Wife of NBA Star Malik Beasley Files for Divorce Over Alleged Affair with Larsa Pippen
*It looks like the marriage is over between Malik Beasley and Montana Yao.
Sources tell E! News that Yao filed for divorce shortly after the NBA star was spotted in Miami with Larsa Pippen.
We previously reported… Yao says she was “blindsided” after seeing photos online of the Minnesota Timberwolves guard holding hands with Scottie Pippen’s estranged wife.
A source close to Yao told TMZ Sports that Beasley was getting cozy with Larsa while his wife was waiting for him to return to their home in Minnesota to celebrate his 24th birthday on November 26.
Larsa is 46 and Beasley is 24. She is still married to Scottie.
Malik Beasley and Larsa Pippen 👀
(Via @egotastic ) pic.twitter.com/UuuKJfZ3z0
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 1, 2020
Yao shares a child with Beasley.
“Montana filed for a divorce the day she saw the photos,” the source told E! News. “Montana never cheated, and it’s not in her character. She’s not dating anybody. She’s a family person. She’s focusing on taking care of her son with her parents. They are quarantining together. Her son is her first priority.”
A source has told Hollywood Unlocked that Beasley had been separated from Yao for months.
The source claims Pippen was “fully aware” that Beasley was married, but separated from his wife.
“She thought Malik was in the process of ending his marriage and she wasn’t doing anything wrong by hanging out with him,” the source said. “Larsa and Malik are still in touch and are planning to see each other again when the news blows over.”
Last month, Pippen made headlines for revealing she was dating another NBA baller, Tristan Thompson, before she introduced him to Khloé Kardashian.
Meanwhile, Beasley reportedly once fought ex-NFL player Su’a Cravens in a hotel lobby over Montana Yao.
Celebrity Designer Jessica Rich Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look in Fashion World on Digital Reality Show
"BOSS AF" airs on IGTV at 3:00pm PST on Instagram @BOSSAFLA
*Celebrity fashion shoe designer Jessica Rich is giving her fans a full access pass into her life on her digital reality show Boss AF, which can be viewed on Instagram @BOSSAFLA.
The 10-minute mini-series is meant to showcase the day in the life of the young mogul and goes behind the scenes of the process of building her brand and working with high-profile VIP clients such as Cardi B, J.Lo, Kylie Jenner, Normani, and Saweetie while also juggling a personal life.
“I just feel like my life has always been very interesting because of juggling a lot of things since moving from Michigan and going to New York then making something out of nothing,” Rich said. “It’s a great behind-the-scenes story of a young entrepreneur’s life, the challenges she faces on a day-to-day basis and how she keeps it all together.”
View this post on Instagram
Last month, Rich opened her footwear store in The Beverly Center next to major brands Burberry and Versace. She plans to use the space to showcase and sell other Black brands she loves and believes in, alongside her own.
While she continues to grow her brand, Rich, who started out as a wardrobe stylist, admits her success hasn’t come easy.
“I started my brand with $1000 and here we are three years later opening a store at the Beverly Center that Giuseppe Zanotti used to be inside of. Everything seems so surreal, but I worked hard for these moments,” Rich said. “I want to continue to open different stores in different cities and then I want to also do a big collaboration with another designer such as Tom Ford.”
For more information on the Jessica Rich shoe collection visit Jessicarich.com and follower her on social media @jessicarichcollection and/or @jessicarich
California Governor Gavin Newsom Announces ‘Regional’ Stay-At-Home Order [VIDEO]
*California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a new regional stay-at-home order on Thursday, and it comes as the state’s COVID cases surge.
As reported by Daily Mail, a record 9,702 people are currently hospitalized across the state, with 2,147 in intensive care, leaving the state with fewer than 1,800 available beds.
Newsome’s stay-at-home order will apply to any of California’s five regions when intensive care unit capacity drops below 15 percent, which none currently meet that threshold.
Our ICUs are climbing quickly toward their capacity. Our death rate is rising.
To slow the surge of #COVID19 and save lives, CA is introducing a Regional Stay-At-Home Order.
Regions where ICU capacity⁰fall below 15% will be placed into this Stay-at-Home Order ⁰for 3 weeks.
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 3, 2020
Here's more from MSN:
That certainly includes Los Angeles County, which had only 122 such beds left as of Wednesday; Imperial County, which had only 2 ICU beds available on Thursday; and counties in the state’s Central Valley.
Retail will still be allowed, but at max 20% capacity. Bars, wineries, personal service businesses, hair salons and barbershops are to be closed. Schools with waivers can stay open, along with “critical infrastructure.” Restaurants will be limited to takeout and delivery service only.
“This is the final surge in this pandemic,” said Newsom during a press conference. “We do not anticipate having to do this again.” The governor also noted the state has not yet seen an increase in COVID cases related to Thanksgiving holiday/travel.
California reported 18,951 new cases on Thursday, the same day the state had only 1,731 out of 7,662 ICU beds available, according to the report.
On Wednesday, 20,759 new cases had been reported over a 24-hour period.
First Look! Trailer for Hilary Swank & Michael Ealy’s New Thriller ‘Fatale’ Released / WATCH
*Hilary Swank and Michael Ealy are turning heads and turning up the heat in their new film, “Fatale” from Director Deon Taylor.
The first look trailer (above) was released today and in it we find Ealy, who stars as Derrick, a successful and married sports agent who after a one night stand with police detective Valerie Quinlan (Swank), finds his life upended when she entangles him in a murder investigation.
“Can you think of anyone who might want to harm you? Friends? Family?” Valerie asks Derrick as he and his wife recover from a home invasion. “Or a woman you screwed and discarded?”
As Derrick tries desperately to put the pieces together, he falls deeper into Valerie’s trap, risking his family, his career, and even his life. The film is a suspenseful and provocative psychological thriller and an unpredictable game of cat and mouse where one mistake can change your life.
“Fatale” stars Oscar winner Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby, Boys Don’t Cry, Away) and Golden Globe nominee Michael Ealy (Sleeper Cell, Stumptown, Jacob’s Ladder) along with Mike Colter (Luke Cage, Evil), Tyrin Turner (Meet the Blacks), Sam Daly (Hunters), Kali Hawk (Fifty Shades of Black), David Hoflin (Bosch), Damaris Lewis (BlacKkKlansman), and Geoffrey Owens (The Cosby Show).
“Fatale,” from Lionsgate, is scheduled to make its debut in theaters on Friday, December 18.
