President Obama Shares Which World Leaders He Got Along with Best and Worst
JOE MADISON, HOST: I’m reading your book and there’s some parallels. I’m also reading the memoirs of [Ulysses S.] Grant, President Grant. A lot of similarities in what he went through, what you went through. Look, this is not a trick question, but of all the world leaders that you had to deal with during your presidency, which one, if you could answer this, did you have the most respect for, and I guess I would have to follow up with why? And the second one is, in the book, which ones did you have the most difficulty with?
PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA: It’s a legitimate and powerful question. Look, I met Mandela, but he was already very elderly, and obviously my reverence for him is at a different level. In terms of people who were in power when I was president, I would say that Angela Merkel, the Chancellor of Germany, was somebody who, although she came from a center-right party as opposed to center-left party, was smart, reliable, a great ally, tough. Our work together and cooperation on a whole bunch of international issues was exemplary. She’s still the Chancellor now because they don’t have term limits in Germany. I mean she’s been reelected multiple times and really held Europe together and fought back against some of this resurgent far-right politics in Europe. I really admire her a lot.
I think that the biggest challenge during my presidency was dealing with Putin. Even though personally, Putin of Russia, even though personally, he and I were always courteous with each other, the fact of the matter is, is that he was suspicious of America, resented American power, and his belief that we had taken advantage of Russia when it was flat on its back after the end of the Cold War. As I described in the book, he’s sort of like an old world boss kind of style of politics. It’s all about what’s in it for me and my crew and not necessarily thinking about broader issues. And, in Volume 2, I’ll get even deeper into some of the stuff that ended up resulting in him meddling in the U.S. Election. But, at the end of the day, though, Joe, the thing that I learned, and I described this in the book is you keep on thinking that at every level things are going to be different. You start off at the state legislature, you look around and you go, man, a lot of these folks, they are not informed, or they’re corrupt, or they’re power hungry. Then you get to Congress, you think it’s going to be better. Then you get to the world stage. Look, it turns out people are the same at each level. It’s just like high school. You got cliques and you got folks who are wonderful, and then you got some folks who’ve got an attitude. Human dynamics don’t change that much. And It’s part of what I try to present in the book so that if a young person wants to get involved in politics, want to get involved in public service, want to change the world, what I want them to come away with from reading this book is the fact that they can. It’s not something mysterious. It’s the same kinds of challenges and issues that all of us deal with in everyday life. It’s just done at a different level with higher stakes, but it’s something that I think everybody can understand.
