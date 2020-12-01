Still A Must Have After 5 Years: Patti LaBelle Sells 36,000 Pies EVERYDAY!

*It’s hard to believe that it’s been five years since the legendary #PattiLaBelle turned into a viral food sensation when her Patti Pies created a phenomenon in the aisles of Walmart.

To give insight into just how good business is going, #Walmart revealed that during the recent Thanksgiving season, Patti LaBelle’s signature sweet potato pies were selling at a rate of 1,500 per hour!

According to @FOXBuisness, a spokesperson for Walmart confirmed that Patti LaBelle sells a jaw-dropping 36,000 of LaBelle’s sweet potato pies every day—which translates to 1,500 pies every hour. That’s an estimated 25 Patti Pies per minute for the past five years. “With [the holidays] just around the corner, Patti Pie is expected to remain at the top of customer’s lists when shopping for their holiday meal,” a spokesperson for Walmart said in a statement.

The Patti Pie craze began back in 2015, when social media star #JamesWrightChanel went viral after making a hilarious video praising the taste of the pie—and his undying love for Patti LaBelle herself. His video racked up over 5 million views on YouTube and quickly made the pie a must-have treat for everyone to try.

MORE NEWS: THE REAL: Ralph Tresvant & Johnny Gill Drop In and Tease a New Edition Reunion!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)