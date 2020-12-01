Gospel
Still: A Devotional Series with Brian Courtney Wilson Debuts Today on bible.com at 12 Noon EST
*(Nashville, TN) — Coming off the heels of his critically acclaimed album STILL, Brian Courtney Wilson presents an innovative six-day bible reading plan in partnership with YouVersion.
The eponymous devotional is presented in a ‘podcast style’ and offers six powerful days of reflection and encouragement. Join Wilson on this devotional journey offering a deep dive into his music’s scriptural and biblical context. As we enter this final month of the unprecedented past year, Wilson aims to deepen the listeners’ time with God with a thoughtful and contemplative devotional plan.
Wilson encourages everyone to share their response and thoughts to the plan on social media using the #StillDevotional.
Fans can begin to listen to Still: A Devotional Series with Brian Courtney Wilson today on bible.com and the YouVersion Bible App under the Plans section.
Wilson will also appear throughout the month on the “Stellar Awards Tribute To The Holidays” national special airing across several networks including UPTv, Bounce TV, and Aspire.
STILL, Wilson’s fifth album is available now and is a much-needed album amidst some of the most uncertain times in our modern history. Wilson continues to offer enlightening conversations every Thursday evening with his expanding “Breathe Again,” chat series on Facebook & YouTube Live.
source: Jojo Pada / Ignition PR / [email protected]
Books
With DNA Evidence, Patricia A. Thomas’ Prophetic Book Reveals What God Did to Dinosaurs
*Author Patricia A. Thomas’s one-of-a-kind book, “God Reveals a Mystery!,” is receiving great acclaim in the Christian community as she answers the puzzling question about what happened to the dinosaurs, by using The Holy Bible’s scriptures and these animals’ correct name.
With a world-wide fascination of the dinosaurs, a cloud of mystery surrounds these intimidating creatures’ demise, because their true name has been obscured over time.
However, Thomas simply explains in her book that if we use these animals’ correct name, which is in The Holy Bible, the answer to what happened to them will become eye-opening. Many know that the name dinosaur (dinosauria) was coined in 1842.
The made-up name dinosaur means “terrible lizard” in Greek, but the Adam-given name, according to Genesis 2:20, that was given to them thousands of years ago, is serpents or dragons and many know them also as snakes.
Therefore, dragons are not mythical, but were instead cursed by God during the time of the Garden of Eden, according to Genesis 3:14 (NIV): So the Lord God said to the serpent, “Because you have done this, Cursed are you above all livestock and all wild animals! You will crawl on your belly and you will eat dust all the days of your life.” In other words, God’s dragons now drag on the ground.
MORE NEWS: Faizon Love Hits Universal with Discrimination Lawsuit Over ‘Couples Retreat’ Poster [VIDEO]
With unproven scientific theories such as asteroids, meteorites, and volcano eruptions explaining these animals’ demise, the truth in her book will bring all of the lies to an end.
With biblical truths that have never been written about and Dinosaur or Dragon DNA that is now available to be tested that will shatter these theories, God Reveals a Mystery! is long overdue.
The world will come to know that dragons or serpents are not extinct, but instead live among us today, in their cursed forms, and it can be scientifically proven because of God’s miraculous DNA, that He has manifested multiple times, that many said would never happen!
GOD REVEALS A MYSTERY! is available on Amazon.com.
Connect with Patricia A.Thomas on Social Media:
www.Facebook.com/GodRevealsAMystery
www.Facebook.com/WordsOfVision
www.Instagram.com/TheVisionaryOne
source: [email protected]
** FEATURED STORY **
Juan and Lisa Winans Claim Number One On Billboard’s Gospel Airplay Chart
*Earning widespread gospel airplay, a legion of new fans, and critical acclaim, recording artists Juan and Lisa Winans are heading into a notable 2020 holiday season. Their debut single, “It Belongs To Me” featuring Marvin L. Winans has landed at No. 1 on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart this week.
This has been a year of firsts for the musical partners. Juan and Lisa’s first non-holiday track, released on DARE Records, marks their first time charting together as recording artists. “It Belongs To Me” is a beautifully rendered and timely message of faith and assurance, needed during the world’s current time of social and political unrest.
“Getting the news that ‘It Belongs To Me’ had hit No. 1 gave me an overwhelming sense of gratitude because I know how many people supported this journey,’ says Juan. “Success is a team sport and I’m incredibly grateful for our team, all of the fans, and listeners. I believe this is just the tip of the iceberg for what’s to come!”
“This is such a thrilling moment!” adds Lisa. “We’re so grateful for the programmers, radio personalities, and listeners who have supported this song and helped bring it to this point. It is remarkable that the message of ‘It Belongs To Me’ is being heard by so many people! Praise God and many, many thanks to our phenomenal DARE Records team.”
“We are so excited for Juan and Lisa Winans on their first No. 1. The journey of this song — from the first voicemail from Juan and Lisa to the release of the single, to the news of today — is a story for the ages. Beyond grateful,” says Michael Anthony Taylor, CEO of DARE Records.
MORE NEWS: Totally Expected and Totally Deplorable: Trump Pardons Totally Guilty Mike Flynn
The dynamic duo also contributes a one-of-a-kind, live inspirational performance on the brand-new EP recording DARE Records Presents Countdown To Christmas with a soon-to-be classic, “Piece of My Soul,” available as a single on December 11, 2020, on digital and streaming platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, and Tidal, among others.
DARE Records partnered with 95.7 Hallelujah (iHeart Media) to presents its first-ever virtual special holiday event, the “Hallelujah Countdown to Christmas,” series, which will be broadcast on the station’s streaming platforms, including WHAL-FM (Memphis, TN); WHLW-FM (Montgomery, AL); WMXC-FM (Mobile, AL); WERC-FM (Birmingham, AL); WSOK-FM (Savannah, GA); WTLM-FM (Auburn, AL); and WHLH-FM (Jackson, MS) on December 11, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. CT, on the station’s streaming platforms.
Recognized as accomplished recording artists and songwriters individually – each with previous GRAMMY nominations – Juan and Lisa are today’s millennial Christian couple. Juan, a third-generation member of the legendary Winans family, began his career as a member of Winans Phase 2, along with his eldest brother, Carvin, and his cousins Marvin Winans, Jr., and Michael Winans, Jr. The group’s first recording, We Got Next, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Gospel Album charts and was nominated for Best Contemporary Soul Gospel Album at the 42nd Grammy Awards in 2000. Juan’s father, Carvin Winans, is a member of the five-time Grammy Award-winning group, The Winans, which includes his uncles Marvin, Michael, and the late Ronald Winans. Juan also starred in the theatrical production of Born For This: The BeBe Winans Story, written by his uncle BeBe Winans and also starred his sister, Deborah Joy Winans of the hit drama series, Greenleaf.
Formerly Lisa Kimmey, who is best known as a member and lead songwriter of the chart-topping Contemporary Christian music trio Out of Eden with her sisters Andrea Kimmey-Baca and Danielle Kimmey Torrez. The group released seven career albums from 1994-2006 including the critically-acclaimed No Turning Back, This Is Your Life, and Hymns, which was nominated for a 2006 Grammy Award in the Best Pop/Contemporary Gospel Album category. During Lisa’s tenure, she made a special guest appearance on the ‘90s hit sitcom, “Moesha,” which streaming giant Netflix recently added to its lineup of African American classics from the 1990s and early 2000s. She also was a host of original programming for the Gospel Music Channel and hosted the Verizon Wireless “How Sweet the Sound” choir competition along with Donald Lawrence.
For more information on Juan and Lisa Winans, go to www.juanandlisawinans.com.
Entertainment
‘She’s At the Fridge Again’ Lady Back with Another Banger: ‘It’s Thanksgiving Time’ (Watch)
*Back in August, gospel singer KD French appeared on “Today” to perform “The Fridge Again,” her hilarious ode to putting on pandemic pounds while quarantined.
Now she’s back with an original song making its premiere: “It’s Thanksgiving Time.”
She says family members inspired the new bop.
Watch her “Today” interview below and the full “It’s Thanksgiving Time” video above.
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter6 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer