Bhad Bhabie Responds to Backlash Over ‘Who Wants to Be Black?’ Comments [VIDEO]

*Bhad Bhabie hit up Instagram this week to apologise for her messy response to cultural appropriation accusations.

Earlier this year, the 17-year-old rapper took to Instagram live to clap back at criticism over her hair and makeup after she fans accused her of wanting to look Black.

She responded with a rant in which she repeatedly asked, “Who wants to be Black?!?”

Many took that as a diss.

“Y’all just want to hate me, no matter what I do,” she said. “I fuckin’ get my makeup done, now I’m Black! Get the fuck outta here … Thats the makeup light. It’s supposed to—I guess it’s not supposed to—but it just made me look darker … Y’all are stupid as fuck. If I wanted to be fuckin’ Black, you would hear me talkin’ about, ‘I’m Black. I’m Black.’ I would be sayin’ the n-word, I would be doing shit Black people do … Who wants to be Black!? I don’t understand that. I just can’t comprehend it.”

READ MORE: Uh Oh … Unintended Consequences: 40 People Catch COVID-19 At Swinger’s Convention

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ℬ𝒽𝒶𝒷𝒾ℯ🦋 (@bhadbhabie)

Bhabie said she doesn’t try to “act Black” but admits she acts “a little hood.”

“I can’t help that I act a little bit ‘hood,’ or if I act what y’all would say is ‘more Black.’ I’m sorry, that’s the type of people I grew up around,” she said. “… Y’all say that I ‘try to be Black’ because maybe [the] reason is because I grew up in the hood. Tarzan, right? The story of Tarzan.”

Months later, Bhabie apologized over her comments because she said the haters and trolls won’t let her live it down. She claims her words are being twisted.

“I apologize to anyone who was offended by what I said,” she captioned a video explaining her rant. “Tt was not meant how it was taken. I would like for y’all to understand that I didn’t mean it in a bad way I was saying it like, ‘Who are you talking about?’ Not meaning it’s bad to [be] that. Please don’t twist my words. I truly never meant to offend anyone. This is the last time i will defend myself on this topic yall can’t twist what ever you want but I know what I truly mean.”

You can watch Bhabie’s full IG video explanation above.