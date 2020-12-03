Social Heat
Report Says NBAer Malik Beasley was Separated from Wife Before Hooking up with Larsa Pippen
*NBA star Malik Beasley and “socialite” Larsa Pippen sent social media into a frenzy earlier this week after they went public with their relationship. In paparazzi photos taken on Nov. 23, Pippen, 46, was seen shopping and holding hands with Malik, 24, as they strolled through a Miami shopping center.
Social media users were even more shocked after Malik’s wife publicly spoke out to react to the news. Montana Yao said she had no idea her husband was out with Larsa: “Wow… I don’t even know this man…” Yao, who shares a child with the Minnesota Timberwolves guard, wrote on her Instagram Story on Tuesday. She added, “This is wild y’all I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all.”
Now get into this: a close source to the star tells us that Malik and Montana have actually been separated for months and that the athlete has already started the process to get a divorce. A close source to Larsa also shares that she was fully aware Malik is still married to Montana, but after talking for some time, Larsa and Malik bonded over their pending divorces.
As we previously reported, Larsa was married to NBA legend Scottie Pippen for 21 years and had four children together. The couple filed for divorce in 2016 but reconciled shortly, before permanently cutting ties in 2018; citing irreconcilable differences. Despite all that, Larsa recently credited him as a good father to their kids and someone she will always have love for.
MORE NEWS: Obama-Produced Netflix Comedy Loosely Based on Trump and ‘How Government Actually Works’
‘Life After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip – Michael Could Lose Custody Battle After Missing Court [WATCH]
*WE tv’s “Life After Lockup” returns this week with an all-new episode that finds Michael and Sarah caught up in a nasty child custody battle.
This season, Sarah and Michael face off in court over custody of their two daughters. Will Michael fight or agree to Sarah’s request for full custody?
Will Sarah’s new boyfriend Malcolm stick around if he hears Michael is still hanging around, and is Sarah still carrying a flame for Michael?
READ MORE: ‘Life After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip: Lamar Reunites with Daughter Shante [WATCH]
This week, Michael misses his court date with Sarah and the reason will shock you.
What will be the repercussions for his actions?! Check out our exclusive clip above via the YouTube video, and watch“Life After Lockup” Fridays at 9/8c.
About Life After Lockup
Couples risk everything to meet their felon fiancés at release. When they face shocking firsts, family drama & deception on the rocky road to the altar, will their love survive after lockup or is it all just a con?
View this post on Instagram
Man With Down Syndrome Overcome with Emotion After Seeing Tattoo of Himself on Brother’s Arm (Watch)
*A beautiful expression of brotherly love has gone viral after their mom shared video of the moment on Facebook.
A young man with Down Syndrome was overcome with raw emotion after his older brother revealed that he had gotten a tattoo of him on his arm. Enamored, the younger brother, Erick, repeatedly ran his hands over the image, which showed his face inside the mouth of a lion. The gesture so moved him that he gave his older brother, Rafa, a kiss, and then a long embrace.
“Look at my puppy’s reaction to the beautiful tribute, his face tattooed inside a lion’s mouth. The video is EXCITING. That’s why I saw Rafa asking Erick to make a brave face,” wrote Soares Sheila, before adding, “My dear friends, when I posted this video I could swear that it would not cause this dimension of sharing that caused.”
Watch below:
