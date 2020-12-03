11-Year-Old Founder of ‘Chelsea’s Charity’ Brings Art to Kids in Need // STEVE on Watch – VIDEO

*A brand-new episode of STEVE on Watch is AVAILABLE NOW – Steve meets the face behind Chelsea’s Charity, 11-year-old Chelsea Phaire.

After the death of her beloved grandfather, Chelsea turned to art to cope and then decided, with the help of her family, to create a charity that helps other kids pursue their artistic interests.

Chelsea began the charity at just 10-years old after she asked for donations from friends & family instead of gifts for her birthday, and has committed ever since to making and distributing art kits for kids who are unable to access supplies due to their circumstances. To award her for her efforts, Steve’s friends at OGIO donated 100 duffle bags and toys, along with 100 of their award-winning, language building playsets, to use in her next batch of kits.

Episode Title: The 11-Year-Old Saving Foster Children With Art!

The 11-Year-Old Saving Foster Children With Art! Description: Chelsea is an incredible 11-year-old who uses her passion for art to help kids going through hardship, so she created an organization that’s providing art supplies for countless homeless and foster kids. Steve couldn’t wait to meet this special young lady!

About STEVE on Watch:

Comedian, best-selling author, and Emmy Award-winning host Steve Harvey offers his hilarious and insightful viewpoint on “STEVE on Watch.” Whether Steve’s sharing his unique perspective on the very real issues affecting his audience, meeting remarkable people and hearing their inspirational stories, getting the true story behind the latest viral sensation, or simply laughing with some of the biggest stars of film, television, and music – you’ll see it all on “STEVE on Watch”!