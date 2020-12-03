Entertainment
OWN Acquires Critically Acclaimed Drama Series ‘Underground’ Airings Begin Jan 5 / EUR Exclusive!
*Los Angeles – OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced today that it has acquired the critically acclaimed historical drama “Underground” to air beginning Tuesday, January 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
The dramatic series from Sony Pictures Television will have a revitalized presentation on OWN, with newly filmed episodic introductions by cast members, never-before-seen behind the scenes footage and more.
“Underground,” which aired for two seasons (20 episodes) on WGN America, was co-created by Misha Green (“Lovecraft Country,” “Sons of Anarchy,” “Heroes”) and Joe Pokaski (“Cloak & Dagger,” “Heroes,” “Daredevil”). They serve as executive producers alongside Emmy®-nominated director Anthony Hemingway (“Power,” “Red Tails,” “Treme”); Academy Award-winning writer Akiva Goldsman (“A Beautiful Mind,” “I Am Legend”) of Weed Road Pictures; Tory Tunnell (“Spinning Out,” “King Arthur”) and Joby Harold (“King Arthur,” “Edge of Tomorrow”) of Safehouse Pictures; and EGOT winner John Legend, Emmy® and Tony® Award winner Mike Jackson and Emmy® winner Ty Stiklorius of Get Lifted Film Co; and Mark Taylor (“MadTV”). Additionally, Legend and Get Lifted oversaw the score, soundtrack and all music aspects of the series.
MORE NEWS: Tina Mabry, Gina Prince-Bythewood to Adapt Novel ‘The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat’ (Video)
In 1857, a restless slave named Noah organizes a small team of fellow slaves on the Macon plantation outside Atlanta, and puts together a plan to run for their lives — 600 dangerous miles North — to freedom. The odds of success are slim; the path to freedom’s terrain is unforgiving, and Tom, their politically ambitious owner will surely kill anyone attempting to run. For those who make it off the plantation, the risks and uncertainties multiply. They leave family behind to pay for their sins, as they face danger and death at every turn. They’re aided along the way by an abolitionist couple in Ohio, new to running a station on the Underground, unprepared for the havoc it will wreak with their personal lives, while they evade a ruthless slave catcher hell-bent on bringing them back, dead or alive.
“Underground” stars Aldis Hodge (“City on a Hill,” “Brian Banks,” “Hidden Figures”) as Noah, a restless slave who organizes a small team of fellow slaves on the Macon plantation to plan an escape; Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country,” “Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn,” “True Blood”) as Rosalee, a shy house slave with a powerful inner strength and courage; Emmy-nominated actor Christopher Meloni (“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “Happy!”) as August Pullman, a secretive man who walks a tightrope between morality and survival; Alano Miller (“Cherish The Day,” “Jane The Virgin,” “Loving”) as Cato, a cunning, charismatic man despised and feared by his fellow slaves; and Jessica De Gouw (“Pennyworth,” “The Crown,” “The Last Tycoon”) as Elizabeth Hawkes, a socialite who shares the abolitionist ideals of her husband, John (Marc Blucas, “Knight and Day,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”), a lawyer whose principles clash with the legislation he’s sworn to uphold. The internationally renowned cast includes Adina Porter (“American Horror Story,” “True Blood,” “The 100,”) as Pearly Mae, a strong-willed wife and mother; Mykelti Williamson (“Fences,” “Forest Gump”) as her husband Moses, a fiery preacher; Amirah Vann (“How to Get Away with Murder,” “Star Trek: Picard,” “Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G”) as Ernestine, head house slave and fiercely devoted mother; Johnny Ray Gill (“Rectify”) as Sam, Rosalee’s half-brother and a talented carpenter; Chris Chalk (“When They See Us,” “Perry Mason,” “Homeland”) as William Still, an abolitionist ally; Reed Diamond (“13 Reasons Why”) as Tom Macon, a plantation owner and political candidate; and Jussie Smollett (“Empire”), who joins his sister Smollet in the cast as Josey, a wild-eyed runaway who doesn’t trust anyone. In season 2, Legend guest stars as iconic abolitionist, orator and author Frederick Douglass, Aisha Hinds (“9-1-1,” “Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G,” “True Blood”) steps into a recurring guest star role as Harriet Tubman; and Sadie Stratton (“Westworld”) portrays notorious slave trader Patty Cannon.
The series was named Best TV Show by the African American Film Critics Association, received four NAACP Image Award nominations and was nominated as Outstanding New Program by the Television Critics Association. It won three Cynopsis TV Awards and was honored by Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News for Diversity Discussion in Television and Video and was nominated for an ASC Award for its cinematography.
Television critics throughout the country widely praised the show. The Washington Post’s Hank Stuever called it “a thunderous TV drama…ably weaving together the stories of slave and master; the hunted and the hunters,” while Alyssa Rosenberg (also of The Washington Post) said, “Underground” is “…an exciting template for how Hollywood could break out of tired lanes to tell new and reinvigorated stories about African-American history.”
About OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network
OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a single iconic leader. Oprah Winfrey’s heart and creative instincts inform the brand and the magnetism of the channel. OWN is a leading destination for premium scripted and unscripted programming from today’s most innovative storytellers. OWN connects with its audience wherever they are, inspiring conversation among a global community of like-minded viewers on social media and beyond. Launched on January 1, 2011, OWN is a joint venture between Harpo, Inc. and Discovery, Inc. The venture also includes the award-winning digital platform Oprah.com. Access OWN anytime, anywhere on WatchOWN.tv or across mobile devices and connected TVs. For more information, please visit www.oprah.com/own and https://press.discovery.com/us/own/.
About Get Lifted Film Co.
Get Lifted Film Co. is led by Emmy® and Tony® Award-winning producer Mike Jackson, EGOT recipient and award-winning producer John Legend, and CEO of the entertainment management and social-impact company Friends At Work, Ty Stiklorius. Get Lifted has developed television projects with major networks including ABC, NBC, FOX, HBO, Showtime, Netflix and MTV. Most recently, Get Lifted produced David E. Talbert’s acclaimed holiday film “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” for Netflix, the HBO docu-series “Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children,” the IFC and AMC comedy series “Sherman’s Showcase” and “Sherman’s Showcase: Black History Month Spectacular” and “Rhythm + Flow” for Netflix. Their forthcoming projects include the documentary “40 Years A Prisoner,”launching on HBO Max on December 8, 2020, the documentary “Giving Voice,” which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and will be available for streaming on Netflix on December 11, 2020, the film “Monster,” which was recently acquired by Netflix, the sports drama “Signing Day” in partnership with Steph Curry’s Unanimous Media for Sony Pictures, a female-fronted film written by Adam Hoff about a modern-day Jerry Maguire, the film adaptation of S.A. Cosby’s novel Blacktop Wasteland, and “Paper Gods” with Sony Pictures Television for ABC.
About Sony Pictures Television
Sony Pictures Television (SPT) is one of the television industry’s leading content providers, producing, distributing and carrying programming worldwide in every genre and for every platform. In addition to managing one of the industry’s largest libraries of award-winning feature films, television shows and formats, SPT is home to a thriving global content business, operating a robust portfolio of wholly-owned and joint-venture production companies across the U.S., Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific, as well as linear and digital channels around the world. SPT is a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company.
source: one35agency.com
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: Hanging on By a Thread to Fame
*The following Blind Item comes Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This former reality star turned A- list singer turned hanging on by a thread to fame through any means necessary can’t afford the coke she used to do to stay skinny. She has serious side effects to Adderall, so she just gains weight and watches her career continue to falter.
Can you guess the former reality star turned A- list singer?
News
Obama-Produced Netflix Comedy Loosely Based on Trump and ‘How Government Actually Works’
*Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions is collaborating with truTV comedian Adam Conover on a new Netflix sketch comedy series based on the bestselling book “The Fifth Risk” by Michael Lewis.
The show will be loosely about President Donald Trump’s ascension to the White House and the inner workings of government. The new show will be called “The G Word with Adam Conover,” and will begin filming in early 2021.
According to a Netflix source the project is “more of a focus on going inside how the government actually works, not specific to any one administration.”
READ MORE:Russian TV Station Mocks Barack Obama in Blackface Skit [WATCH]
Here’s more about the series from the Netflix synopsis: “The United States government affects our lives in countless ways, from the food we eat to the money in our bank accounts. But despite the many hours we spend obsessing over politics, almost none of us know the first thing about the massive organization those politicians are supposed to run. Instead, ‘government’ has become a dirty word that we’d rather not talk or even think about.”
According to the synopsis, host Conover will use “fast-paced visual comedy” and documentary to demonstrate “the profound power and complexity of the U.S. government” and show viewers “the heroic civil servants who make it work” while taking “an incisive satirical look at its shortcomings.”
“The Fifth Risk” author Lewis previously dished about the book in an interview on Katie Couric’s podcast in 2018, noting that he wanted it to help society better understand how government works.
“The narrative needs to change first, that’s why I wrote the book … So people stop seeing the government as the problem and start seeing it as a tool, as a solution. If this society is going to survive, it’s got to happen,” Lewis said.
Books
‘Billie’: New Doc Follows Both Holliday and the Meticulous Biographer Who Died Before Revealing Her Findings (Trailer)
*The first biographer to fully immerse herself in the world of Billie Holliday was a New York journalist and avid fan named Linda Lipnack Kuehl. For some eight years in the 1970s, Kuehl interviewed everyone she could find who had a personal association with Holiday — musicians, managers, childhood friends, lovers and FBI agents among them, according to NPR. Then, before she could finish her biography, Kuehl died: In 1978, her body was found on a Washington, D.C. street. Her death was ruled a suicide.
NPR reports:
Kuehl left behind a trove of notes, transcripts and some 200 hours of interviews on cassette tapes — mostly in shoeboxes, some labeled, some not. That archive is where director James Erskine first began pulling together the story Kuehl was never able to finish.
His new documentary, “Billie” (out Dec. 4 on VOD and in select theaters), is about both Holiday — as told through the voices of people who knew her — and Kuehl’s obsession with crafting her biography.
Erskine describes Kuehl as “a brilliant interviewer” who tracked down everybody from various stages of Holiday’s life. “What was extraordinary was it felt like an archaeological journey,” he says, “because it felt like we were excavating voices lost to the past.” Those now-deceased jazz voices include Count Basie, Charles Mingus, John Hammond, Jo Jones and Sylvia Syms.
Watch the film’s trailer below:
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter6 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer