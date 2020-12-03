‘Wendy Williams: The Movie’ Official Trailer of Biopic Released by Lifetime / WATCH



*Keke Palmer and Common have been tapped to host YouTube Original’s Bear Witness Take Action, 2 – premiering on December 5th.

According to the press release, the 2-hour program will highlight discussions on racial injustice, while inspiring viewers to “take action” toward equality and the protection of Black lives. This will be the second installment of Bear Witness, Take Action, with appearances by Anthony Anderson, Dr. Deepak Chopra, Mark Cuban Jemele Hill and more, with performances by Patti Labelle, Rapsody and Saint JHN.

Check out the trailer above.

“The first Bear Witness, Take Action was very moving, and I’m excited to return for the second installment to continue these necessary discussions centered around racial injustices in order to nurture, enhance and protect Black lives. I’m looking forward to the talented and intelligent people we have joining us this time around for more compelling and impactful conversations that we believe will lead to action,” said Common.

“I’m honored to return to Bear Witness, Take Action and partner with YouTube in an effort to amplify Black voices and create the changes we need to see now. It is so important that we keep a dialogue about racial justice going beyond any particular moment,” said Keke Palmer. “I want to encourage my peers to continue to have thoughtful and powerful conversations that will lead us to change. Let’s talk about it, take action, and see change realized.”

The two-hour global conversation on racial justice premieres live Saturday, December 5 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT on the YouTube Originals channel. The special is produced by the SpringHill Company, Fly on the Wall Entertainment, Hudlin Entertainment and Byron Phillips. Reginald Hudlin serves as Executive Producer and Showrunner.

“Bear Witness, Take Action 2” programming includes the following:

Musical Performances: Living legend Patti LaBelle Grammy-nominated recording artist Rapsody Multi-platinum recording artist SAINt JHN



Intimate Panel Conversations: Why are athletes such a big part of today’s racial justice movement? Reporter and analyst Jemele Hill talks to WNBA 4X All-Star Skylar Diggins-Smith and Dr. Harry Edwards , sports sociologist and activist, for more than half a century internationally recognized authority on developments at the interface of sports and society, about the history and future of athletes and political activism. What happens when a team owner talks to a major player about white privilege, civic responsibility and social justice? Find out when Dallas Mavericks owner (and Shark Tank star) Mark Cuban talks with 2x Super Bowl Champion, New Orleans safety & activist Malcolm Jenkins . Two political commentators, CNN’s Bakari Sellers and Peacock’s Zerlina Maxwell , look at the implications of the election results from a perspective you don’t see on other shows. Isabel Wilkerson , author of the CASTE, the hottest book of the season, sits down with journalist Soledad O’Brien to explain what it means to make our society more equitable. Soledad O’Brien also talks with NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson and Founder and Executive Director of Essie Justice Group Gina Clayton-Johnson to talk about criminal justice reform. How do we deal with all the images of violence, the economic pressures of a failing economy, the isolation of quarantine, and social unrest around us? Mental health professionals Dr. Mariel Buquè, Dr. Joy Harden Bradford and YouTube commentator Tarek Ali talk about how to cope. Renowned philosopher Dr. Deepak Chopra goes deeper than politics to find the path to healing voices of hate. Entertainers have a long history of being political activists. We talk with some of the next generations of those actors/activists using their platform like Skai Jackson and Brandon Kyle Goodman . Teen activists Naomi Wadler and Mari Copeny talk with activist and educator Brittany Packnett Cunningham about how all three of them fight for change. Television host and Netflix’s “Queer Eye” star Karamo and YouTube creator ARROWS (formerly Ari Fitz) talk with National LGBTQ Task Force leader Kierra Johnson about the intersectionality of race, gender, and sexuality. Actor and activist Kendrick Sampson talks with Color Of Change President Rashad Robinson about concrete steps to take action and make change happen in the movement for racial justice.



Appearances:

Anthony Anderson

Katelyn Ohashi

Asante Blackk

Chase Young

“With voter participation in this year’s election hitting historical highs, people are looking for next steps to heal and transform society. “Bear Witness, Take Action 2” dives deep into changing laws, changing society, and most importantly, changing ourselves. The show transforms hearts and minds through honest conversations, expert insights and inspirational music and testimony that leaves you with concrete action plans that we can all do to make a difference,” said Executive Producer Reginald Hudlin.

“Bear Witness, Take Action 2” is part of the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund dedicated to amplifying and developing the voices of Black creators and artists and their stories. Over the next three years, this global fund will be used to acquire and produce YouTube Originals programming, and to directly support Black creators and artists to help them thrive on YouTube.

