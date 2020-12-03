Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Tiffany Haddish Drops 40-Lbs During COVID Quarantine: ‘I Want the Body of Flo-Jo’
*Tiffany Haddish has revealed that she’s lost 40 pounds during her COVID-19 quarantine.
“During this COVID period, I’ve lost 40 pounds,” Haddish tells PEOPLE, adding that she’s been exercising every day for “anywhere from 15 minutes to sometimes two hours.”
“I had this thought in my mind that I want the body of Flo-Jo!” Haddish 40, says, referring to late Olympian track-and-field superstar Florence Griffith Joyner, who holds the world record as the fastest woman of all time.
Haddish is also committed to eating healthier and following a regular vitamin regimen.
“I’ve been eating differently, eating way more vegetables, definitely eating directly out of my garden and just really putting in the work, making sure I sweat every single day and staying up on nutrition – nutrition is everything,” she says. “And I try to dance every day for like five to ten minutes. I think that’s really important, too: Make it fun!”
The comedian says she’s also focused on creating opportunities for others so that she doesn’t end up homeless and hungry again.
“I was homeless and hungry – that’s like two Hs you don’t want to be! Once I got over that hump, I felt relieved. But also I felt like I must continue to work and create opportunity for others so that I don’t end up that way again.”
Haddish has been working with WhyHunger’s Hungerthon, to help ease hunger this holiday season.
“This is the 35th year that they’ve done it. I’m like, ‘I’m going to be a part of this.’ I wanted to see how I can contribute. In what way can I lend my platform to spread the word to help?” she says. “There’s a lot of people in our country right now that are starving.”
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Regina King Named One of the ‘PEOPLE of the YEAR (A PEOPLE Cover Story)
(NEW YORK) – As an actress, Regina King has had an exceedingly busy couple of years.
After an Oscar win for If Beale Street Could Talk in 2019, King won an Emmy for The Watchmen in September, and her film directorial debut, One Night in Miami — the first by a Black female director to be selected by the Venice Film Festival — premieres Dec. 25.
“I feel like this is the path I was supposed to be on,” says King, 49, one of PEOPLE Magazine’s People of the Year.
“I don’t necessarily see it as a renewed purpose. But I have a little more power now, in my choices, and in my ability to amplify a message,” she tells PEOPLE. “I have things I’m very passionate about. And I feel very lucky to be able to use my art and my voice collectively.”
Indeed, in addition to her powerful roles in front of and behind the camera (One Night in Miami is about a fictionalized meeting between Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke and Jim Brown in 1964), King has spoken out about the importance of voting, especially when it comes to marginalized communities, and been vocal about her dismay at the division in the country.
Regina King, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Selena Gomez and George Clooney are PEOPLE’s People of the Year! Look for all the covers on newsstands this week and read all four revealing interviews in the new issue. Watch the full episode of PEOPLE of the Year: Regina King streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.
For FULL story click on link and credit PEOPLE: https://people.com/tv/regina-king-says-speaking-up-about-social-justice-is-important/
source: PEOPLE
Jeannie Mai (‘The Real’) Shares Struggle to Get Healthy Again / WATCH
*On Wednesday, Dec. 2, on “The Real,” co-host Jeannie Mai shares her struggle to get healthy and strong again after her recent illness and surgery. She encourages everyone to find like-minded people to exercise with (from a safe distance) and to find ways to support each other through the pandemic.
Jeannie Reveals Her Struggle To Get Healthy And Strong Again
Jeannie Mai: I remember when we were shooting at the studio and Adrienne, you were getting your workout planned there too – I was so gung-ho, and I never thought about just that blessing –
Adrienne Houghton: Focused.
Jeannie: – of the gym being available. And after, honestly, Dancing With The Stars got me pretty thin, no gyms being available to gain the weight – I had worked so hard. I worked for two years to put on that 20 pounds.
Garcelle Beauvais: Oh wow.
Jeannie: And after I got sick – I lay on the couch for three weeks, did not have any solid foods… Guys, my mom saw me change and took a picture of my back without me knowing, and took a picture of my body, because she, she thought that I had – she thought there was something wrong, that I was depressed. And she sat me down and said, “What happened to you? You look so weak here.” And I’m like, “Oh my God.” I hadn’t even realized that – not being able to go to the gym, not being able to eat – I had lost so much weight that my mom – I’ve been wearing baggy things like this [INDICATES HER OUTFIT], but my mom had noticed it. I got so depressed, you guys. I was actually going to show you a picture here. But I looked at it when I opened it up to send to [Senior Producer] Donia [Dupervil], and I was like, “This is…” It just looks… It’s not what I look like, and it’s not, like, I’m not proud of how I look and how I feel. Not because of being skinny, but because of feeling weak and feeling unable to do something. So I can imagine for people who struggle with some type of… any other… any other… just, supplement we need to feel healthy or to feel vigorous in life. It is something that can plunge you into depression. So, I am starting to try to work out with my mom. My mom is actually going to be out here walking around with me, ‘cause I slowly have to find ways to just build that weight gain. I’m going to plank with my friend Garcelle, ‘cause she’s going to call me and we’re going to figure out how to plank together…
[Garcelle laughs]
Jeannie: But I encourage you guys – find other like-minded people to do this with, ‘cause you cannot let this – this pandemic cannot get us down. We have each other! And even if we’re from a distance, we can find ways to support each other through this.
About THE REAL
THE REAL is a live daily, one-hour, two-time NAACP Image Award-winning and Emmy®-nominated talk show now in its seventh season on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network Bounce. The bold, diverse and outspoken hosts, Garcelle Beauvais and Emmy® Award-winners Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai, all frankly say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through candid conversations about their personal lives, current events, beauty, fashion and relationships (nothing is off limits). Unlike other talk shows, THE REAL hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invite viewers to reflect on their own lives and opinions. Fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have made THE REAL a platform for multicultural women. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, THE REAL is led by Executive Producer, Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) and Co-Executive Producer Tenia Watson (Judge Mathis, Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court, WGN-TV Morning News, Just Keke, The Test) and shot in Los Angeles, California.
Michael Rainey, Jr. (‘Power Book II: Ghost’) Visits ‘The Real’ – Says 2020 is His Best Year Yet! / WATCH
*On Wednesday, Dec. 2, on “The Real,” Michael Rainey, Jr. drops in to chat about Power Book II: Ghost and why 2020 may actually have been his best year yet!
Also, Ricardo Chavira visits to talk about his role as Abraham Quintanilla, Selena’s father, in Selena: The Series, on Netflix. He also explains his initial hesitation in taking the part.
And co-host Garcelle Beauvais reveals what her 2020 Word Of The Year is – and it is NOT what her co-hosts expected!
Michael Rainey, Jr. Explains Why 2020 Might Have Been His Best Year Yet!
Why Ricardo Chavira Was Initially Hesitant To Play Selena’s Father
Garcelle Reveals Her 2020 Word Of The Year – It’s Not What The Hosts Expected!
