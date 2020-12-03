Business
3 Black-Led Startups Win $2M from Rise of the Rest Equity Tour Pitch Competition
*Today, three black-led startups from across the U.S. won $2 million in investment capital during the Rise of the Rest Seed Fund Virtual Tour focused on backing Black founders.
The tour was hosted by Steve Case’s Revolution, Opportunity Hub, 100 Black Angels & Allies and Morgan Stanley’s Multicultural Innovation Lab.
Together they funded three companies who were selected from more than 450 Black startup founders who applied to participate in the pitch competition from across the U.S.
And the winners are:
- $1,000,000: Rheaply (Chicago, IL), led by Garry Cooper is a B2B SaaS resource management technology to scale asset reuse within organizations helping lower procurement and storage costs and reduce waste globally with a more connected, circular economy.
- $500,000: Zirtue (Dallas, TX) led by Dennis Cail is creating a financially inclusive world by digitizing and mobilizing loans between friends and family.
- $500,000: Kanarys, Inc. (Dallas, TX) led by Mandy Price is a SaaS platform that gives companies clear metrics to diagnose, prioritize, and benchmark their diversity, equity inclusion (DEI) efforts.
MORE NEWS: Celebrity Designer Jessica Rich Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look in Fashion World on Digital Reality Show
Steve Case also announced that Revolution’s Rise of the Rest Seed Fund will commit to investing at least $100K into any round of $1M or more in the tour’s semifinalists and finalists. [Time period: by March 31, 2021] Those companies include Abode, Kanarys, Inc., Lillii RNB Inc, Rheaply, Zirtue, Qoins, Sota-OG, WeatherCheck, DrugViu, and Cultured Decadence. Meanwhile, investor Alice Vilma of Morgan Stanley also announced on the virtual stage that all five finalists will receive a spot in the 2021 Morgan Stanley Multicultural Innovation Lab cohort.
Watch the content and interviews from Day 1 HERE and Day 2 HERE and Day 3’s pitch competition featuring the winners HERE.
Noted investors, venture capitalists and business leaders took to the virtual stage this week across all three days during the Rise of the Rest: Equity Edition virtual tour including:
- Kesha Cash of Impact America Fund
- Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick of Howard University
- Carla Harris and Alice Vilma of Morgan Stanley
- Rodney Sampson of OHUB
- Ted Leonsis, Revolution Growth and Monumental Sports and Entertainment, owner of NBA, WNBA and NHL sports teams
- Mike Asem from M25
- Brad Feld of the Foundry
- Candice Matthews Brackeen of Lightship Capital
- Arian Simone and Keshia Knight Pulliam of the Fearless Fund
- Vern Howard of Hallo
See the full lineup of speakers HERE.
source: Jade Floyd | Vice President of Communications | www.revolution.com | @JadeFloydDC
Business
All Skate! Black Female Owner of ‘Moonlight Roller’ Nets $3M in Worldwide Sales (Video)
*Adrienne Cooper, the 25-year-old African American founder of skating brand Moonlight Roller, has pulled over $3 million in sales since launching her roller skate line in May 2020. Moon Boots have since been purchased in 49 states and across the globe, including the U.K. and Australia.
But Moonlight Roller doesn’t just stop at skates. Contributing to the culture, it also offers titled Moonlight x Mobile, a mobile skate rental counter to transform any space into a pop-up skating rink. Moonlight x Mobile has already approved franchises n Seattle and Austin.
Cooper, both a mother and a veteran, came across her Moonlight Roller idea as a way to alleviate her depression. She decided to quit her job as a sales manager and launch her own company in March of 2019. It was supposed to be a pioneering 21-and-over roller lounge in Chattanooga, TN, with the Moonlight x Mobile and mobile skate parties rolled out as a way to generate income while waiting for the lounge to be finished. But roller lounge skidded to a halt once the pandemic hit, so she shifted her focus to a limited run of the rental skates. The Moon Boot launch was so wildly successful that Vogue caught wind and hailed it as a leader in the “Roller Revival.”
To make a purchase, visit MoonlightRoller.com.
Watch an interview with founder Adrienne Cooper below:
Business
As State Fights Fraud, Unemployed Californians Get Caught in the Middle
*California has implemented a series of safeguards to tackle widespread unemployment fraud amid mass job losses in the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But those safety measures have also resulted in the accidental loss of benefits for some innocent claimants.
A joint team of local prosecutors and law enforcement officials announced Nov. 24 that more than 35,000 incarcerated people were named in claims filed with the California Employment Development Department (EDD) between March and August of this year. According to Sacramento County district attorney Anne Marie Schubert, more than 20,000 of those claims have been filed in the state, totaling more than $140 million in benefits. At least 158 claims were filed for people on death row, resulting in over $400,000 in benefits paid.
The investigation involved district attorneys from nine California counties, as well as the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of California. According to prosecutors, who learned about the fraud by listening to recorded prison phone calls, the fraud schemes varied — some involving people on the outside and others orchestrated by organized networks within prisons.
Schubert, along with other county district attorneys, has called on Gov. Gavin Newsom and other state officials to ensure that EDD claimants are routinely cross-checked against incarcerated persons. According to an EDD spokesperson, the agency has also been working with the United States Labor Department’s Office of Inspector General to verify claims.
