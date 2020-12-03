crime
Manager of Maryland Bowling Alley Beaten After Asking Patrons to Wear Masks
*The manager of a Maryland bowling alley was brutally assaulted after he asked some patrons to wear face masks.
The incident went down at Bowl America in Glen Burnie. According to Anne Arundel police, the manager asked several patrons to leave on Saturday because they refused to obey the mask policy, NBC News reports. The state requires masks to be worn in public spaces amid the coronavirus pandemic.
One of the men pushed the manager when he was asked to leave. When the manager escorted the group outside, he was pushed to the ground and hit and kicked by the men while he was down.
The manager was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, police said.
No arrests have been made and police have turned to the public asking anyone with information on the case to contact authorities.
READ MORE: Leslie Jones: ‘He Don’t Know What the F**k That Chart Say’ (Watch)
The incident is similar to the one that occurred last month out of Queens, when a man who wanted to dine in at an IHOP without a face covering went on a violent attack after he was denied service.
CBS New York reports that a female employee had to get stitches after the man went to town on the staff with a knife.
The incident happened at an IHOP on Hillside Avenue.
A 40-year-old female employee was cut in her arm, which required stitches.
According to TMZ, surveillance video captured the horrifying scene, showing the guy “charge past a table and other waiting customers … apparently trying to get at someone off-camera. The guy reaches over and grabs something from his friend — cops say it was a knife — and then chases some workers through the restaurant. Toward the end of the video, he actually swings at someone before booking it,” the outlet writes.
Watch the video report below.
crime
Trial of Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer, Eric Holder, Delayed Due to COVID
*The trial for Eric Holder, the alleged killer of Nipsey Hussle, has been delayed for at least 90 days due to COVID-19 concerns, according to New York Daily News.
“I really don’t how we can realistically expect to see this case go to trial anytime in the next 90 days or more,” the report quotes Judge Robert J. Perry as saying. “Mr. Holder, I don’t know what to tell you except that the court system and this county are plagued by a sickness that we call the COVID virus, and the court system has been very much impacted. You have the right to a speedy trial. What counsel is suggesting is that we have you come back on the 21st of January and see where we are and try to have a trial within 30 days of the 21st, but you’ve heard my comments, I don’t think that’s going to happen.”
The judge confirmed that Holder is being held in isolation, UPROXX reprots.
We previously reported, Holder, 29, is accused of fatally shooting the beloved rap star outside his clothing store in Los Angeles in 2019.
READ MORE: Obama-Produced Netflix Comedy Loosely Based on Trump and ‘How Government Actually Works’
According to TMZ, Holder became enraged when Nipsey talked back to him after he fired off two shots that hit the L.A. native.
Sources at the scene of Nipsey’s murder tell us … after Eric Holder allegedly shot Nipsey twice and the rapper fell to the ground, Nipsey raised his head and said something to the effect of, “You shot me, you got me, I’m good.”
We’re told Holder — who had already started to walk away — turned around and walked back in Nipsey’s direction when he realized the rapper was still alive. That’s when Holder fired additional shots at Nipsey … those bullets, eyewitnesses believe, that killed him.
At the time of his death, Nipsey Hussle was 33 was working on several civic development projects to renew his Los Angeles neighborhood. For this reason, Holder claims was paid to kill Nipsey, according to unconfirmed reports.
As noted by RollingOut: This claim has been published by media outlets, Lipstick Alley, Hip-hop Wired, Daily Motion and others, based on unconfirmed sources from an Instagram post. According to these sources, Holder has stated that he was propositioned by someone in the Los Angeles Police Department to assassinate Nipsey Hussle. This alleged proposition was that Holder would receive $75,000 and would not be charged.
crime
Actor Rick Schroder Defends Bail for Kenosha Killer Kyle Rittenhouse: ‘It Made Me Mad’
*Former child star Rick Schroder is catching heat — including death threats — for helping to post bail for Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old suspected white supremacist who travelled from Illinois to Kenosha, Wis., in August, where he fatally shot two Black Lives Matter demonstrators.
“This was Kyle’s life being destroyed,” Schroder told the New York Post about why he contributed to the teen killer’s bail. “This is his freedom at risk. It infuriated me to see an innocent 17-year-old young man being tried and found guilty before trial.”
The “Silver Spoons” and “NYPD Blue” star put up “hundreds of thousands” of dollars toward Rittenhouse’s $2-million bail, and a lot of folks are pissed off about it.
Would Schroder and other Kyle supporters still empathize if he was a black teenager who travelled across state lines with a firearm that he was not legally allowed to carry, and shot two people dead? Hell-to-the-NO!
READ MORE: Trevor Noah on Jacob Blake Getting Shot 7 Times, but Kyle Rittenhouse ‘Treated Like His Life Matters’ [VIDEO]
Rittenhouse was open-carrying an AR-15 rifle, which he allegedly obtained from a friend in Wisconsin. Open carry is legal in the state only if the gun owner is 18 or older.
“It made me mad,” Schroder told the Post. “This boy is innocent and he will be proven innocent. I did what any father should’ve done, and that’s get a kid out of jail that doesn’t deserve to be there.”
Schroder compared Kyle’s case to his own arrests last year on suspicion of domestic violence. No charges were filed after his girlfriend was reportedly uncooperative with police.
“It sucked because everybody thought I was a woman beater, and I’m not a woman beater,” Schroder told the Post. “I was tried and convicted in the court of the media. But you have to understand, that’s only my reputation that was being destroyed.”
According to TMZ, Schroder reached out to police last week after receiving threatening messages on social media in reaction to his support for Rittenhouse.
Meanwhile, Rittenhouse has been charged with six criminal counts, including first-degree intentional homicide, related to the deaths of two males during protests following the Aug. 23 police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Rittenhouse’s legal team claims he was defending himself after a mob threatened him and attempted to disarm him.
crime
LA Man Says Upstairs ‘Neighbor’ Fired Shots into His Apartment – Cops Do NOTHING / Watch
*A Los Angeles man named Chris James says he went to bed around 10:30 p.m. and was awoken an hour later from a shotgun firing into his apartment from the unit upstairs.
James says that when police arrived to investigate, they knocked on the door of the apartment above him and when he didn’t answer, they didn’t go inside — a move James thinks is unacceptable considering the situation.
“I feel like I’m in another world. Who is allowed to just shoot into someone’s house?” James questioned. “No one’s gonna do anything until he actually hurts somebody.”
MORE NEWS: Award-Winning Filmmaker Patrice D. Bowman Wraps Successful Film Festival Run This December
He said he feels he’s being a target for his race since he’s one of the few Black residents in the predominantly Latinx community, reports KTLA.
The bottom line is that James knows he’s literally in a bad place and needs to get out ASAP. To that end, he’s set up a GoFundMe page for his relocation expenses.
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter6 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer