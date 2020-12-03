race
Bhad Bhabie Responds to Backlash Over ‘Who Wants to Be Black?’ Comments [VIDEO]
*Bhad Bhabie hit up Instagram this week to apologise for her messy response to cultural appropriation accusations.
Earlier this year, the 17-year-old rapper took to Instagram live to clap back at criticism over her hair and makeup after she fans accused her of wanting to look Black.
She responded with a rant in which she repeatedly asked, “Who wants to be Black?!?”
Many took that as a diss.
“Y’all just want to hate me, no matter what I do,” she said. “I fuckin’ get my makeup done, now I’m Black! Get the fuck outta here … Thats the makeup light. It’s supposed to—I guess it’s not supposed to—but it just made me look darker … Y’all are stupid as fuck. If I wanted to be fuckin’ Black, you would hear me talkin’ about, ‘I’m Black. I’m Black.’ I would be sayin’ the n-word, I would be doing shit Black people do … Who wants to be Black!? I don’t understand that. I just can’t comprehend it.”
READ MORE: Uh Oh … Unintended Consequences: 40 People Catch COVID-19 At Swinger’s Convention
View this post on Instagram
Bhabie said she doesn’t try to “act Black” but admits she acts “a little hood.”
“I can’t help that I act a little bit ‘hood,’ or if I act what y’all would say is ‘more Black.’ I’m sorry, that’s the type of people I grew up around,” she said. “… Y’all say that I ‘try to be Black’ because maybe [the] reason is because I grew up in the hood. Tarzan, right? The story of Tarzan.”
Months later, Bhabie apologized over her comments because she said the haters and trolls won’t let her live it down. She claims her words are being twisted.
“I apologize to anyone who was offended by what I said,” she captioned a video explaining her rant. “Tt was not meant how it was taken. I would like for y’all to understand that I didn’t mean it in a bad way I was saying it like, ‘Who are you talking about?’ Not meaning it’s bad to [be] that. Please don’t twist my words. I truly never meant to offend anyone. This is the last time i will defend myself on this topic yall can’t twist what ever you want but I know what I truly mean.”
You can watch Bhabie’s full IG video explanation above.
Books
‘Billie’: New Doc Follows Both Holliday and the Meticulous Biographer Who Died Before Revealing Her Findings (Trailer)
*The first biographer to fully immerse herself in the world of Billie Holliday was a New York journalist and avid fan named Linda Lipnack Kuehl. For some eight years in the 1970s, Kuehl interviewed everyone she could find who had a personal association with Holiday — musicians, managers, childhood friends, lovers and FBI agents among them, according to NPR. Then, before she could finish her biography, Kuehl died: In 1978, her body was found on a Washington, D.C. street. Her death was ruled a suicide.
NPR reports:
Kuehl left behind a trove of notes, transcripts and some 200 hours of interviews on cassette tapes — mostly in shoeboxes, some labeled, some not. That archive is where director James Erskine first began pulling together the story Kuehl was never able to finish.
His new documentary, “Billie” (out Dec. 4 on VOD and in select theaters), is about both Holiday — as told through the voices of people who knew her — and Kuehl’s obsession with crafting her biography.
Erskine describes Kuehl as “a brilliant interviewer” who tracked down everybody from various stages of Holiday’s life. “What was extraordinary was it felt like an archaeological journey,” he says, “because it felt like we were excavating voices lost to the past.” Those now-deceased jazz voices include Count Basie, Charles Mingus, John Hammond, Jo Jones and Sylvia Syms.
Watch the film’s trailer below:
Entertainment
The Pulse of Entertainment: Pastor Ernest Gonder Releases New Single ‘For His Glory’ on Devine Jamz
*“I wanted the world to hear me,” said Renaissance man Ernest Gonder about his new single “For His Glory” (Devine Jamz Gospel) from an upcoming EP release. “That was my focus…but God did not allow it. Musicians didn’t work out. The studio had technical issues. I caught Corona and had pneumonia in both lungs. I heard the doctors say I wouldn’t be singing again. I said, ‘God, I hear you.’ I went back into the studio and all went well because this time it was for God’s glory.”
I call Ernest a Renaissance man because he does it all; he is a passionate Gospel singer/songwriter; a passionate Senior Pastor; a very talented musician, and a Lieutenant in the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. He is a hero on several fronts and I felt honored to have interview time with him to talk about his musical ministry.
The “For His Glory” single was written by Kendall Hunter.
“I can’t wait for Thanksgiving, I have a video coming out, it’s a music video for the song,” said Pastor Gonder (watch it below).
MORE NEWS: Ianthe Jones: Producer of ‘STEVE on Watch’ Talks Joy of Working with Harvey / EUR Exclusive (Watch)
On the “For His Glory” single, he shows us that God has the final say-so and when you listen to Ernest’s vocal delivery after doctors said he wouldn’t be singing again – its evident. It has been shown through my own family experiences that when man or doctors say no, God can turn it around and say “yes.”
“It’s about people going through abusive relationships and experiencing death,” Lt. Gonder pointed out about the “For His Glory” music video. “I wasn’t the writer of the song. Kendall Hunter was the writer of the song. I had just got the ‘call’ to minister through music. I relinquished my church to another Pastor – I’m Associate Pastor now. And in 2019 I went to record it and it didn’t work out.”
We now know why and that evidentially it did work out for him in the studio when Ernest Gonder’s mind went from his glory to God’s glory.
On being the ultimate symbol of a man in service to his community Ernest said, “It’s one of the reasons I’m in law enforcement and ministry (he likes to serve). And with my family, I’m happy and fulfilled.”
On being a law enforcement officer he said,” I’m able to empathize with what most people are going through. I’ve been in it and through it with them. Being a victim or being in need – I’m able to understand and sympathize.”
That empathy translates through his vocal performances, and his song choice and content. His empathy is evident when you hear his new single “For His Glory.” www.EGonderMusic.com www.DevineJamz.net/artist/ernest-gonder/
SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 21st year. Next events are coming to Los Angeles Saturday, November 7, 2020 via Zoom Video Conferencing and to Baltimore Saturday April 17, 2021 at Security Square Mall. The ULMII event is a free conference offering an Entertainment Business Panel Q&A Session, a Talent Showcase and Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $15,000 valued in prizes/product/services. Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or to RSVP for Zoom Access email [email protected]
www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference
Entertainment
‘Blackish’ Star Miles Brown Releases Video for ‘Kid’ from Debut Album ‘We The Future’ (Watch)
*”Blackish” star Miles Brown released a new music video for “KID” featuring hip hop legend Slick Rick and singer/songwriter Angelo Arce today. The song appears on Miles’ debut hip hop album “We the Future,” out now via Acme Music Co.
On the fun and upbeat bop, which is accompanied by a playfully animated video, Miles rhymes about wanting to stay a kid and enjoy every minute of his childhood.
Miles recent stopped by The Tamron Hall show to perform “We the Future Rmx.”
Rooted in his desire to champion positivity, family ties, strong mental health, equality, and the fight against racial injustice, We the Future – produced by Madlib, Mic Checkmate, and Deliv – calls out to the next generation of leaders to recognize and own their strength and budding authority. The album features an eclectic roster of guest artists including NBA All-Star and rapper Dame D.O.L.L.A..; singer, songwriter and record producer Jidenna; legendary songwriter Seidah Garrett, as well as Miles’ rapper father WildChild of Lootpack. The album also features shout-outs from artists including Redman, Method Man, Big Daddy Kane, Rakim, Flava Flav, Post Malone, and Macklemore who show love on the track “Feeling Inspired.”
Watch the animated video for “Kid” and his “Tamron Hall” performance below:
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter6 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer