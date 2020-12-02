News
Staten Island High School Teacher Under Investigation After ‘Masturbating on Video Conference’
*A high school teacher from Staten Island, New York, is under investigation after appearing naked and masturbating during a video conference Monday.
According to the New York Daily News, the unnamed teacher works at Tottenville High School, and the incident occurred during a Google Meet call, sources told to the paper.
“The investigation is active and ongoing at this time,” a NYPD spokeswoman told the publication Tuesday night.
It’s not clear if the teacher intentionally exposed himself in front of students.
“This extremely disturbing alleged behavior has absolutely no place in our schools and was immediately reported to the NYPD,” city Department of Education spokeswoman Danielle Filson noted to the paper. “The teacher was immediately reassigned away from students pending the outcome of an investigation.”
READ MORE: Jeffrey Toobin Fired by New Yorker After He Exposed Himself in Zoom Meeting
I was fired today by @NewYorker after 27 years as a Staff Writer. I will always love the magazine, will miss my colleagues, and will look forward to reading their work.
— Jeffrey Toobin (@JeffreyToobin) November 11, 2020
The alleged incident follows the recent termination of legal commentator Jeffrey Toobin from New Yorker Magazine after he was seen masturbating during a Zoom call with colleagues.
“I was fired today by @NewYorker after 27 years as a Staff Writer,” Toobin, 60, wrote on Twitter last month. “I will always love the magazine, will miss my colleagues, and will look forward to reading their work.”
After first being suspended, Toobin was fired in November following an investigation into the incident.
“I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera,” Toobin told Vice. “I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers.”
Toobin added “I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video.”
Toobin remains chief legal analyst at CNN.
“Jeff Toobin has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted,” the network said in a statement released at the height of the scandal.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Mickey Guyton: First Black Female Solo Artist to Earn Grammy Nod in Country Music Category
*Mickey Guyton has become the first Black female solo artist to earn a Grammy nomination in a country music category.
The 37-year-old singer’s “Black Like Me” song has been nominated for Best Country Solo Performance. The Pointer Sisters previously made history with the song, “Live Your Life Before You Die,” when it was nominated in 1976 for Best Country Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group.
After the nominations were announced last week, Guyton shared an emotional video about her historic nomination.
“Honestly still can’t believe this happened yesterday,” she captioned the clip (see below).
READ MORE: The Weeknd Calls Out ‘Corrupt’ Grammys After 2021 Nominations Snub
View this post on Instagram
“I haven’t been able to put into words the emotions I feel right now. I have been hitting the pavement for so long just trying to get an opportunity to be heard. And now here I am nominated for a Grammy!” Guyton continued. “I feel seen. I feel heard. I am a living testament that you should never give up on yourself. You never know what God has waiting for you around the corner.”
“This Grammy nomination is for every black girl that felt unseen. That felt unheard. That felt unloved. That felt like they weren’t enough. That felt unpretty. That felt shoved in a corner and completely unconsidered. This is for them,” she added.
In September, Guyton became the first Black woman to perform at the Academy of Country Music Awards.
“That phrase, ‘You see it, you can be it’ really rings true, and I just — standing here for other women of color, it means the world to me,” she said. “That’s why I’m here,” she told ET at the ACM Awards.
Fun fact: Guyton is one of the original members of 3LW. Her former bandmate Adrienne Houghton had nothing but praise for her during a recent conversation on “The Real,” about the 2021 Grammy nominees.
“When I got my first record deal, when Tommy Mottola signed me to Epic, the original members of my group actually had a girl named Mickey Guyton in it – she was the original member of 3LW, and she is now this incredible country artist that just got nominated as well. Saw this woman in tears – Mickey Guyton, amazing – she’s actually the original member of 3LW! Fun fact, everybody! She’s the one that got the record deal with us,” Houghton shared.
WATCH:
View this post on Instagram
COVID-19
President Obama Tells Joe Madison He Will ‘Absolutely’ Take Vaccine if Dr. Fauci Says it’s Safe / LISTEN
*Today President Barack Obama pre-taped an interview with SiriusXM host Joe Madison to promote his new memoir, A Promised Land.
When asked about African-Americans potentially being skeptical about taking a COVID-19 vaccine given past medical experiments on the community, President Obama said he would “absolutely” take the vaccine himself:
“People like Anthony Fauci, who I know, and I’ve worked with, I trust completely. So if Anthony Fauci tells me this vaccine is safe, and can vaccinate, you know, immunize you from getting COVID, absolutely, I’m going to take it…. And I promise you that when it’s been made for people who are less at risk, I will be taking it. I may end up taking it on TV or having it filmed, just so that people know that I trust this science, and what I don’t trust is getting COVID. I think at this point, particularly in the African-American community, we are – African Americans, Hispanics, Native Americans – we have the highest death rates from this thing, and are most exposed and most vulnerable, in part because we have a lot of preexisting conditions.”
He also spoke about which world leaders were both the best and most challenging to deal with during his presidency, answering Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Vladimir Putin, respectively: “[Merkel] was smart, reliable, a great ally, tough…. really held Europe together and fought back against some of this resurgent far-right politics in Europe. I really admire her a lot…. Even though personally, [Putin] and I were always courteous with each other, the fact of the matter is, is that he was suspicious of America, resented American power, and his belief that we had taken advantage of Russia when it was flat on its back after the end of the Cold War.
Audio highlights and transcripts are below, and the interview will air in full tomorrow morning at 7:20am ET on SiriusXM’s “The Joe Madison Show” (Urban View channel 126).
President Obama on African-Americans and Other People Doubting the Vaccine: I May Take It On TV Just So People Know “I Trust This Science”
JOE MADISON, HOST: Can you talk about, you know, every job has its surprises, and one of the surprises was the outbreak of the H1N1 flu, and you write in the book how you were familiar with it. It scared you, as you said, it scared you to death because you were familiar with the Spanish Flu epidemic, and you write in detail what you had to do with the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control. It’s a two-part question. One, were you vaccinated when it became time for the H1N1 flu, the virus, and part two, a lot of discussion on my show about particularly whether African-Americans – because you know our history with medical experimentation – would you take the vaccine for the COVID-19?
PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA: A couple of things. H1N1, we were lucky that it was not as contagious, and it turned out not to be as deadly as we thought it was, or as COVID is. I’m still very proud of all the work we did around it, and it actually laid the foundation for us creating a pandemic playbook that helped us deal with Ebola when that came up. And that, by the way, we gave a whole blueprint to the Trump administration in terms of how they should deal with this and early warning systems, et cetera, that they completely ignored. So we did not end up having a widespread vaccination program for H1N1, just because we were able to stop it relatively early. In terms of COVID now, obviously at the end of the day, one of the great things about having Joe Biden and Kamala Harris back in charge on January 20th, is they will also then put scientists and medical experts in charge.
And people like Anthony Fauci, who I know, and I’ve worked with, I trust completely. So if Anthony Fauci tells me this vaccine is safe, and can vaccinate, you know, immunize you from getting COVID, absolutely, I’m going to take it. And I understand, historically, everything dating back all the way to the Tuskegee experiments and so forth, why the African-American community would have some skepticism. But the fact of the matter is, is that vaccines are why we don’t have polio anymore. And they’re the reason why we don’t have a whole bunch of kids dying from measles, and smallpox, and diseases that used to decimate an entire populations and communities. So, you know, I think it is important for people to follow the guidelines that are going to be issued.
I anticipate that the vaccines will be first made available to people who are at highest risk. And if you are in that category, if you are elderly, if you’ve got a preexisting condition, if you’re a frontline worker, if you’re a medical worker, if you are in a grocery store, if you’re a first responder, you should take that vaccine. And I promise you that when it’s been made for people who are less at risk, I will be taking it. I may end up taking it on TV or having it filmed, just so that people know that I trust this science, and what I don’t trust is getting COVID. I think at this point, particularly in the African-American community, we are – African Americans, Hispanics, Native Americans – we have the highest death rates from this thing, and are most exposed and most vulnerable, in part because we have a lot of preexisting conditions.
President Obama Shares Which World Leaders He Got Along with Best and Worst
JOE MADISON, HOST: I’m reading your book and there’s some parallels. I’m also reading the memoirs of [Ulysses S.] Grant, President Grant. A lot of similarities in what he went through, what you went through. Look, this is not a trick question, but of all the world leaders that you had to deal with during your presidency, which one, if you could answer this, did you have the most respect for, and I guess I would have to follow up with why? And the second one is, in the book, which ones did you have the most difficulty with?
PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA: It’s a legitimate and powerful question. Look, I met Mandela, but he was already very elderly, and obviously my reverence for him is at a different level. In terms of people who were in power when I was president, I would say that Angela Merkel, the Chancellor of Germany, was somebody who, although she came from a center-right party as opposed to center-left party, was smart, reliable, a great ally, tough. Our work together and cooperation on a whole bunch of international issues was exemplary. She’s still the Chancellor now because they don’t have term limits in Germany. I mean she’s been reelected multiple times and really held Europe together and fought back against some of this resurgent far-right politics in Europe. I really admire her a lot.
I think that the biggest challenge during my presidency was dealing with Putin. Even though personally, Putin of Russia, even though personally, he and I were always courteous with each other, the fact of the matter is, is that he was suspicious of America, resented American power, and his belief that we had taken advantage of Russia when it was flat on its back after the end of the Cold War. As I described in the book, he’s sort of like an old world boss kind of style of politics. It’s all about what’s in it for me and my crew and not necessarily thinking about broader issues. And, in Volume 2, I’ll get even deeper into some of the stuff that ended up resulting in him meddling in the U.S. Election. But, at the end of the day, though, Joe, the thing that I learned, and I described this in the book is you keep on thinking that at every level things are going to be different. You start off at the state legislature, you look around and you go, man, a lot of these folks, they are not informed, or they’re corrupt, or they’re power hungry. Then you get to Congress, you think it’s going to be better. Then you get to the world stage. Look, it turns out people are the same at each level. It’s just like high school. You got cliques and you got folks who are wonderful, and then you got some folks who’ve got an attitude. Human dynamics don’t change that much. And It’s part of what I try to present in the book so that if a young person wants to get involved in politics, want to get involved in public service, want to change the world, what I want them to come away with from reading this book is the fact that they can. It’s not something mysterious. It’s the same kinds of challenges and issues that all of us deal with in everyday life. It’s just done at a different level with higher stakes, but it’s something that I think everybody can understand.
source:
Top News
Rafer Johnson: Olympic Gold Medalist/Actor/Humanitarian Has Died. He was 86 / Tribute VIDEO
*Rafer Johnson — a decorated Olympian and American hero — has died. He was 86.
Johnson, an exceptional athlete and Olympic gold medal winner became an adored symbol of good sportsmanship and civic generosity, died Wednesday at his home in Sherman Oaks, California.
The Olympian’s death was confirmed by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.
MORE NEWS: Japan Nike Ad on Bullying, Racism Sparks Calls for Boycott [VIDEO]
Here’s more via the LA Times:
Johnson’s legacy was interwoven with Los Angeles’ history, beginning with his performances as a world-class athlete at UCLA, and punctuated by the night in 1968 when he helped disarm Robert F. Kennedy’s assassin at the Ambassador Hotel.
The son of Texas farmworkers who moved to California when he was young, Johnson rose to become the World’s Greatest Athlete, the unofficial title bestowed on the winner of the Olympic decathlon at a time when track and field stars received the adulation that today is bestowed on the best of the NFL and NBA.
At the 1960 Rome Olympics, Johnson was the U.S. team’s flag bearer, the first Black American so honored. His decathlon battle that year with C.K. Yang — his training partner at UCLA — ranks among the classic moments of Olympics history.
In an eventful life, Johnson broke racial barriers, played an unexpected role in the international relations of the Cold War and immersed himself in the turbulent politics of the 1960s. To help disabled children, Johnson co-founded the California Special Olympics in 1969 and served as its president for 10 years.
In contrast to the anything-to-win attitudes often found in sports today, the deeply religious Johnson was always a vocal advocate for fair play and good sportsmanship. He eschewed drugs and alcohol and, in track races, refused even to try to anticipate the starter’s gun, believing that it was a form of cheating.
“It seems funny to say winning is not all-important — I always want to win, and no one likes to lose,” he once said. “But when you start out on the field, everyone is equal. That is the important idea.”
Get the rest of this story on the passing of Rafer Johnson at LA Times.
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter6 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer