Business
All Skate! Black Female Owner of ‘Moonlight Roller’ Nets $3M in Worldwide Sales (Video)
*Adrienne Cooper, the 25-year-old African American founder of skating brand Moonlight Roller, has pulled over $3 million in sales since launching her roller skate line in May 2020. Moon Boots have since been purchased in 49 states and across the globe, including the U.K. and Australia.
But Moonlight Roller doesn’t just stop at skates. Contributing to the culture, it also offers titled Moonlight x Mobile, a mobile skate rental counter to transform any space into a pop-up skating rink. Moonlight x Mobile has already approved franchises n Seattle and Austin.
Cooper, both a mother and a veteran, came across her Moonlight Roller idea as a way to alleviate her depression. She decided to quit her job as a sales manager and launch her own company in March of 2019. It was supposed to be a pioneering 21-and-over roller lounge in Chattanooga, TN, with the Moonlight x Mobile and mobile skate parties rolled out as a way to generate income while waiting for the lounge to be finished. But roller lounge skidded to a halt once the pandemic hit, so she shifted her focus to a limited run of the rental skates. The Moon Boot launch was so wildly successful that Vogue caught wind and hailed it as a leader in the “Roller Revival.”
To make a purchase, visit MoonlightRoller.com.
Watch an interview with founder Adrienne Cooper below:
Business
As State Fights Fraud, Unemployed Californians Get Caught in the Middle
*California has implemented a series of safeguards to tackle widespread unemployment fraud amid mass job losses in the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But those safety measures have also resulted in the accidental loss of benefits for some innocent claimants.
A joint team of local prosecutors and law enforcement officials announced Nov. 24 that more than 35,000 incarcerated people were named in claims filed with the California Employment Development Department (EDD) between March and August of this year. According to Sacramento County district attorney Anne Marie Schubert, more than 20,000 of those claims have been filed in the state, totaling more than $140 million in benefits. At least 158 claims were filed for people on death row, resulting in over $400,000 in benefits paid.
The investigation involved district attorneys from nine California counties, as well as the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of California. According to prosecutors, who learned about the fraud by listening to recorded prison phone calls, the fraud schemes varied — some involving people on the outside and others orchestrated by organized networks within prisons.
Schubert, along with other county district attorneys, has called on Gov. Gavin Newsom and other state officials to ensure that EDD claimants are routinely cross-checked against incarcerated persons. According to an EDD spokesperson, the agency has also been working with the United States Labor Department’s Office of Inspector General to verify claims.
MORE NEWS: Barack Obama Says Rapper Drake Has ‘Stamp of Approval’ to Play Him in Biopic
“Earlier this year, I launched a strike team to expedite unemployment payments and to minimize abuse of the system. While we have made improvements, we need to do more,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom in a statement.
Over the past few months, the EDD says it has been investigating fraud cases involving people who have allegedly exploited relaxed rules intended to speed up federal aid payments to people the COVID-19 pandemic has affected most, including self-employed workers and independent contractors. Investigations publicly reported so far include one case where out-of-state suspects were arrested while attempting to buy luxury goods on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills using multiple EDD debit cards. In another, a rapper posted a music video online called “EDD” in which he appeared to brag about defrauding the department.
While law enforcement authorities have found some credible instances of fraud, lawmakers and advocates for unemployed Californians and low-wage workers have been concerned that innocent claimants have gotten caught up in the state’s offensive to prevent fraud. On Oct. 22, EDD announced that they had frozen 350,000 benefit debit cards because of suspicious activity. After the freeze, there were reports of significant numbers of innocent unemployed workers left without their benefits because officials had erroneously targeted them in the operation.
“Our offices have been hearing complaints from constituents with legitimate claims who have had their EDD debit cards frozen as a part of this fraud prevention measure. Again, EDD seems unable to address fraud without harming Californians who are depending on them for benefits,” said Assemblymember David Chiu (D-San Francisco).
The EDD has been plagued by backlogs in processing benefit claims since the beginning of the pandemic. At one point, the number of unprocessed claims totaled over 1.6 million. More than 16.4 million claims have been filed since March. The backup has left millions of Californians without access to unemployment benefits. This is happening as reports emerge of many Californians falling behind on their rents and becoming food insecure.
State Sen. Jim Nielsen (R-Tehama), former chair of the Board of Prison Terms, said “Countless Californians continue to wait for their unemployment benefits. They worked hard and lost their jobs through no fault of their own. They are desperately waiting for their debit cards to pay for rent and other bills, while prisoners are paid. This exemplifies how dysfunctional California government has become.”
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, the program that gets benefits to self-employed workers and contractors, is set to expire Dec. 31.
source: Quinci LeGardye | California Black Media
Business
Iverson/Reebok Sneakers Designed By Jai Manselle Hit Stores Internationally / PICs
*The entrepreneur and designer has extended his collaborations with Allen Iverson & Reebok through the new release.
December 1, 2020. The wildly popular ‘Iverson Classic’ All-American basketball game co-founded by NBA superstar Allen Iverson, Jai Manselle and Bobby Bates had to take a break this year due to the pandemic. But, the stunning Manselle-designed sneakers for the game (originally planned to be exclusive to the players) will see a wide release today through Champs Sports .
The sneakers are a reimagining of the Reebok Question silhouette, wrapped in dark tones of suede, leather and nubuck. The outsole features a striking kente-cloth inspired pattern that is reminiscent of the jerseys Iverson wore while playing for Georgetown University. Pulling inspiration from Georgetown, Virginia, Africa, Philadelphia, and streetball culture into a cohesive design that feels radical and classic at the same time, these kicks have an aesthetic that is markedly different from anything else on the market.
“We wanted to create something aspirational. Something that represented both the journey and the destination. If you look in the details, these shoes tell a story and I hope anyone who gets a pair can pull from that energy” said Jai Manselle of the shoe’s bold aesthetic
MORE NEWS: Ice-T Says Father-in-Law ‘On Oxygen Indefinitely’ After Battling COVID-19
The Iverson Classic All-American game was the most-watched All-American in the country in 2018 and 2019 (there were no All-American games in 2020) and made history last year as the first live sporting event to ever air exclusively on Sling TV’s streaming platform.
The sneakers will be available at Champs Sports and mark the first time that a top All-American game has released a sneaker to the public.
This release comes on the heels of a banner year for Jai Manselle and his MANSELLE brand house. 2020 also saw their ‘Rap Snacks’ collaborations with artists like Cardi B, The Notorious BIG and Migos grow into Walmart and Kroger locations and amass over 25 million sales.
ABOUT MANSELLE
Founded by entrepreneur and designer Jai Manselle, MANSELLE is a branding collective dedicated to innovating, disrupting, and creating unexpected brand opportunities. In addition to developing their own products and content, they work with clients and partners ranging from Apple to Mountain Dew to Sean “Diddy” Combs to Brooks Brothers with a focus on entertainment, fashion, and sports. Over 50 million MANSELLE-branded retail products have been released and MANSELLE-produced media has generated over 1 billion views.
ABOUT JAI MANSELLE
Jai Manselle is sometimes called the “King of Branding.” He has spent the last decade on a flurry of disruptive projects including launching a #1 mobile game called Bike Life starring Meek Mill and DJ Khaled, acting as the first executive in the BIG3 Basketball league, producing the first-ever live sports on Sling TV, rebranding Rap Snacks, co-founding Iverson Classic and producing partnerships with brands like Apple, Chase Bank, Sephora, Showtime and New Era Caps.
source: Mariella E. Lopez / [email protected]
Business
Small Businesses Can Apply for Up to $100,000 In Tax Credits Starting This Week
*Starting Dec.1 at 8 a.m., California small businesses that have hired new employees during the COVID-19 pandemic can begin applying for up to $100,000 in tax credits. The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA) has set up a portal on its website to receive the applications.
The CDTFA plans to close the window for accepting applications on January 15, 2021. However, the agency is warning business owners to apply as soon as possible for the tax credits that will be awarded on a “first come, first serve” basis. If there is a high volume of applications, the agency says it might terminate the program earlier.
In September, Gov Newsom signed Senate Bill (SB) 1447 into law, responding to the devastating effect the COVID-19 pandemic has had on small businesses in the state. According to Opportunity Insights, a Harvard University online tracker that monitors the health of economies across the United States, California’s small businesses are down 29.3% in revenue compared to January of this year. According to Yelp’s September local impact economic report, more than 19,000 businesses have closed in California since the beginning to the COVID-19 global health crisis.
MORE NEWS: Pro-Trump Donor Sues for Return of $2.5M He Gave Group to Prove Election Fraud
“As the authors of SB 1447, we want to make you aware of a new $100 million tax credit created by that legislation: The Small Business Hiring Credit. This is one way that we are working to ease economic hardships imposed on small businesses due to the necessary response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” three California senators who introduced the legislation wrote in a letter reminding businesses in the state to apply for the assistance.
The letter — signed by Sen. Steven Bradford (D-Los Angeles), Sen. Anna M. Caballero (D-Salinas) and Assemblymember Sabrina Cervantes (D-Riverside) – says
“eligible small businesses can receive $1,000 in credit for each net new hire that occurred during the second half of 2020, up to $100,000 per business.”
Small businesses can apply the tax credits to both personal and corporate income tax liabilities or sales and use tax liabilities from the 2020 tax year.
To qualify, the applying small business must have less than 100 employees (including part-time employees). It must have suffered a 50 % or more year-over-year decrease in revenue during the second quarter of 2020 (from April 2020 to June 2020); and it must have hired new employees between July 2020 and November 2020.
“Thank you to all the hardworking California small business owners that continue to persist through the difficulties of this year. If you are eligible for the Small Business Hiring Credit, we hope you will apply,” the three senators closed their letter to small business owners.
source:
Tanu Henry | California Black Media
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter6 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer