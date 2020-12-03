Report Says NBAer Malik Beasley was Separated from Wife Before Hooking up with Larsa Pippen

*NBA star Malik Beasley and “socialite” Larsa Pippen sent social media into a frenzy earlier this week after they went public with their relationship. In paparazzi photos taken on Nov. 23, Pippen, 46, was seen shopping and holding hands with Malik, 24, as they strolled through a Miami shopping center.

Social media users were even more shocked after Malik’s wife publicly spoke out to react to the news. Montana Yao said she had no idea her husband was out with Larsa: “Wow… I don’t even know this man…” Yao, who shares a child with the Minnesota Timberwolves guard, wrote on her Instagram Story on Tuesday. She added, “This is wild y’all I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all.”

Now get into this: a close source to the star tells us that Malik and Montana have actually been separated for months and that the athlete has already started the process to get a divorce. A close source to Larsa also shares that she was fully aware Malik is still married to Montana, but after talking for some time, Larsa and Malik bonded over their pending divorces.

As we previously reported, Larsa was married to NBA legend Scottie Pippen for 21 years and had four children together. The couple filed for divorce in 2016 but reconciled shortly, before permanently cutting ties in 2018; citing irreconcilable differences. Despite all that, Larsa recently credited him as a good father to their kids and someone she will always have love for.

