First Look! Trailer for Hilary Swank & Michael Ealy’s New Thriller ‘Fatale’ Released / WATCH

*Hilary Swank and Michael Ealy are turning heads and turning up the heat in their new film, “Fatale” from Director Deon Taylor.

The first look trailer (above) was released today and in it we find Ealy, who stars as Derrick, a successful and married sports agent who after a one night stand with police detective Valerie Quinlan (Swank), finds his life upended when she entangles him in a murder investigation.

“Can you think of anyone who might want to harm you? Friends? Family?” Valerie asks Derrick as he and his wife recover from a home invasion. “Or a woman you screwed and discarded?”

RELATED NEWS: Warner Bros. to Release 2021 Movies Simultaneously on HBO Max and Theaters

As Derrick tries desperately to put the pieces together, he falls deeper into Valerie’s trap, risking his family, his career, and even his life. The film is a suspenseful and provocative psychological thriller and an unpredictable game of cat and mouse where one mistake can change your life.

“Fatale” stars Oscar winner Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby, Boys Don’t Cry, Away) and Golden Globe nominee Michael Ealy (Sleeper Cell, Stumptown, Jacob’s Ladder) along with Mike Colter (Luke Cage, Evil), Tyrin Turner (Meet the Blacks), Sam Daly (Hunters), Kali Hawk (Fifty Shades of Black), David Hoflin (Bosch), Damaris Lewis (BlacKkKlansman), and Geoffrey Owens (The Cosby Show).

“Fatale,” from Lionsgate, is scheduled to make its debut in theaters on Friday, December 18.