Business
Small Businesses Can Apply for Up to $100,000 In Tax Credits Starting This Week
*Starting Dec.1 at 8 a.m., California small businesses that have hired new employees during the COVID-19 pandemic can begin applying for up to $100,000 in tax credits. The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA) has set up a portal on its website to receive the applications.
The CDTFA plans to close the window for accepting applications on January 15, 2021. However, the agency is warning business owners to apply as soon as possible for the tax credits that will be awarded on a “first come, first serve” basis. If there is a high volume of applications, the agency says it might terminate the program earlier.
In September, Gov Newsom signed Senate Bill (SB) 1447 into law, responding to the devastating effect the COVID-19 pandemic has had on small businesses in the state. According to Opportunity Insights, a Harvard University online tracker that monitors the health of economies across the United States, California’s small businesses are down 29.3% in revenue compared to January of this year. According to Yelp’s September local impact economic report, more than 19,000 businesses have closed in California since the beginning to the COVID-19 global health crisis.
“As the authors of SB 1447, we want to make you aware of a new $100 million tax credit created by that legislation: The Small Business Hiring Credit. This is one way that we are working to ease economic hardships imposed on small businesses due to the necessary response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” three California senators who introduced the legislation wrote in a letter reminding businesses in the state to apply for the assistance.
The letter — signed by Sen. Steven Bradford (D-Los Angeles), Sen. Anna M. Caballero (D-Salinas) and Assemblymember Sabrina Cervantes (D-Riverside) – says
“eligible small businesses can receive $1,000 in credit for each net new hire that occurred during the second half of 2020, up to $100,000 per business.”
Small businesses can apply the tax credits to both personal and corporate income tax liabilities or sales and use tax liabilities from the 2020 tax year.
To qualify, the applying small business must have less than 100 employees (including part-time employees). It must have suffered a 50 % or more year-over-year decrease in revenue during the second quarter of 2020 (from April 2020 to June 2020); and it must have hired new employees between July 2020 and November 2020.
“Thank you to all the hardworking California small business owners that continue to persist through the difficulties of this year. If you are eligible for the Small Business Hiring Credit, we hope you will apply,” the three senators closed their letter to small business owners.
source:
Tanu Henry | California Black Media
Automotive
Ways to Get Personalized Number Plates in 2020
*Subsequent to burning through hundreds or even thousands on an individual enlistment number, numerous individuals seldom feel that if the actual number plates in their vehicle were rectified, their pride and joy would not go down so quick. ۔ The plates in the past number were penetrated and fixed to the vehicle with self-tapping screws, with the coming of plastic guards and twofold sided tape plates, they are currently typically stuck in the vehicle. There are favorable circumstances and drawbacks to the two techniques which will be examined.
Boring the plates and fixing them with screws requires great solid climbing however some of the time the screw head can change the state of the enlistment number on the off chance that they go down close or in any number, water can likewise go into the openings and time Just as isolating intelligent and acrylic, destroying the number plate. Here you can find glorious personalized number plates at CarReg Personalised Number Plates Providers.
Individual number plates
With regards to picking an individual number plate, there are 1000 words to look over. The majority of us pick enrollment numbers which implies something to us. In any case, we likewise anticipate the cost of the favored number plate to increment. Furthermore, frequently we are astounded that it didn’t ascend as high as we suspected.
Things being what they are, the reason do a few (apparently comparative) individual number plates outnumber others? Picking cautiously can have a significant effect.
Here are hints when personalising an individual number plate:
Purchase your preferred best number plate
In the event that you are purchasing a private enrollment number with a speculation center, this is significant. Except if you have a deal, odds are it’s a valid justification if it’s modest. There are many coordinating number plates available or very few likely purchasers … or on the other hand both! This could mean a log jam in deals.
Purchase low digits
Regardless of whether purchasing a prefix number plate, an additional number plate, or an obsolete number plate, pick low digits. The numbers are similarly acceptable. On the off chance that your financial plan permits just 3 digits or more, pick a number that has more tasteful allure. For example, 777, 100, or 101 are. Numbers like 18, 21, 30, and 40 have some allure since they speak to significant birthday celebrations. Try not to pick 27 since it is your date of birth.
Purchase the underlying number plate
On the off chance that you are purchasing a prefix number plate, purchase as near the letter An as could be expected under the circumstances. There are a few exemptions for this standard, for example, ‘H1’ which speaks to ‘Greetings’ or ‘X5’ which shows the BMW model. Other well known choices are X11 or X111 as they can be seen as Roman numerals. Try not to pick 27 since it’s your birthday. All things considered, in the event that one picks a number or 11 numbers, they are accessible.
Prior to deciding
Looking at the numerous individual number plates on your site prior to deciding. Analyze number plate costs, as they can differ fundamentally. It will help you with regards to your great worth.
Limit the squint factor (TM) Boost quality
In the event that you intend to make a name or word, attempt to ensure you are not depending on deliberately positioned fixes or tapes. It’s not cool, and it’s not lawful. Likewise do whatever it takes not to depend on such a large number of letters rather than numbers. For instance, the G88 lean towards the OLF B160 LFX (where 6 and 0 assistance structure the word ‘GOLF’). In the subsequent model, the letter and the number remain, and the objective word is lost in the center.
