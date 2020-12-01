Ice-T Says Father-in-Law ‘On Oxygen Indefinitely’ After Battling COVID-19

*Ice-T has shared an update about the health status of his wife Coco Austin’s father who contracted the novel virus over the summer.

We previously reported… the rapper’s father-in-law Steve had to be hospitalized in Arizona in July due to the coronavirus. Ice says Steve is now “on Oxygen indefinitely.”

“My father-in-law ‘Coco’s dad’ was a serious ‘No Masker’ COVID hit him,” the “Law & Order” star wrote on Twitter on Monday. “Pneumonia in both lungs.. 40 days in ICU close to death.. Now he’s on Oxygen indefinitely.”

Ice-T also shared a photo of his father-in-law wearing an oxygen mask, writing, “Ohhh he’s a Believer now.. #COVIDisNotAGame.”

The hip-hip icon previously told Jimmy Fallon, “Coco’s dad is a Harley Davidson-riding, no-masking type of dude,” he said. “[Coronavirus] put him on his back.”

He went on to explain that Steve had pneumonia in both lungs, and was almost put on a ventilator.

“It took him a month to make it out of the hospital,” he said. “Now he’s home, but his lungs are damaged indefinitely.”

He also said during his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that it took his father-in-law “a month to make it out of the hospital.”

“There are still non-believers,” he said. “I’ve made it through so much in my life, I don’t want to die because of this — especially with a new daughter. I’m aware and I’m concerned and I’m cautious.”