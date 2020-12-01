Family - Parenting - Births
Man With Down Syndrome Overcome with Emotion After Seeing Tattoo of Himself on Brother’s Arm (Watch)
*A beautiful expression of brotherly love has gone viral after their mom shared video of the moment on Facebook.
A young man with Down Syndrome was overcome with raw emotion after his older brother revealed that he had gotten a tattoo of him on his arm. Enamored, the younger brother, Erick, repeatedly ran his hands over the image, which showed his face inside the mouth of a lion. The gesture so moved him that he gave his older brother, Rafa, a kiss, and then a long embrace.
“Look at my puppy’s reaction to the beautiful tribute, his face tattooed inside a lion’s mouth. The video is EXCITING. That’s why I saw Rafa asking Erick to make a brave face,” wrote Soares Sheila, before adding, “My dear friends, when I posted this video I could swear that it would not cause this dimension of sharing that caused.”
Watch below:
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Actress Ellen Page Comes Out as Trans: ‘My Name is Elliot’
*The actress formerly known as Ellen Page has penned a candid post shared on social media about
her trans identity. Page now identifies as Elliot. Elliot Page.
“Hi friends. I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life,” the Umbrella Academy star wrote. “I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”
— Elliot Page (@TheElliotPage) December 1, 2020
Page, 33, who came out as queer in 2014, noted that he has been “endlessly inspired” by fellow members of the LGBTQ community.
“I also ask for patience. My joy is real, but it is also fragile,” the “Juno” star continued. “The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I’m scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes’ and of violence. To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture. The statistics are staggering. … In 2020 alone, it has been reported that at least 40 transgender people have been murdered, the majority of which were Black and Latinx trans women.”
Page goes on to urge political leaders to do mote to hold accountable those “who continue to spew hostility towards the trans community,” adding “enough is enough.”
“I love that I am trans,” he concluded. “And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close to fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”
Read his full post via the Twitter embed above.
Do you think Page’s trans identity will help or hurt his career? Let us know in the comments.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Ice-T Says Father-in-Law ‘On Oxygen Indefinitely’ After Battling COVID-19
*Ice-T has shared an update about the health status of his wife Coco Austin’s father who contracted the novel virus over the summer.
We previously reported… the rapper’s father-in-law Steve had to be hospitalized in Arizona in July due to the coronavirus. Ice says Steve is now “on Oxygen indefinitely.”
“My father-in-law ‘Coco’s dad’ was a serious ‘No Masker’ COVID hit him,” the “Law & Order” star wrote on Twitter on Monday. “Pneumonia in both lungs.. 40 days in ICU close to death.. Now he’s on Oxygen indefinitely.”
My father-in-law ‘Coco’s dad’ was a serious ‘No Masker’ COVID hit him. Pneumonia in both lungs.. 40 days in ICU close to death.. Now he’s on Oxygen indefinitely. Ohhh he’s a Believer now.. #COVIDisNotAGame pic.twitter.com/fPEifkJCge
— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 29, 2020
Ice-T also shared a photo of his father-in-law wearing an oxygen mask, writing, “Ohhh he’s a Believer now.. #COVIDisNotAGame.”
The hip-hip icon previously told Jimmy Fallon, “Coco’s dad is a Harley Davidson-riding, no-masking type of dude,” he said. “[Coronavirus] put him on his back.”
He went on to explain that Steve had pneumonia in both lungs, and was almost put on a ventilator.
“It took him a month to make it out of the hospital,” he said. “Now he’s home, but his lungs are damaged indefinitely.”
He also said during his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that it took his father-in-law "a month to make it out of the hospital."
“There are still non-believers,” he said. “I’ve made it through so much in my life, I don’t want to die because of this — especially with a new daughter. I’m aware and I’m concerned and I’m cautious.”
Family - Parenting - Births
When Grandma Realized that Daughter & Grandkids in Long Distance Video Call Were In Her Driveway (Watch)
*A grandmother in North Carolina thought she was on another long-distance video call with her daughter’s family when all of a sudden … “they’re right outside!”
Rebecca Cowles, 57, from North Wilkesboro, hadn’t seen her daughter, Nacole, 41, and four of her grandchildren in 18 months because they live in Florida. She got a big surprise when during their video chat, the group pulled into her driveway.
“Oh my baby!” Cowles screamed while running into her grandson’s arms. Rebecca also met for the first time Nacole’s youngest child, Mayshiana, born during the pandemic, which had caused Nacole to avoid travel while pregnant.
Watch the surprise reunion below:
And with commentary from “Today’s” Hoda Kotb:
