Leslie Jones: ‘He Don’t Know What the F**k That Chart Say’ (Watch)
*Leslie Jones was all of us on Wednesday night who watched clips of Donald Trump spend 46 minutes in a tweeted video from the White House Diplomatic Room trying to explain how he really won the presidential election.
“Listen, let me tell you something,” said the former “Saturday Night Live” star as she filmed MSNBC’s clip of Trump’s remarks on her TV, “I can’t believe anybody that’s a fan of me can’t look at this stupid mother f**ker and be f**king embarrassed. I’m so f**king embarrassed. God d**mit!”
Reading the curse words here doesn’t do justice to the venom and frustration that punctuated every one of them.
When Trump pulled out a chart that nobody could read through the glare of the camera, Jones said, “He can’t even read this chart. He don’t know what the f**k that chart say.”
As Trump droned on, Jones asked: “Can we cut off access to the other countries of seeing this type of s**t? …You know what mother f**ker? You gonna go down in history as WORSE THAN NIXON, mother f**ka.”
Please watch below or view here on Twitter :
This is FUCKING EMBARRASSING!! pic.twitter.com/8fszMT8pbm
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) December 3, 2020
Obama-Produced Netflix Comedy Loosely Based on Trump and ‘How Government Actually Works’
*Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions is collaborating with truTV comedian Adam Conover on a new Netflix sketch comedy series based on the bestselling book “The Fifth Risk” by Michael Lewis.
The show will be loosely about President Donald Trump’s ascension to the White House and the inner workings of government. The new show will be called “The G Word with Adam Conover,” and will begin filming in early 2021.
According to a Netflix source the project is “more of a focus on going inside how the government actually works, not specific to any one administration.”
READ MORE:Russian TV Station Mocks Barack Obama in Blackface Skit [WATCH]
Here’s more about the series from the Netflix synopsis: “The United States government affects our lives in countless ways, from the food we eat to the money in our bank accounts. But despite the many hours we spend obsessing over politics, almost none of us know the first thing about the massive organization those politicians are supposed to run. Instead, ‘government’ has become a dirty word that we’d rather not talk or even think about.”
According to the synopsis, host Conover will use “fast-paced visual comedy” and documentary to demonstrate “the profound power and complexity of the U.S. government” and show viewers “the heroic civil servants who make it work” while taking “an incisive satirical look at its shortcomings.”
“The Fifth Risk” author Lewis previously dished about the book in an interview on Katie Couric’s podcast in 2018, noting that he wanted it to help society better understand how government works.
“The narrative needs to change first, that’s why I wrote the book … So people stop seeing the government as the problem and start seeing it as a tool, as a solution. If this society is going to survive, it’s got to happen,” Lewis said.
‘Billie’: New Doc Follows Both Holliday and the Meticulous Biographer Who Died Before Revealing Her Findings (Trailer)
*The first biographer to fully immerse herself in the world of Billie Holliday was a New York journalist and avid fan named Linda Lipnack Kuehl. For some eight years in the 1970s, Kuehl interviewed everyone she could find who had a personal association with Holiday — musicians, managers, childhood friends, lovers and FBI agents among them, according to NPR. Then, before she could finish her biography, Kuehl died: In 1978, her body was found on a Washington, D.C. street. Her death was ruled a suicide.
NPR reports:
Kuehl left behind a trove of notes, transcripts and some 200 hours of interviews on cassette tapes — mostly in shoeboxes, some labeled, some not. That archive is where director James Erskine first began pulling together the story Kuehl was never able to finish.
His new documentary, “Billie” (out Dec. 4 on VOD and in select theaters), is about both Holiday — as told through the voices of people who knew her — and Kuehl’s obsession with crafting her biography.
Erskine describes Kuehl as “a brilliant interviewer” who tracked down everybody from various stages of Holiday’s life. “What was extraordinary was it felt like an archaeological journey,” he says, “because it felt like we were excavating voices lost to the past.” Those now-deceased jazz voices include Count Basie, Charles Mingus, John Hammond, Jo Jones and Sylvia Syms.
Watch the film’s trailer below:
Jeannie Mai (‘The Real’) Shares Struggle to Get Healthy Again / WATCH
*On Wednesday, Dec. 2, on “The Real,” co-host Jeannie Mai shares her struggle to get healthy and strong again after her recent illness and surgery. She encourages everyone to find like-minded people to exercise with (from a safe distance) and to find ways to support each other through the pandemic.
Jeannie Reveals Her Struggle To Get Healthy And Strong Again
Jeannie Mai: I remember when we were shooting at the studio and Adrienne, you were getting your workout planned there too – I was so gung-ho, and I never thought about just that blessing –
Adrienne Houghton: Focused.
Jeannie: – of the gym being available. And after, honestly, Dancing With The Stars got me pretty thin, no gyms being available to gain the weight – I had worked so hard. I worked for two years to put on that 20 pounds.
Garcelle Beauvais: Oh wow.
Jeannie: And after I got sick – I lay on the couch for three weeks, did not have any solid foods… Guys, my mom saw me change and took a picture of my back without me knowing, and took a picture of my body, because she, she thought that I had – she thought there was something wrong, that I was depressed. And she sat me down and said, “What happened to you? You look so weak here.” And I’m like, “Oh my God.” I hadn’t even realized that – not being able to go to the gym, not being able to eat – I had lost so much weight that my mom – I’ve been wearing baggy things like this [INDICATES HER OUTFIT], but my mom had noticed it. I got so depressed, you guys. I was actually going to show you a picture here. But I looked at it when I opened it up to send to [Senior Producer] Donia [Dupervil], and I was like, “This is…” It just looks… It’s not what I look like, and it’s not, like, I’m not proud of how I look and how I feel. Not because of being skinny, but because of feeling weak and feeling unable to do something. So I can imagine for people who struggle with some type of… any other… any other… just, supplement we need to feel healthy or to feel vigorous in life. It is something that can plunge you into depression. So, I am starting to try to work out with my mom. My mom is actually going to be out here walking around with me, ‘cause I slowly have to find ways to just build that weight gain. I’m going to plank with my friend Garcelle, ‘cause she’s going to call me and we’re going to figure out how to plank together…
[Garcelle laughs]
Jeannie: But I encourage you guys – find other like-minded people to do this with, ‘cause you cannot let this – this pandemic cannot get us down. We have each other! And even if we’re from a distance, we can find ways to support each other through this.