MORE NEWS: Barack Obama Says Rapper Drake Has ‘Stamp of Approval’ to Play Him in Biopic
“Earlier this year, I launched a strike team to expedite unemployment payments and to minimize abuse of the system. While we have made improvements, we need to do more,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom in a statement.
Over the past few months, the EDD says it has been investigating fraud cases involving people who have allegedly exploited relaxed rules intended to speed up federal aid payments to people the COVID-19 pandemic has affected most, including self-employed workers and independent contractors. Investigations publicly reported so far include one case where out-of-state suspects were arrested while attempting to buy luxury goods on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills using multiple EDD debit cards. In another, a rapper posted a music video online called “EDD” in which he appeared to brag about defrauding the department.
While law enforcement authorities have found some credible instances of fraud, lawmakers and advocates for unemployed Californians and low-wage workers have been concerned that innocent claimants have gotten caught up in the state’s offensive to prevent fraud. On Oct. 22, EDD announced that they had frozen 350,000 benefit debit cards because of suspicious activity. After the freeze, there were reports of significant numbers of innocent unemployed workers left without their benefits because officials had erroneously targeted them in the operation.
“Our offices have been hearing complaints from constituents with legitimate claims who have had their EDD debit cards frozen as a part of this fraud prevention measure. Again, EDD seems unable to address fraud without harming Californians who are depending on them for benefits,” said Assemblymember David Chiu (D-San Francisco).
The EDD has been plagued by backlogs in processing benefit claims since the beginning of the pandemic. At one point, the number of unprocessed claims totaled over 1.6 million. More than 16.4 million claims have been filed since March. The backup has left millions of Californians without access to unemployment benefits. This is happening as reports emerge of many Californians falling behind on their rents and becoming food insecure.
State Sen. Jim Nielsen (R-Tehama), former chair of the Board of Prison Terms, said “Countless Californians continue to wait for their unemployment benefits. They worked hard and lost their jobs through no fault of their own. They are desperately waiting for their debit cards to pay for rent and other bills, while prisoners are paid. This exemplifies how dysfunctional California government has become.”
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, the program that gets benefits to self-employed workers and contractors, is set to expire Dec. 31.
source: Quinci LeGardye | California Black Media
Business
Iverson/Reebok Sneakers Designed By Jai Manselle Hit Stores Internationally / PICs
*The entrepreneur and designer has extended his collaborations with Allen Iverson & Reebok through the new release.
December 1, 2020. The wildly popular ‘Iverson Classic’ All-American basketball game co-founded by NBA superstar Allen Iverson, Jai Manselle and Bobby Bates had to take a break this year due to the pandemic. But, the stunning Manselle-designed sneakers for the game (originally planned to be exclusive to the players) will see a wide release today through Champs Sports .
The sneakers are a reimagining of the Reebok Question silhouette, wrapped in dark tones of suede, leather and nubuck. The outsole features a striking kente-cloth inspired pattern that is reminiscent of the jerseys Iverson wore while playing for Georgetown University. Pulling inspiration from Georgetown, Virginia, Africa, Philadelphia, and streetball culture into a cohesive design that feels radical and classic at the same time, these kicks have an aesthetic that is markedly different from anything else on the market.
“We wanted to create something aspirational. Something that represented both the journey and the destination. If you look in the details, these shoes tell a story and I hope anyone who gets a pair can pull from that energy” said Jai Manselle of the shoe’s bold aesthetic
MORE NEWS: Ice-T Says Father-in-Law ‘On Oxygen Indefinitely’ After Battling COVID-19
The Iverson Classic All-American game was the most-watched All-American in the country in 2018 and 2019 (there were no All-American games in 2020) and made history last year as the first live sporting event to ever air exclusively on Sling TV’s streaming platform.
The sneakers will be available at Champs Sports and mark the first time that a top All-American game has released a sneaker to the public.
This release comes on the heels of a banner year for Jai Manselle and his MANSELLE brand house. 2020 also saw their ‘Rap Snacks’ collaborations with artists like Cardi B, The Notorious BIG and Migos grow into Walmart and Kroger locations and amass over 25 million sales.
ABOUT MANSELLE
Founded by entrepreneur and designer Jai Manselle, MANSELLE is a branding collective dedicated to innovating, disrupting, and creating unexpected brand opportunities. In addition to developing their own products and content, they work with clients and partners ranging from Apple to Mountain Dew to Sean “Diddy” Combs to Brooks Brothers with a focus on entertainment, fashion, and sports. Over 50 million MANSELLE-branded retail products have been released and MANSELLE-produced media has generated over 1 billion views.
ABOUT JAI MANSELLE
Jai Manselle is sometimes called the “King of Branding.” He has spent the last decade on a flurry of disruptive projects including launching a #1 mobile game called Bike Life starring Meek Mill and DJ Khaled, acting as the first executive in the BIG3 Basketball league, producing the first-ever live sports on Sling TV, rebranding Rap Snacks, co-founding Iverson Classic and producing partnerships with brands like Apple, Chase Bank, Sephora, Showtime and New Era Caps.
source: Mariella E. Lopez / [email protected]
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter6 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer