Television
Meagan Good and Her Sister to Star in Lifetime Movie ‘Death Saved My Life’
*Lifetime’s next installment in its “Ripped From the Headlines” franchise is a project from actress Meagan Good titled “Death Saved My Life.”
According to TheWrap, Good will star in the small-screen film alongside Chiké Okonkwo (“Being Mary Jane”) and Good’s real-life sister, La’Myia Good (“The Wood”). The Good sisters will portray siblings in the thriller which is inspired by the true story of a “woman who faked her own death in order to trap her husband after he hires a hitman to kill her.”
READ MORE: Still A Must Have After 5 Years: Patti LaBelle Sells 36,000 Pies EVERYDAY!
— Meagan Good (@MeaganGood) December 20, 2019
Here’s the official description for the Lifetime movie:
On the surface it seems Jade (Meagan Good) has it all, a successful marketing career, a husband admired and respected in the community and a young daughter they both dote on. But behind closed doors, her life is far from idyllic. Her husband Ed (Chiké Okonkwo) is a controlling man who is physically and psychologically abusive. When Jade decides to leave Ed he tells her, “If I can’t have you, nobody will,” a threat which becomes very real when she discovers he has hired someone to kill her. Knowing no one will believe her, Jade realizes the only way to escape Ed is to make him believe the hitman completed the job and that she is dead. La’Myia Good plays Jade’s sister Leigh.
Produced by Jarrett Creative, “Death Saved My Life” is directed by Seth Jarrett from a script written by Barbara Kymlick.
Megan will executive produce with Julie Insogna Jarrett and Seth Jarrett.
“Death Saved My Life” will debut in early 2021.
In the meantime, the actress is selling quality satin wrap that are “lightweight, comfy and elastic free,” she announced on Twitter. Check out her post here.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Barack Obama Says Rapper Drake Has ‘Stamp of Approval’ to Play Him in Biopic
*Barack Obama has given former actor Drake his approval to play him in a potential biopic about the former president.
“I will say this, Drake seems to be able to do anything he wants. I mean, that is a talented, talented brother. So, if the time comes and he’s ready…,” said Obama during a recent interview on Complex’s 360 With Speedy Morman.
“Drake has, more importantly I think, my household’s stamp of approval,” he added. “I suspect Malia and Sasha would be just fine with it.”
Drake’s acting career began on the Canadian teen drama “Degrassi,” before he transitioned into a hip-hop artist. According to PEOPLE, the rapper first expressed interest in playing Obama in an interview with Paper in 2010.
READ MORE: Barack Obama Makes TikTok Debut to Promote New ‘Promised Land’ Memoir
“I hope somebody makes a movie about Obama’s life soon because I could play him,” he said during Obama’s first term in office. “I watch all the addresses. Anytime I see him on TV, I don’t change the channel, I definitely pay attention and listen to the inflections of his voice.”
Drake continued, “If you ask anyone who knows me, I’m pretty good at impressions. Slowly but surely, I’m not in the study mode because nobody’s called me about anything, but I just pay attention so when the day comes I’m not scrambling to learn how to speak like him.”
In related news, Obama is currently on his book tour promoting his new memoir “A Promised Land,” and during a recent interview with Breakfast Club, he addressed criticism that he didn’t do enough for Black Americans while he was in the White House.
“I understand it because when I got elected, there was so much excitement and hope. And I also think that we generally view the presidency as almost like a monarchy. In the sense of, ‘once the President is there he can just do whatever he needs to get done and if he’s not doing it then it must be because he didn’t want to do it,’” Obama told the hosts.
He then said he “had the statistics” to prove his accomplishments.
“By the time I left office, you had seen three million African Americans have health care that didn’t have it before. You had seen the incarceration rate, the number of Black folks in prison, drop for the first time in years… You had seen Black poverty drop to its lowest level since 1968. You had seen Black businesses rise, you had seen Black income go up,” Obama said, adding that “millions of Black folks were better off” when he left office.
