11-Year-Old Founder of ‘Chelsea’s Charity’ Brings Art to Kids in Need // STEVE on Watch – VIDEO
*A brand-new episode of STEVE on Watch is AVAILABLE NOW – Steve meets the face behind Chelsea’s Charity, 11-year-old Chelsea Phaire.
After the death of her beloved grandfather, Chelsea turned to art to cope and then decided, with the help of her family, to create a charity that helps other kids pursue their artistic interests.
Chelsea began the charity at just 10-years old after she asked for donations from friends & family instead of gifts for her birthday, and has committed ever since to making and distributing art kits for kids who are unable to access supplies due to their circumstances. To award her for her efforts, Steve’s friends at OGIO donated 100 duffle bags and toys, along with 100 of their award-winning, language building playsets, to use in her next batch of kits.
- Episode Title: The 11-Year-Old Saving Foster Children With Art!
- Description: Chelsea is an incredible 11-year-old who uses her passion for art to help kids going through hardship, so she created an organization that’s providing art supplies for countless homeless and foster kids. Steve couldn’t wait to meet this special young lady!
About STEVE on Watch:
Comedian, best-selling author, and Emmy Award-winning host Steve Harvey offers his hilarious and insightful viewpoint on “STEVE on Watch.” Whether Steve’s sharing his unique perspective on the very real issues affecting his audience, meeting remarkable people and hearing their inspirational stories, getting the true story behind the latest viral sensation, or simply laughing with some of the biggest stars of film, television, and music – you’ll see it all on “STEVE on Watch”!
Black Female Visual Artist Pays Homage to Debbie Allen in Celebration of ‘Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker’
*Executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, the Netflix documentary film “Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker” shines a light on the work of trailblazing icon Debbie Allen and her reimagining of the classic ballet performed annually by the gifted students of the Debbie Allen Dance Academy (DADA).
In honor of Shonda Rhimes and Debbie Allen’s launch of their newest Netflix film, we want to tell you about a black female visual artist, Tara James, who has shown her love of the Hot Chocolate Nutcracker by creating amazing Hot Chocolate Holiday Digital Art Images.
Check out some of her creatives above and below.
MORE NEWS: Lord Have Mercy! Mother of Black Teen Killed by Florida Deputy is Shot During Son’s Burial / VIDEO
Synopsis
From Shondaland, the Netflix documentary film Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker shines a light on the work of trailblazing icon Debbie Allen and her reimagining of the classic ballet performed annually by the gifted students of the Debbie Allen Dance Academy (DADA). Over the last 50 years, Allen’s incredible career has spanned the spectrum of the arts – from acting in, choreographing, and directing the iconic series Fame, to her prolific work directing, producing, choreographing, dancing, and writing for film, television, and theatre – garnering her Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe, and multiple Tony nominations in the process. Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker features intimate interviews with Allen, her family, DADA’s world-class dance instructors, and her inspirational students, and provides fascinating insights into Allen’s own personal journey pursuing an art form where she did not always see herself reflected in its imagery. The film also offers front row access to the grueling rehearsals, the passion and leadership of Allen and DADA’s dance instructors, and the huge commitment and undertaking by the dancers of all ages and backgrounds who come to train at the academy each year regardless of their socioeconomic circumstances or traditional expectations of the dance community. Rehearsed for just over three months, The Hot Chocolate Nutcracker has become a staple holiday performance in Los Angeles and the largest fundraising event on the school’s calendar.
source: AlliedGlobalMarketing.cpm
‘Wendy Williams: The Movie’ Official Trailer of Biopic Released by Lifetime / WATCH
*Last year, Wendy Williams announced that she will producing a biopic about her life for Lifetime. While the network recently released the premiere date, they have just shared the official trailer for “Wendy Williams: The Movie!”
Wendy also announced the big release of her biopic this morning on her show and she could hardly contain her enthusiasm. It’s set to premiere on January 30 along with a two-hour documentary about the talk show QUEEN. Teaming with super-producer Will Packer for the project, it will chronicle her early days in radio, her rise to fame, and also tackle her split from her husband and business partner along with many other things.
MORE NEWS: Warner Bros. to Release 2021 Movies Simultaneously on HBO Max and Theaters
View this post on Instagram
Wife of NBA Star Malik Beasley Files for Divorce Over Alleged Affair with Larsa Pippen
*It looks like the marriage is over between Malik Beasley and Montana Yao.
Sources tell E! News that Yao filed for divorce shortly after the NBA star was spotted in Miami with Larsa Pippen.
We previously reported… Yao says she was “blindsided” after seeing photos online of the Minnesota Timberwolves guard holding hands with Scottie Pippen’s estranged wife.
A source close to Yao told TMZ Sports that Beasley was getting cozy with Larsa while his wife was waiting for him to return to their home in Minnesota to celebrate his 24th birthday on November 26.
Larsa is 46 and Beasley is 24. She is still married to Scottie.
READ MORE: All Skate! Black Female Owner of ‘Moonlight Roller’ Nets $3M in Worldwide Sales (Video)
Malik Beasley and Larsa Pippen 👀
(Via @egotastic ) pic.twitter.com/UuuKJfZ3z0
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 1, 2020
Yao shares a child with Beasley.
“Montana filed for a divorce the day she saw the photos,” the source told E! News. “Montana never cheated, and it’s not in her character. She’s not dating anybody. She’s a family person. She’s focusing on taking care of her son with her parents. They are quarantining together. Her son is her first priority.”
A source has told Hollywood Unlocked that Beasley had been separated from Yao for months.
The source claims Pippen was “fully aware” that Beasley was married, but separated from his wife.
“She thought Malik was in the process of ending his marriage and she wasn’t doing anything wrong by hanging out with him,” the source said. “Larsa and Malik are still in touch and are planning to see each other again when the news blows over.”
Last month, Pippen made headlines for revealing she was dating another NBA baller, Tristan Thompson, before she introduced him to Khloé Kardashian.
Meanwhile, Beasley reportedly once fought ex-NFL player Su’a Cravens in a hotel lobby over Montana Yao.
