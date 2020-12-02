Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Jeannie Mai (‘The Real’) Shares Struggle to Get Healthy Again / WATCH
*On Wednesday, Dec. 2, on “The Real,” co-host Jeannie Mai shares her struggle to get healthy and strong again after her recently illness and surgery. She encourages everyone to find like-minded people to exercise with (from a safe distance) and to find ways to support each other through the pandemic.
Jeannie Reveals Her Struggle To Get Healthy And Strong Again
Jeannie Mai: I remember when we were shooting at the studio and Adrienne, you were getting your workout planned there too – I was so gung-ho, and I never thought about just that blessing –
Adrienne Houghton: Focused.
Jeannie: – of the gym being available. And after, honestly, Dancing With The Stars got me pretty thin, no gyms being available to gain the weight – I had worked so hard. I worked for two years to put on that 20 pounds.
Garcelle Beauvais: Oh wow.
Jeannie: And after I got sick – I lay on the couch for three weeks, did not have any solid foods… Guys, my mom saw me change and took a picture of my back without me knowing, and took a picture of my body, because she, she thought that I had – she thought there was something wrong, that I was depressed. And she sat me down and said, “What happened to you? You look so weak here.” And I’m like, “Oh my God.” I hadn’t even realized that – not being able to go to the gym, not being able to eat – I had lost so much weight that my mom – I’ve been wearing baggy things like this [INDICATES HER OUTFIT], but my mom had noticed it. I got so depressed, you guys. I was actually going to show you a picture here. But I looked at it when I opened it up to send to [Senior Producer] Donia [Dupervil], and I was like, “This is…” It just looks… It’s not what I look like, and it’s not, like, I’m not proud of how I look and how I feel. Not because of being skinny, but because of feeling weak and feeling unable to do something. So I can imagine for people who struggle with some type of… any other… any other… just, supplement we need to feel healthy or to feel vigorous in life. It is something that can plunge you into depression. So, I am starting to try to work out with my mom. My mom is actually going to be out here walking around with me, ‘cause I slowly have to find ways to just build that weight gain. I’m going to plank with my friend Garcelle, ‘cause she’s going to call me and we’re going to figure out how to plank together…
[Garcelle laughs]
Jeannie: But I encourage you guys – find other like-minded people to do this with, ‘cause you cannot let this – this pandemic cannot get us down. We have each other! And even if we’re from a distance, we can find ways to support each other through this.
Regina King Named One of the ‘PEOPLE of the YEAR (A PEOPLE Cover Story)
(NEW YORK) – As an actress, Regina King has had an exceedingly busy couple of years.
After an Oscar win for If Beale Street Could Talk in 2019, King won an Emmy for The Watchmen in September, and her film directorial debut, One Night in Miami — the first by a Black female director to be selected by the Venice Film Festival — premieres Dec. 25.
“I feel like this is the path I was supposed to be on,” says King, 49, one of PEOPLE Magazine’s People of the Year.
“I don’t necessarily see it as a renewed purpose. But I have a little more power now, in my choices, and in my ability to amplify a message,” she tells PEOPLE. “I have things I’m very passionate about. And I feel very lucky to be able to use my art and my voice collectively.”
Indeed, in addition to her powerful roles in front of and behind the camera (One Night in Miami is about a fictionalized meeting between Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke and Jim Brown in 1964), King has spoken out about the importance of voting, especially when it comes to marginalized communities, and been vocal about her dismay at the division in the country.
MORE NEWS: Tyrese Says He and Dwayne Johnson Haved Squashed 3-year Feud [VIDEO]
Regina King, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Selena Gomez and George Clooney are PEOPLE’s People of the Year! Look for all the covers on newsstands this week and read all four revealing interviews in the new issue. Watch the full episode of PEOPLE of the Year: Regina King streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.
For FULL story click on link and credit PEOPLE: https://people.com/tv/regina-king-says-speaking-up-about-social-justice-is-important/
Michael Rainey, Jr. (‘Power Book II: Ghost’) Visits ‘The Real’ – Says 2020 is His Best Year Yet! / WATCH
*On Wednesday, Dec. 2, on “The Real,” Michael Rainey, Jr. drops in to chat about Power Book II: Ghost and why 2020 may actually have been his best year yet!
Also, Ricardo Chavira visits to talk about his role as Abraham Quintanilla, Selena’s father, in Selena: The Series, on Netflix. He also explains his initial hesitation in taking the part.
And co-host Garcelle Beauvais reveals what her 2020 Word Of The Year is – and it is NOT what her co-hosts expected!
Michael Rainey, Jr. Explains Why 2020 Might Have Been His Best Year Yet!
Why Ricardo Chavira Was Initially Hesitant To Play Selena’s Father
Garcelle Reveals Her 2020 Word Of The Year – It’s Not What The Hosts Expected!
Mickey Guyton: First Black Female Solo Artist to Earn Grammy Nod in Country Music Category
*Mickey Guyton has become the first Black female solo artist to earn a Grammy nomination in a country music category.
The 37-year-old singer’s “Black Like Me” song has been nominated for Best Country Solo Performance. The Pointer Sisters previously made history with the song, “Live Your Life Before You Die,” when it was nominated in 1976 for Best Country Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group.
After the nominations were announced last week, Guyton shared an emotional video about her historic nomination.
“Honestly still can’t believe this happened yesterday,” she captioned the clip (see below).
READ MORE: The Weeknd Calls Out ‘Corrupt’ Grammys After 2021 Nominations Snub
View this post on Instagram
“I haven’t been able to put into words the emotions I feel right now. I have been hitting the pavement for so long just trying to get an opportunity to be heard. And now here I am nominated for a Grammy!” Guyton continued. “I feel seen. I feel heard. I am a living testament that you should never give up on yourself. You never know what God has waiting for you around the corner.”
“This Grammy nomination is for every black girl that felt unseen. That felt unheard. That felt unloved. That felt like they weren’t enough. That felt unpretty. That felt shoved in a corner and completely unconsidered. This is for them,” she added.
In September, Guyton became the first Black woman to perform at the Academy of Country Music Awards.
“That phrase, ‘You see it, you can be it’ really rings true, and I just — standing here for other women of color, it means the world to me,” she said. “That’s why I’m here,” she told ET at the ACM Awards.
Fun fact: Guyton is one of the original members of 3LW. Her former bandmate Adrienne Houghton had nothing but praise for her during a recent conversation on “The Real,” about the 2021 Grammy nominees.
“When I got my first record deal, when Tommy Mottola signed me to Epic, the original members of my group actually had a girl named Mickey Guyton in it – she was the original member of 3LW, and she is now this incredible country artist that just got nominated as well. Saw this woman in tears – Mickey Guyton, amazing – she’s actually the original member of 3LW! Fun fact, everybody! She’s the one that got the record deal with us,” Houghton shared.
WATCH:
View this post on Instagram