WATCH:
Entertainment
Chadwick Boseman Honored in Disney Plus Update of ‘Black Panther’ Opening Credits (Watch)
*In honor of what would’ve been Chadwick Boseman’s 44th birthday, Disney Plus redesigned the Marvel logo introduction to “Black Panther” on Nov. 29. Boseman, who played T’Challa/Black Panther, died on Aug. 28 following a four-year battle with colon cancer.
Walt Disney executive Bob Iger announced the special tribute via Twitter, writing Saturday: “To all fans of #BlackPanther: watch the film on #DisneyPlus late tonight, for a special tribute to someone that was and will always be near and dear to our hearts.”
The updated intro keeps the classic Marvel page-turning opening before showing concept art and images from “Black Panther.” The tribute shows footage from Boseman’s appearances in “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.”
In addition to the images, there are quotes by T’Challa including the famous line from when his character addresses the UN Assembly: “In times of crisis, the wise build bridges while the foolish build barriers.”
Boseman is also shown behind-the-scenes. As the camera pulls back for the Marvel Studios logo, Boseman gives his “Wakanda Forever” salute.
Earlier this year, it was announced that “Black Panther 2” will be released on May 6, 2022.
Watch the “Black Panther” tribute to Boseman above.
Columns
EUR Reviews: ‘Mangrove’ a Must and ‘The Giant’ a Bust / WATCH
*“Mangrove,” is one of five films from the “Small Axe” anthology by Steve McQueen (“12 Years a Slave”).
Based on true events, the film chronicles the 50th anniversary of the day in 1970 when 150 protesters of West Indian and African heritage in Notting Hill, West London, took to the streets because of police brutality. In a reign of racist terror, the local police raid Mangrove—a lively community base for locals, intellectuals and activists—time after time.
When nine men and women are wrongly arrested and charged with incitement to riot, a highly publicized trial ensues. his must see film follows the Nine and their road to justice. One of the Nine, Altheia Jones-LeCointe (Letitia Wright), is the leader of the British Black Panther Movement.
Ironically, Wright is the sister of T’Challa in Black Panther. During the highly publicized trial of the Mangrove Nine, tensions ran high as they fought against brutal treatment and discrimination.
“Mangrove” is not only timely, but universal in its depiction of bigotry and injustice throughout the universe. The raw emotions that spill out into the streets, and at times inside the Mangrove, are real. “Mangrove” hits its mark going for the jugular with in your face necessary narratives.
Co-written and directed by Steve McQueen, “Mangrove” also stars Malachi Kirby, Shaun Parkes, and Malachi Kirby, Rochenda Sandall, Jack Lowden, Sam Spruell, Gershwyn Eustache, Nathaniel Martello-White, Richie Campbell, Jumayn Hunter, and Gary Beadle. “Mangrove” is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
‘The Giant’
Watching “The Giant” is like watching paint dry. At least with the paint drying, viewers are spared the doldrums of Charlotte’s (Odessa Young) sleepwalk-like trudge through “The Giant.” Minutes after the film begins, Charlotte mother’s quivering feet are seen because she has just committed suicide. This scene is tantamount to what audiences are in for; in addition to a serial killer storyline.
Charlotte is a 17-year-old spending the summer in her Georgia hometown before heading off to college. Her questionable first love Joe (Ben Schnetzer), who mysteriously disappeared also returns. And Charlotte’s best friend Olivia (Madelyn Cline) only adds to the dire state of affairs with her dark appearances.
The surreal scenes and dreamlike sequences set up to pique the imagination fail miserably because of the monotonous and maudlin tone of the movie. Charlotte’s belabored, psychological trek drains viewers to the point where they could care less about the conclusion.
Directed by David Raboy, “The Giant” also stars Jack Kilmer, Madelyn Cline, Danny Ramirez, and PJ Marshall. “The Giant” is available on Digital & On Demand.
