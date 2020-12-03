Wife of NBA Star Malik Beasley Files for Divorce Over Alleged Affair with Larsa Pippen

*It looks like the marriage is over between Malik Beasley and Montana Yao.

Sources tell E! News that Yao filed for divorce shortly after the NBA star was spotted in Miami with Larsa Pippen.

We previously reported… Yao says she was “blindsided” after seeing photos online of the Minnesota Timberwolves guard holding hands with Scottie Pippen’s estranged wife.

A source close to Yao told TMZ Sports that Beasley was getting cozy with Larsa while his wife was waiting for him to return to their home in Minnesota to celebrate his 24th birthday on November 26.

Larsa is 46 and Beasley is 24. She is still married to Scottie.

Yao shares a child with Beasley.

“Montana filed for a divorce the day she saw the photos,” the source told E! News. “Montana never cheated, and it’s not in her character. She’s not dating anybody. She’s a family person. She’s focusing on taking care of her son with her parents. They are quarantining together. Her son is her first priority.”

A source has told Hollywood Unlocked that Beasley had been separated from Yao for months.

The source claims Pippen was “fully aware” that Beasley was married, but separated from his wife.

“She thought Malik was in the process of ending his marriage and she wasn’t doing anything wrong by hanging out with him,” the source said. “Larsa and Malik are still in touch and are planning to see each other again when the news blows over.”

Last month, Pippen made headlines for revealing she was dating another NBA baller, Tristan Thompson, before she introduced him to Khloé Kardashian.

Meanwhile, Beasley reportedly once fought ex-NFL player Su’a Cravens in a hotel lobby over Montana Yao.