Rihanna Insiders Claim She’s Boo’d Up with Longtime Friend A$AP Rocky

*Word on the curb is that Rihanna is dating longtime friend, rapper A$AP Rocky.

The news follows reports that the two were spotted having dinner with friends at the Beatrice Inn in New York over the weekend.

Rihanna was previously boo’ed up with billionaire Hassan Jameel before they called it quits in January after three years of dating.

An insider tells The Sun that “they’re really enjoying each other’s company and taking things easy as it’s still early days.”

A source exclusively told Us in February that RiRi and Rocky were “hooking up” after she split from the Jameel. “They’re having fun and have always had chemistry,” the insider said.

A second source told Us that the rapper has “always thought Rihanna was cool and gorgeous” but never crossed the line because they were “very close friends.”

In July, Rihanna tapped Rocky for her Fenty Skin campaign, and they promoted the collaboration together.

In video interviews for GQ and Vogue, A$AP Rocky said he wished there was more diversity and representation in the industry.

“I wish it was more versatility, diversity, obviously you know,” he said. “I think it’s kinda trying to evolve especially with a person like yourself. But I do wish that there was way more versatility.”

He also revealed the “hardest part” about working with Rihanna.

“I think the hardest part about working with you is not goofin’ off and laughing the whole time. Like this s— is comedy,” he said. “That’s the hardest part. You know, people be so cool it’s hard not to, not to laugh. That’s all. But it was fun. The hardest part is not having too much fun. You just forget that it’s still work at the end of the day.”

