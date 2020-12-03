Manager of Maryland Bowling Alley Beaten After Asking Patrons to Wear Masks



*The manager of a Maryland bowling alley was brutally assaulted after he asked some patrons to wear face masks.

The incident went down at Bowl America in Glen Burnie. According to Anne Arundel police, the manager asked several patrons to leave on Saturday because they refused to obey the mask policy, NBC News reports. The state requires masks to be worn in public spaces amid the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the men pushed the manager when he was asked to leave. When the manager escorted the group outside, he was pushed to the ground and hit and kicked by the men while he was down.

The manager was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, police said.

No arrests have been made and police have turned to the public asking anyone with information on the case to contact authorities.

The incident is similar to the one that occurred last month out of Queens, when a man who wanted to dine in at an IHOP without a face covering went on a violent attack after he was denied service.

CBS New York reports that a female employee had to get stitches after the man went to town on the staff with a knife.

The incident happened at an IHOP on Hillside Avenue.

A 40-year-old female employee was cut in her arm, which required stitches.

According to TMZ, surveillance video captured the horrifying scene, showing the guy “charge past a table and other waiting customers … apparently trying to get at someone off-camera. The guy reaches over and grabs something from his friend — cops say it was a knife — and then chases some workers through the restaurant. Toward the end of the video, he actually swings at someone before booking it,” the outlet writes.

Watch the video report below.