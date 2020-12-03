Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Keke Palmer and Common to Host YouTube’s ‘Bear Witness, Take Action 2’ [VIDEO]
*Keke Palmer and Common have been tapped to host YouTube Original’s Bear Witness Take Action, 2 – premiering on December 5th.
According to the press release, the 2-hour program will highlight discussions on racial injustice, while inspiring viewers to “take action” toward equality and the protection of Black lives. This will be the second installment of Bear Witness, Take Action, with appearances by Anthony Anderson, Dr. Deepak Chopra, Mark Cuban Jemele Hill and more, with performances by Patti Labelle, Rapsody and Saint JHN.
Check out the trailer above.
“The first Bear Witness, Take Action was very moving, and I’m excited to return for the second installment to continue these necessary discussions centered around racial injustices in order to nurture, enhance and protect Black lives. I’m looking forward to the talented and intelligent people we have joining us this time around for more compelling and impactful conversations that we believe will lead to action,” said Common.
READ MORE: Keke Palmer Reacts to Backlash Over Her Comments About EBT Cards and Healthy Food
“I’m honored to return to Bear Witness, Take Action and partner with YouTube in an effort to amplify Black voices and create the changes we need to see now. It is so important that we keep a dialogue about racial justice going beyond any particular moment,” said Keke Palmer. “I want to encourage my peers to continue to have thoughtful and powerful conversations that will lead us to change. Let’s talk about it, take action, and see change realized.”
The two-hour global conversation on racial justice premieres live Saturday, December 5 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT on the YouTube Originals channel.
“Bear Witness, Take Action 2” programming includes the following:
- Musical Performances:
- Living legend Patti LaBelle
- Grammy-nominated recording artist Rapsody
- Multi-platinum recording artist SAINt JHN
- Intimate Panel Conversations:
- Why are athletes such a big part of today’s racial justice movement? Reporter and analyst Jemele Hill talks to WNBA 4X All-Star Skylar Diggins-Smith and Dr. Harry Edwards, sports sociologist and activist, for more than half a century internationally recognized authority on developments at the interface of sports and society, about the history and future of athletes and political activism.
- What happens when a team owner talks to a major player about white privilege, civic responsibility and social justice? Find out when Dallas Mavericks owner (and Shark Tank star) Mark Cuban talks with 2x Super Bowl Champion, New Orleans safety & activist Malcolm Jenkins.
- Two political commentators, CNN’s Bakari Sellers and Peacock’s Zerlina Maxwell, look at the implications of the election results from a perspective you don’t see on other shows.
- Isabel Wilkerson, author of the CASTE, the hottest book of the season, sits down with journalist Soledad O’Brien to explain what it means to make our society more equitable.
- Soledad O’Brien also talks with NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson and Founder and Executive Director of Essie Justice Group Gina Clayton-Johnson to talk about criminal justice reform.
- How do we deal with all the images of violence, the economic pressures of a failing economy, the isolation of quarantine, and social unrest around us? Mental health professionals Dr. Mariel Buquè, Dr. Joy Harden Bradford and YouTube commentator Tarek Ali talk about how to cope.
- Renowned philosopher Dr. Deepak Chopra goes deeper than politics to find the path to healing voices of hate.
- Entertainers have a long history of being political activists. We talk with some of the next generations of those actors/activists using their platform like Skai Jackson and Brandon Kyle Goodman.
- Teen activists Naomi Wadler and Mari Copeny talk with activist and educator Brittany Packnett Cunningham about how all three of them fight for change.
- Television host and Netflix’s “Queer Eye” star Karamo and YouTube creator ARROWS (formerly Ari Fitz) talk with National LGBTQ Task Force leader Kierra Johnson about the intersectionality of race, gender, and sexuality.
- Actor and activist Kendrick Sampson talks with Color Of Change President Rashad Robinson about concrete steps to take action and make change happen in the movement for racial justice.
- Appearances:
Anthony Anderson
Katelyn Ohashi
Asante Blackk
Chase Young
“With voter participation in this year’s election hitting historical highs, people are looking for next steps to heal and transform society. “Bear Witness, Take Action 2” dives deep into changing laws, changing society, and most importantly, changing ourselves. The show transforms hearts and minds through honest conversations, expert insights and inspirational music and testimony that leaves you with concrete action plans that we can all do to make a difference,” said Executive Producer Reginald Hudlin.
“Bear Witness, Take Action 2” is part of the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund dedicated to amplifying and developing the voices of Black creators and artists and their stories. Over the next three years, this global fund will be used to acquire and produce YouTube Originals programming, and to directly support Black creators and artists to help them thrive on YouTube.
*via press release
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Tiffany Haddish Drops 40-Lbs During COVID Quarantine: ‘I Want the Body of Flo-Jo’
*Tiffany Haddish has revealed that she’s lost 40 pounds during her COVID-19 quarantine.
“During this COVID period, I’ve lost 40 pounds,” Haddish tells PEOPLE, adding that she’s been exercising every day for “anywhere from 15 minutes to sometimes two hours.”
“I had this thought in my mind that I want the body of Flo-Jo!” Haddish 40, says, referring to late Olympian track-and-field superstar Florence Griffith Joyner, who holds the world record as the fastest woman of all time.
Haddish is also committed to eating healthier and following a regular vitamin regimen.
READ MORE: Tiffany Haddish Slams Common Breakup Rumors: ‘It’s Gonna Work’
“I’ve been eating differently, eating way more vegetables, definitely eating directly out of my garden and just really putting in the work, making sure I sweat every single day and staying up on nutrition – nutrition is everything,” she says. “And I try to dance every day for like five to ten minutes. I think that’s really important, too: Make it fun!”
