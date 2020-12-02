News
‘Bridezillas’ Exclusive Clip – Veronica Hates Her Dress Days Before Her Wedding [WATCH]
*WE tv’s “Bridezillas” returns this week with an all-new episode that finds Veronica not happy with her dress days before her wedding.
In our exclusive clip above, the bride-to-be opts for an entirely new wedding dress days before her wedding because her custom made gown makes her look “like a sausage,” she says.
“I look pregnant. I might as well be modeling maternity,” she adds.
Will Veronica be able to get a dress she actually likes in time?
Watch her full meltdown via our exclusive clip above.
READ MORE:‘Bridezillas’ Exclusive Clip: Roshonda Tells Her Mom to MOVE ON! [WATCH]
Elsewhere in the episode, Roshonda’s choice between her parents pushes everyone away, leading to the ultimate wedding meltdown. As Veronica plans per wedding, her groom has life altering news. Will their big day come to a halt?
Watch “Bridezillas” Thursdays at 10/9c.
About Bridezillas
Bridezillas bust budgets, battle bridesmaids & risk all in the epic slay for their perfect day. From party fouls to busted budgets, these strong, sassy brides will stop at nothing to have the wedding of their dreams! Emmy Award and NAACP Image Award winner. Loni Love is the new voice of its signature series.
Entertainment
Sasha Obama Lip Syncs Explicit Song with Friends in Viral TikTok Video
*Sasha Obama appears in a new TikTok video alongside six friends, who are all singing and dancing to Popp Hunna’s song Adderall (Corvette Corvette).
The clip was deleted shortly after being posted, but not before it was downloaded by many users. Catch it while can via the clip above.
Many people praised the daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama for living her best life.
“Our Sasha Obama looks happy, has a group of normal-looking friends, and is simply. We’re good over here,” one person wrote.
READ MORE: ‘Blackish’ Star Miles Brown Releases Video for ‘Kid’ from Debut Album ‘We The Future’ (Watch)
Sasha Obama and friends living life large. pic.twitter.com/egeAcMWYNR
— Mark (@Cloudx2o) December 2, 2020
Author/activist Ariaa Jaeger noted that Sasha was “doing the lord’s work teaching teaching white kids rhythm.”
The video has racked up millions of views on social media, with many users slamming Sasha and her friends for not wearing masks and socially-distancing in the video. It’s not known when it was recorded.
Sasha recently went viral after appearing in another TikTok video showing her lip-syncing the N-word. The video was later removed and the account was deleted.
It appears the former first daughter nor her older sister Malia have accounts on platforms like Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram. Only their famous parents have verified social media accounts.
A Twitter user wrote: “I well up with pride when I see Sasha Obama’s TikToks. I hope that her parents feel the same. She is glowing.”
Another added “this is legit the most white people I seen Sasha Obama around outside of WH events.”
A third posted, “Sasha “looks happy, “has a group of normal looking friends, and is simply beautiful. We’re good over here.”
Arts & Culture
Ianthe Jones: Producer of ‘STEVE on Watch’ Talks Joy of Working with Harvey / EUR Exclusive (Watch)
*From “Dr. Phil” to BET and more, Ianthe (I-Ann-Thee) Jones is a seasoned producer as far as reality/talk shows are concerned.
She has now taken her talents to an OG King of Comedy to produce the hit internet show on Facebook Watch, “STEVE on Watch!” hosted by Steve Harvey.
EUR Correspondent Briana Wright had the chance to talk to her about how she has adapted to this new form of reality TV that is very much virtual and what fans can expect from “STEVE on Watch!”
Ianthe describes how she went from casting to producing reality television.
“I fell in love with storytelling. It wasn’t so much the booking of the person; it was the story that came with the person.”
MORE NEWS: Michael Rainey, Jr. (‘Power Book II: Ghost’) Visits ‘The Real’ – Says 2020 is His Best Year Yet! / WATCH
Jones then went on to work at the “Dr. Phil” show for 10 years, which provided her with enough experience to move on to produce reality shows featuring guests such as Queen Latifah, Boris Kodjoe, Nicole Ari Parker and more!
Now, she is working as the executive producer and showrunner for “STEVE on Watch!” which she describes as “real life stories from real people.” She says their goal is to give a voice to people who wouldn’t normally be heard, not only because it’s relatable, but because of Steve’s eagerness to help.
“The man has a big heart. He is extremely generous…and it’s like he hears something about someone and then he automatically wants to help,” says Ianthe about Steve.
She says this contributes a lot to the intention of the show among other things like highlighting issues in Black community.
Check out their Facebook page, facebook.com/SteveHarveytv for the latest of “STEVE on Watch!”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Michael Rainey, Jr. (‘Power Book II: Ghost’) Visits ‘The Real’ – Says 2020 is His Best Year Yet! / WATCH
*On Wednesday, Dec. 2, on “The Real,” Michael Rainey, Jr. drops in to chat about Power Book II: Ghost and why 2020 may actually have been his best year yet!
Also, Ricardo Chavira visits to talk about his role as Abraham Quintanilla, Selena’s father, in Selena: The Series, on Netflix. He also explains his initial hesitation in taking the part.
And co-host Garcelle Beauvais reveals what her 2020 Word Of The Year is – and it is NOT what her co-hosts expected!
Michael Rainey, Jr. Explains Why 2020 Might Have Been His Best Year Yet!
Why Ricardo Chavira Was Initially Hesitant To Play Selena’s Father
Garcelle Reveals Her 2020 Word Of The Year – It’s Not What The Hosts Expected!
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter6 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer