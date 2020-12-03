News
Obama-Produced Netflix Comedy Loosely Based on Trump and ‘How Government Actually Works’
*Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions is collaborating with truTV comedian Adam Conover on a new Netflix sketch comedy series based on the bestselling book “The Fifth Risk” by Michael Lewis.
The show will be loosely about President Donald Trump’s ascension to the White House and the inner workings of government. The new show will be called “The G Word with Adam Conover,” and will begin filming in early 2021.
According to a Netflix source the project is “more of a focus on going inside how the government actually works, not specific to any one administration.”
Here’s more about the series from the Netflix synopsis: “The United States government affects our lives in countless ways, from the food we eat to the money in our bank accounts. But despite the many hours we spend obsessing over politics, almost none of us know the first thing about the massive organization those politicians are supposed to run. Instead, ‘government’ has become a dirty word that we’d rather not talk or even think about.”
According to the synopsis, host Conover will use “fast-paced visual comedy” and documentary to demonstrate “the profound power and complexity of the U.S. government” and show viewers “the heroic civil servants who make it work” while taking “an incisive satirical look at its shortcomings.”
“The Fifth Risk” author Lewis previously dished about the book in an interview on Katie Couric’s podcast in 2018, noting that he wanted it to help society better understand how government works.
“The narrative needs to change first, that’s why I wrote the book … So people stop seeing the government as the problem and start seeing it as a tool, as a solution. If this society is going to survive, it’s got to happen,” Lewis said.
Trial of Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer, Eric Holder, Delayed Due to COVID
*The trial for Eric Holder, the alleged killer of Nipsey Hussle, has been delayed for at least 90 days due to COVID-19 concerns, according to New York Daily News.
“I really don’t how we can realistically expect to see this case go to trial anytime in the next 90 days or more,” the report quotes Judge Robert J. Perry as saying. “Mr. Holder, I don’t know what to tell you except that the court system and this county are plagued by a sickness that we call the COVID virus, and the court system has been very much impacted. You have the right to a speedy trial. What counsel is suggesting is that we have you come back on the 21st of January and see where we are and try to have a trial within 30 days of the 21st, but you’ve heard my comments, I don’t think that’s going to happen.”
The judge confirmed that Holder is being held in isolation, UPROXX reprots.
We previously reported, Holder, 29, is accused of fatally shooting the beloved rap star outside his clothing store in Los Angeles in 2019.
According to TMZ, Holder became enraged when Nipsey talked back to him after he fired off two shots that hit the L.A. native.
Sources at the scene of Nipsey’s murder tell us … after Eric Holder allegedly shot Nipsey twice and the rapper fell to the ground, Nipsey raised his head and said something to the effect of, “You shot me, you got me, I’m good.”
We’re told Holder — who had already started to walk away — turned around and walked back in Nipsey’s direction when he realized the rapper was still alive. That’s when Holder fired additional shots at Nipsey … those bullets, eyewitnesses believe, that killed him.
At the time of his death, Nipsey Hussle was 33 was working on several civic development projects to renew his Los Angeles neighborhood. For this reason, Holder claims was paid to kill Nipsey, according to unconfirmed reports.
As noted by RollingOut: This claim has been published by media outlets, Lipstick Alley, Hip-hop Wired, Daily Motion and others, based on unconfirmed sources from an Instagram post. According to these sources, Holder has stated that he was propositioned by someone in the Los Angeles Police Department to assassinate Nipsey Hussle. This alleged proposition was that Holder would receive $75,000 and would not be charged.
Tiffany Haddish Drops 40-Lbs During COVID Quarantine: ‘I Want the Body of Flo-Jo’
*Tiffany Haddish has revealed that she’s lost 40 pounds during her COVID-19 quarantine.
“During this COVID period, I’ve lost 40 pounds,” Haddish tells PEOPLE, adding that she’s been exercising every day for “anywhere from 15 minutes to sometimes two hours.”
“I had this thought in my mind that I want the body of Flo-Jo!” Haddish 40, says, referring to late Olympian track-and-field superstar Florence Griffith Joyner, who holds the world record as the fastest woman of all time.
Haddish is also committed to eating healthier and following a regular vitamin regimen.
“I’ve been eating differently, eating way more vegetables, definitely eating directly out of my garden and just really putting in the work, making sure I sweat every single day and staying up on nutrition – nutrition is everything,” she says. “And I try to dance every day for like five to ten minutes. I think that’s really important, too: Make it fun!”
The comedian says she’s also focused on creating opportunities for others so that she doesn’t end up homeless and hungry again.
“I was homeless and hungry – that’s like two Hs you don’t want to be! Once I got over that hump, I felt relieved. But also I felt like I must continue to work and create opportunity for others so that I don’t end up that way again.”
Haddish has been working with WhyHunger’s Hungerthon, to help ease hunger this holiday season.
“This is the 35th year that they’ve done it. I’m like, ‘I’m going to be a part of this.’ I wanted to see how I can contribute. In what way can I lend my platform to spread the word to help?” she says. “There’s a lot of people in our country right now that are starving.”
Manager of Maryland Bowling Alley Beaten After Asking Patrons to Wear Masks
*The manager of a Maryland bowling alley was brutally assaulted after he asked some patrons to wear face masks.
The incident went down at Bowl America in Glen Burnie. According to Anne Arundel police, the manager asked several patrons to leave on Saturday because they refused to obey the mask policy, NBC News reports. The state requires masks to be worn in public spaces amid the coronavirus pandemic.
One of the men pushed the manager when he was asked to leave. When the manager escorted the group outside, he was pushed to the ground and hit and kicked by the men while he was down.
The manager was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, police said.
No arrests have been made and police have turned to the public asking anyone with information on the case to contact authorities.
The incident is similar to the one that occurred last month out of Queens, when a man who wanted to dine in at an IHOP without a face covering went on a violent attack after he was denied service.
CBS New York reports that a female employee had to get stitches after the man went to town on the staff with a knife.
The incident happened at an IHOP on Hillside Avenue.
A 40-year-old female employee was cut in her arm, which required stitches.
According to TMZ, surveillance video captured the horrifying scene, showing the guy “charge past a table and other waiting customers … apparently trying to get at someone off-camera. The guy reaches over and grabs something from his friend — cops say it was a knife — and then chases some workers through the restaurant. Toward the end of the video, he actually swings at someone before booking it,” the outlet writes.
Watch the video report below.
