‘Bridezillas’ Exclusive Clip – Veronica Hates Her Dress Days Before Her Wedding [WATCH]

*WE tv’s “Bridezillas” returns this week with an all-new episode that finds Veronica not happy with her dress days before her wedding.

In our exclusive clip above, the bride-to-be opts for an entirely new wedding dress days before her wedding because her custom made gown makes her look “like a sausage,” she says.

“I look pregnant. I might as well be modeling maternity,” she adds.

Will Veronica be able to get a dress she actually likes in time?

Watch her full meltdown via our exclusive clip above.

Elsewhere in the episode, Roshonda’s choice between her parents pushes everyone away, leading to the ultimate wedding meltdown. As Veronica plans per wedding, her groom has life altering news. Will their big day come to a halt?

Watch “Bridezillas” Thursdays at 10/9c.

About Bridezillas

Bridezillas bust budgets, battle bridesmaids & risk all in the epic slay for their perfect day. From party fouls to busted budgets, these strong, sassy brides will stop at nothing to have the wedding of their dreams! Emmy Award and NAACP Image Award winner. Loni Love is the new voice of its signature series.