Business
27 More Black Ex-Franchisees Join Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Against McDonald’s
*MIAMI – Twenty-seven new plaintiffs, all former Black McDonald’s franchisees, joined an ongoing federal lawsuit against the fast-food chain claiming the company engaged in systemic discrimination and denied them the same opportunities as White franchisees.
The new amended complaint now has 77 named plaintiffs in the lawsuit originally filed by 52 Black former franchisees on Sept. 1, 2020.
The claims now include nearly 300 stores with compensatory damages that average between
$4 million and $5 million per store, exclusive of punitive damages.
The plaintiffs allege McDonald’s sold itself as a recruiter and developer of Black talent, profited from its Black consumer base and maintained a two-tier system that pigeonholed unsuspecting Black owners and assigned them horrible locations guaranteed to fail.
This suit comes on the heels of a federal class action lawsuit filed October 29 by current Black franchisees.
“McDonald’s is now fighting a four-front legal war. They are being sued by current and former Black operators, Black employees and senior executives,” said James L. Ferraro, the lead attorney for both the current and former franchisee lawsuits. “As the pool of plaintiffs grow, there will be more pressure on the company to dispense with the public relations ploys and focus on how it can help its Black employees and franchisees.”
At the same time there are calls for state pension funds to drop McDonald’s stock. States like New York, California, Ohio and Florida have massive investments in McDonald’s. In Tennessee, Rep. Joe Towns has requested Treasurer David H. Lillard to divest the state’s holdings and reallocate the money toward companies “practicing good corporate citizenship.”
Ferraro said all these challenges are coming together because the company has turned a blind eye to obvious racial problems while promoting its public image.
McDonald’s once boasted a high of 377 Black franchisees in 1998. That number now stands at 186 even though McDonald’s has increased its stores from 15,086 to 36,059. The cash flow gap for Black franchisees more than tripled from 2010 to 2019, per National Black McDonald’s
Operators Association (“NBMOA”) data.
Plaintiffs’ average annual sales of $2 million was more than $700,000 under McDonald’s national average of $2.7 million between 2011 and 2016 and $900,000 under the national average of $2.9 million in 2019.
The lawsuit claims McDonald’s was ruthless in steering Black operators toward the oldest, most decrepit stores in the toughest neighborhoods routinely rejected by Whites franchisees. This severely limited opportunities for expansion and growth, and far too often set in place a chain of events – low cash flow, decreased equity, debt and bankruptcy – that led to financial ruin.
The plaintiffs argue McDonald’s violated federal civil rights laws by:
- Excluding Black franchisees from the same growth opportunities found at safer, higher- volume, lower-cost stores offered to Whites.
- Retaliating against Black franchisees for rejecting strong-arm offers to continue operations in crime-ridden
- Denying Black franchisees meaningful assistance during financial hardships while White franchisees were routinely given such
- Failing to provide any legitimate business reasons for repeated denials of franchise opportunities over many
- Unfairly grading the operations of Black restaurants, which resulted in poor internal reviews, effectively pushing Black franchisees out of the McDonald’s system by denying them the eligibility for growth and favorable franchise
- Providing misleading projections which induced Black franchisees to purchase undesirable franchises.
The amended complaint was filed with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois Eastern Division. To download the complaint, click here.
Direct media inquiries to [email protected] / www.ferrarolaw.com
source:
Florence Anthony
[email protected]
Business
Black Billionaire (Robert Smith) Has to Pay Back $140M After Admitting to Tax Evasion / VIDEO
*Robert Smith, the richest Black person in America, will have to give a hefty amount of his wealth back to the IRS.
According to reports, the amount is almost $140 million based on tax evasion tactics that Smith has admitted to using after he was exposed following a four-year U.S. tax investigation by The Department of Justice and the Internal Revenue Services. Smith, 57, has been cooperative with the two powerful government agencies.
Forbes magazine recently published on its online platform that Smith avoided prosecution because he agreed to cooperate in a case against Houston businessman Robert Brockman, who has been accused of using a number of entities in the Caribbean to hide $2 billion in income.
MORE NEWS: Geo. Floyd’s Killer Derek Chauvin Has Divorce Settlement DENIED Due to Possibility of Fraud
For his own part, Smith is not running away from the wrongdoing of evading taxes. He said over a three-year period, he failed to file accurate reports of foreign bank and financial accounts, known as FBARs.
Smith , who is CEO of the private equity firm Vista Equity Partners based in Texas, has been called a brilliant businessman, chemical engineer, and investor. His net worth has been estimated at $7 billion.
For the most part, Smith has been flying under the radar because his name was not a household name, per se. Yet, he was picked up by public radar in 2019, when he gave the commencement speech at Morehouse College in Atlanta. During the speech, he shocked all in attendance, especially the college’s graduating class, when he promised to pay off each graduate’s student loan debt. It was estimated to total $34 million.
