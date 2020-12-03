Social Heat
Uh Oh … Unintended Consequences: 40 People Catch COVID-19 At Swinger’s Convention
*The host of a swingers event in New Orleans revealed 41 out of 300 guests contracted COVID-19.
Naughty Events owner Bob Hannaford revealed in a blog post that he and his staff took several precautions to ensure the safety of attendees. He wrote that they performed temperature checks, practiced social distancing, and sanitized prior to check-in. The guests also wore color-coded bracelets to show who had antibodies and who tested negative for the virus as reported by the New York Post.
“We issued wristbands in one color to indicate who had antibodies and therefore was not contagious. We issued a second color to those that showed us a very recent negative COVID-19 test. The wristbands even had each person’s date of their test circled.”
Report Says NBAer Malik Beasley was Separated from Wife Before Hooking up with Larsa Pippen
*NBA star Malik Beasley and “socialite” Larsa Pippen sent social media into a frenzy earlier this week after they went public with their relationship. In paparazzi photos taken on Nov. 23, Pippen, 46, was seen shopping and holding hands with Malik, 24, as they strolled through a Miami shopping center.
Social media users were even more shocked after Malik’s wife publicly spoke out to react to the news. Montana Yao said she had no idea her husband was out with Larsa: “Wow… I don’t even know this man…” Yao, who shares a child with the Minnesota Timberwolves guard, wrote on her Instagram Story on Tuesday. She added, “This is wild y’all I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all.”
Now get into this: a close source to the star tells us that Malik and Montana have actually been separated for months and that the athlete has already started the process to get a divorce. A close source to Larsa also shares that she was fully aware Malik is still married to Montana, but after talking for some time, Larsa and Malik bonded over their pending divorces.
As we previously reported, Larsa was married to NBA legend Scottie Pippen for 21 years and had four children together. The couple filed for divorce in 2016 but reconciled shortly, before permanently cutting ties in 2018; citing irreconcilable differences. Despite all that, Larsa recently credited him as a good father to their kids and someone she will always have love for.
Lord Have Mercy! Mother of Black Teen Killed by Florida Deputy is Shot During Son’s Burial / VIDEO
*A day meant for people to come out and pay their respects to a Florida teen who was fatally shot by a Brevard County sheriff’s deputy this month turned into yet another horrific event.
The burial service for Sincere Pierce ended abruptly Saturday afternoon when the teenager’s mother, Quasheda Pierce was struck by a bullet. The gunfire came as the pastor finished his prayers at Riverview Memorial Gardens and Pierce’s friends and loved ones placed flowers on his casket and suddenly a loud pop was heard. Investigators said they think Pierce, 39, was shot when a gun that a 16-year-old had with him accidentally went off. The mother was taken to a hospital, but the severity of her injury was not immediately known.
As WESH2 notes, the sheriff’s office says the teen is not facing charges, though, they are still investigating and said they will let the state attorney decide if charges should be filed.
Mulatto Mulls Changing Controversial Stage Name to Alternate-nickname: Big Latto
*There’s no denying #Mulatto’s talent or the fact that she’s blowing up. After being featured as part of this year’s XXL Freshman Class, Big Latto has proven to be a force to reckon with in this rap game.
But there’s one issue that continues to haunt her as her career blossoms–her stage name. Mulatto has received criticism for using Mulatto as the name she performs under given the word’s racist history.
Mulatto was once used to define hybrid offspring of a horse and a donkey. It then became the term of mixed-race children from an era when Black people were treated like livestock and raped by their white slave owners, creating bi-racial children.
During an interview with @HipHopDX, Mulatto hinted at possibly changing her controversial stage name from Mulatto to her alternate-nickname Big Latto.
“I can’t say too much because we’re working on something right now, but I would be lying to say it hasn’t crossed my mind before,” Mulatto told DX. “It is a controversy that I hear and see every day as far as my name goes, so I would be lying to say no I never thought of that. But I can’t say too much because right now, because it’s going to be a part of something bigger.”