The comedian says she’s also focused on creating opportunities for others so that she doesn’t end up homeless and hungry again.
“I was homeless and hungry – that’s like two Hs you don’t want to be! Once I got over that hump, I felt relieved. But also I felt like I must continue to work and create opportunity for others so that I don’t end up that way again.”
Haddish has been working with WhyHunger’s Hungerthon, to help ease hunger this holiday season.
“This is the 35th year that they’ve done it. I’m like, ‘I’m going to be a part of this.’ I wanted to see how I can contribute. In what way can I lend my platform to spread the word to help?” she says. “There’s a lot of people in our country right now that are starving.”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Regina King Named One of the ‘PEOPLE of the YEAR (A PEOPLE Cover Story)
(NEW YORK) – As an actress, Regina King has had an exceedingly busy couple of years.
After an Oscar win for If Beale Street Could Talk in 2019, King won an Emmy for The Watchmen in September, and her film directorial debut, One Night in Miami — the first by a Black female director to be selected by the Venice Film Festival — premieres Dec. 25.
“I feel like this is the path I was supposed to be on,” says King, 49, one of PEOPLE Magazine’s People of the Year.
“I don’t necessarily see it as a renewed purpose. But I have a little more power now, in my choices, and in my ability to amplify a message,” she tells PEOPLE. “I have things I’m very passionate about. And I feel very lucky to be able to use my art and my voice collectively.”
Indeed, in addition to her powerful roles in front of and behind the camera (One Night in Miami is about a fictionalized meeting between Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke and Jim Brown in 1964), King has spoken out about the importance of voting, especially when it comes to marginalized communities, and been vocal about her dismay at the division in the country.
MORE NEWS: Tyrese Says He and Dwayne Johnson Haved Squashed 3-year Feud [VIDEO]
Regina King, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Selena Gomez and George Clooney are PEOPLE’s People of the Year! Look for all the covers on newsstands this week and read all four revealing interviews in the new issue. Watch the full episode of PEOPLE of the Year: Regina King streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.
For FULL story click on link and credit PEOPLE: https://people.com/tv/regina-king-says-speaking-up-about-social-justice-is-important/
Contact: PR Hotline 212 522 6300
Get PEOPLE.com Everywhere
- Like On Facebook
- Follow On Twitter
- Discover On Snapchat
- Follow on Instagram
- Watch On YouTube
- Pin On Pinterest
- Watch on PeopleTV
source: PEOPLE
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Jeannie Mai (‘The Real’) Shares Struggle to Get Healthy Again / WATCH
*On Wednesday, Dec. 2, on “The Real,” co-host Jeannie Mai shares her struggle to get healthy and strong again after her recent illness and surgery. She encourages everyone to find like-minded people to exercise with (from a safe distance) and to find ways to support each other through the pandemic.
Jeannie Reveals Her Struggle To Get Healthy And Strong Again
Jeannie Mai: I remember when we were shooting at the studio and Adrienne, you were getting your workout planned there too – I was so gung-ho, and I never thought about just that blessing –
Adrienne Houghton: Focused.
Jeannie: – of the gym being available. And after, honestly, Dancing With The Stars got me pretty thin, no gyms being available to gain the weight – I had worked so hard. I worked for two years to put on that 20 pounds.
Garcelle Beauvais: Oh wow.
Jeannie: And after I got sick – I lay on the couch for three weeks, did not have any solid foods… Guys, my mom saw me change and took a picture of my back without me knowing, and took a picture of my body, because she, she thought that I had – she thought there was something wrong, that I was depressed. And she sat me down and said, “What happened to you? You look so weak here.” And I’m like, “Oh my God.” I hadn’t even realized that – not being able to go to the gym, not being able to eat – I had lost so much weight that my mom – I’ve been wearing baggy things like this [INDICATES HER OUTFIT], but my mom had noticed it. I got so depressed, you guys. I was actually going to show you a picture here. But I looked at it when I opened it up to send to [Senior Producer] Donia [Dupervil], and I was like, “This is…” It just looks… It’s not what I look like, and it’s not, like, I’m not proud of how I look and how I feel. Not because of being skinny, but because of feeling weak and feeling unable to do something. So I can imagine for people who struggle with some type of… any other… any other… just, supplement we need to feel healthy or to feel vigorous in life. It is something that can plunge you into depression. So, I am starting to try to work out with my mom. My mom is actually going to be out here walking around with me, ‘cause I slowly have to find ways to just build that weight gain. I’m going to plank with my friend Garcelle, ‘cause she’s going to call me and we’re going to figure out how to plank together…
[Garcelle laughs]
Jeannie: But I encourage you guys – find other like-minded people to do this with, ‘cause you cannot let this – this pandemic cannot get us down. We have each other! And even if we’re from a distance, we can find ways to support each other through this.
Website: thereal.com
Twitter: @TheRealDaytime
Instagram: http://instagram.com/therealdaytime
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealdaytime
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/therealdaytime
About THE REAL
THE REAL is a live daily, one-hour, two-time NAACP Image Award-winning and Emmy®-nominated talk show now in its seventh season on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network Bounce. The bold, diverse and outspoken hosts, Garcelle Beauvais and Emmy® Award-winners Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai, all frankly say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through candid conversations about their personal lives, current events, beauty, fashion and relationships (nothing is off limits). Unlike other talk shows, THE REAL hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invite viewers to reflect on their own lives and opinions. Fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have made THE REAL a platform for multicultural women. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, THE REAL is led by Executive Producer, Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) and Co-Executive Producer Tenia Watson (Judge Mathis, Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court, WGN-TV Morning News, Just Keke, The Test) and shot in Los Angeles, California.
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter6 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer