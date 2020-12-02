‘It Has to Stop, Mr. President’: This Georgia GOP Election Official is OVER Trump’s Recount Antics (Watch)

*A top election official with the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office on Tuesday called on President Donald Trump to condemn and “stop inspiring”recent threats of violence as the state finishes a second recount of the presidential election.

Gabriel Sterling, Georgia’s Republican voting system implementation manager, has gone viral for yelling at President Trump to stop the recount charade in his state, and calling on Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler (currently in a runoff election) to step up and denounce death threats that have been delivered to election workers.

“It has to stop. Mr. President, you have not condemned these actions or this language. Senators, you have not condemned this language or these actions. This has to stop. We need you to step up. And if you’re going to take a position of leadership, show some,” Sterling said during a press conference Tuesday.

He cited as an example a 20-year-old tech employee in Gwinnett County who received death threats and was made the subject of a noose image disseminated online that read he should be “hung for treason.”

“All of you who have not said a damn word are complicit in this!” Sterling said.

Watch below: