Rihanna Insiders Claim She’s Boo’d Up with Longtime Friend A$AP Rocky
*Word on the curb is that Rihanna is dating longtime friend, rapper A$AP Rocky.
The news follows reports that the two were spotted having dinner with friends at the Beatrice Inn in New York over the weekend.
Rihanna was previously boo’ed up with billionaire Hassan Jameel before they called it quits in January after three years of dating.
An insider tells The Sun that “they’re really enjoying each other’s company and taking things easy as it’s still early days.”
A source exclusively told Us in February that RiRi and Rocky were “hooking up” after she split from the Jameel. “They’re having fun and have always had chemistry,” the insider said.
A second source told Us that the rapper has “always thought Rihanna was cool and gorgeous” but never crossed the line because they were “very close friends.”
In July, Rihanna tapped Rocky for her Fenty Skin campaign, and they promoted the collaboration together.
In video interviews for GQ and Vogue, A$AP Rocky said he wished there was more diversity and representation in the industry.
“I wish it was more versatility, diversity, obviously you know,” he said. “I think it’s kinda trying to evolve especially with a person like yourself. But I do wish that there was way more versatility.”
He also revealed the “hardest part” about working with Rihanna.
“I think the hardest part about working with you is not goofin’ off and laughing the whole time. Like this s— is comedy,” he said. “That’s the hardest part. You know, people be so cool it’s hard not to, not to laugh. That’s all. But it was fun. The hardest part is not having too much fun. You just forget that it’s still work at the end of the day.”
Do you think Rihanna and A$AP Rocky make a cute couple? Let us know in the comments.
BLIND ITEM: Murder & Threesomes
*The following Blind Item comes Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
Murder & Threesomes: This company is known by all of you. It is a private company. West coast based (California). Family owned. They like keeping everything secret. Sometimes they let you in on the secrets. An employee that was fired many years ago and signed a NDA has recently passed away. He wrote down everything he was not allowed to say while alive. His family didn’t sign an NDA. They are willing to, but want a ton of money.
A ton of money is not a problem for this company. It is going to cost a lot more money this time. Murders of family members to take control of the company. Other family members had frequent threesomes with each other and strangers. It is a treasure trove of gossip about this very very very well known and popular company.
Can you guess the popular family-owned eatery?
Bill Cosby: Pennsylvania Supreme Court to Hear Sex Crimes Appeal on Tuesday
*More than two years after a Pennsylvania jury found Bill Cosby guilty of sex crimes, the state’s Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear a two-pronged appeal, with Cosby’s lawyers asking for a new trial or drop the case.
We previously reported… Cosby scored a legal victory in his sex assault case, when, back in June, the Supreme Court accepted the entertainer’s appeal to overturn his 2018 sex assault conviction.
In April 2018, he was found guilty on three counts of sexual assault.
The appeal could pave the way for the conviction to be possibly overturned in the future.
Here’s more about the decision via USA Today:
In its one-page order, the Supreme Court said it will review the appellate panel’s decision on Cosby’s case based first on whether the trial judge’s decision to allow other accusers to testify about alleged, uncharged “prior bad acts” by Cosby was prejudicial as opposed to probative, a standard used to allow or disallow testimony.
The other issue the court will review is whether the trial judge improperly allowed testimony about a civil deposition Cosby gave after he said he was promised by an earlier district attorney that he would not be prosecuted. By relying on that promise, was Cosby induced to make self-incriminating statements later used against him, and does that violate his constitutional rights against self-incrimination?
Cosby, 82, is currently serving a three-to-10 year sentence in a state prison for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand. Although dozens of women have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct, only Constand’s allegations resulted in criminal charges.
“The American criminal justice system was designed to convict defendants based upon their conduct – not on their general character,” Cosby’s lawyers argue in their brief. “The fervor of the #MeToo movement rendered this cherished constitutional tenet obsolete at Cosby’s trial.”
Cosby’s longtime spokesperson Andrew Wyatt is urging supporters to tune in and watch the oral argument hearing on December 1, posting a video on Cosby’s social media accounts.
“In this 21st century, we have witnessed the senseless murders of black men and women at the hands of a few bad law enforcement officers — but not all,” Wyatt said as video images played.
“We have witnessed the unjust conviction and incarceration of a true American treasure and citizen, actor-comedian Bill Cosby, and we are witnessing a pandemic unlike anything we have seen in our lifetime,” Wyatt proclaimed.
Small Businesses Can Apply for Up to $100,000 In Tax Credits Starting This Week
*Starting Dec.1 at 8 a.m., California small businesses that have hired new employees during the COVID-19 pandemic can begin applying for up to $100,000 in tax credits. The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA) has set up a portal on its website to receive the applications.
The CDTFA plans to close the window for accepting applications on January 15, 2021. However, the agency is warning business owners to apply as soon as possible for the tax credits that will be awarded on a “first come, first serve” basis. If there is a high volume of applications, the agency says it might terminate the program earlier.
In September, Gov Newsom signed Senate Bill (SB) 1447 into law, responding to the devastating effect the COVID-19 pandemic has had on small businesses in the state. According to Opportunity Insights, a Harvard University online tracker that monitors the health of economies across the United States, California’s small businesses are down 29.3% in revenue compared to January of this year. According to Yelp’s September local impact economic report, more than 19,000 businesses have closed in California since the beginning to the COVID-19 global health crisis.
“As the authors of SB 1447, we want to make you aware of a new $100 million tax credit created by that legislation: The Small Business Hiring Credit. This is one way that we are working to ease economic hardships imposed on small businesses due to the necessary response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” three California senators who introduced the legislation wrote in a letter reminding businesses in the state to apply for the assistance.
The letter — signed by Sen. Steven Bradford (D-Los Angeles), Sen. Anna M. Caballero (D-Salinas) and Assemblymember Sabrina Cervantes (D-Riverside) – says
“eligible small businesses can receive $1,000 in credit for each net new hire that occurred during the second half of 2020, up to $100,000 per business.”
Small businesses can apply the tax credits to both personal and corporate income tax liabilities or sales and use tax liabilities from the 2020 tax year.
To qualify, the applying small business must have less than 100 employees (including part-time employees). It must have suffered a 50 % or more year-over-year decrease in revenue during the second quarter of 2020 (from April 2020 to June 2020); and it must have hired new employees between July 2020 and November 2020.
“Thank you to all the hardworking California small business owners that continue to persist through the difficulties of this year. If you are eligible for the Small Business Hiring Credit, we hope you will apply,” the three senators closed their letter to small business owners.
source:
Tanu Henry | California Black Media
