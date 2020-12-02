Regina King Named One of the ‘PEOPLE of the YEAR (A PEOPLE Cover Story)

*On Wednesday, Dec. 2, on “The Real,” co-host Jeannie Mai shares her struggle to get healthy and strong again after her recently illness and surgery. She encourages everyone to find like-minded people to exercise with (from a safe distance) and to find ways to support each other through the pandemic.

Jeannie Reveals Her Struggle To Get Healthy And Strong Again

Jeannie Mai: I remember when we were shooting at the studio and Adrienne, you were getting your workout planned there too – I was so gung-ho, and I never thought about just that blessing –

Adrienne Houghton: Focused.

Jeannie: – of the gym being available. And after, honestly, Dancing With The Stars got me pretty thin, no gyms being available to gain the weight – I had worked so hard. I worked for two years to put on that 20 pounds.

Garcelle Beauvais: Oh wow.

Jeannie: And after I got sick – I lay on the couch for three weeks, did not have any solid foods… Guys, my mom saw me change and took a picture of my back without me knowing, and took a picture of my body, because she, she thought that I had – she thought there was something wrong, that I was depressed. And she sat me down and said, “What happened to you? You look so weak here.” And I’m like, “Oh my God.” I hadn’t even realized that – not being able to go to the gym, not being able to eat – I had lost so much weight that my mom – I’ve been wearing baggy things like this [INDICATES HER OUTFIT], but my mom had noticed it. I got so depressed, you guys. I was actually going to show you a picture here. But I looked at it when I opened it up to send to [Senior Producer] Donia [Dupervil], and I was like, “This is…” It just looks… It’s not what I look like, and it’s not, like, I’m not proud of how I look and how I feel. Not because of being skinny, but because of feeling weak and feeling unable to do something. So I can imagine for people who struggle with some type of… any other… any other… just, supplement we need to feel healthy or to feel vigorous in life. It is something that can plunge you into depression. So, I am starting to try to work out with my mom. My mom is actually going to be out here walking around with me, ‘cause I slowly have to find ways to just build that weight gain. I’m going to plank with my friend Garcelle, ‘cause she’s going to call me and we’re going to figure out how to plank together…

[Garcelle laughs]

Jeannie: But I encourage you guys – find other like-minded people to do this with, ‘cause you cannot let this – this pandemic cannot get us down. We have each other! And even if we’re from a distance, we can find ways to support each other through this.

