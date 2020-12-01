COVID-19
Ice-T Says Father-in-Law ‘On Oxygen Indefinitely’ After Battling COVID-19
*Ice-T has shared an update about the health status of his wife Coco Austin’s father who contracted the novel virus over the summer.
We previously reported… the rapper’s father-in-law Steve had to be hospitalized in Arizona in July due to the coronavirus. Ice says Steve is now “on Oxygen indefinitely.”
“My father-in-law ‘Coco’s dad’ was a serious ‘No Masker’ COVID hit him,” the “Law & Order” star wrote on Twitter on Monday. “Pneumonia in both lungs.. 40 days in ICU close to death.. Now he’s on Oxygen indefinitely.”
My father-in-law ‘Coco’s dad’ was a serious ‘No Masker’ COVID hit him. Pneumonia in both lungs.. 40 days in ICU close to death.. Now he’s on Oxygen indefinitely. Ohhh he’s a Believer now.. #COVIDisNotAGame pic.twitter.com/fPEifkJCge
— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 29, 2020
Ice-T also shared a photo of his father-in-law wearing an oxygen mask, writing, “Ohhh he’s a Believer now.. #COVIDisNotAGame.”
The hip-hip icon previously told Jimmy Fallon, “Coco’s dad is a Harley Davidson-riding, no-masking type of dude,” he said. “[Coronavirus] put him on his back.”
He went on to explain that Steve had pneumonia in both lungs, and was almost put on a ventilator.
“It took him a month to make it out of the hospital,” he said. “Now he’s home, but his lungs are damaged indefinitely.”
He also said during his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that it took his father-in-law "a month to make it out of the hospital."
“There are still non-believers,” he said. “I’ve made it through so much in my life, I don’t want to die because of this — especially with a new daughter. I’m aware and I’m concerned and I’m cautious.”
Bill Cosby: Pennsylvania Supreme Court to Hear Sex Crimes Appeal on Tuesday
*More than two years after a Pennsylvania jury found Bill Cosby guilty of sex crimes, the state’s Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear a two-pronged appeal, with Cosby’s lawyers asking for a new trial or drop the case.
We previously reported… Cosby scored a legal victory in his sex assault case, when, back in June, the Supreme Court accepted the entertainer’s appeal to overturn his 2018 sex assault conviction.
In April 2018, he was found guilty on three counts of sexual assault.
The appeal could pave the way for the conviction to be possibly overturned in the future.
View this post on Instagram
Here’s more about the decision via USA Today:
In its one-page order, the Supreme Court said it will review the appellate panel’s decision on Cosby’s case based first on whether the trial judge’s decision to allow other accusers to testify about alleged, uncharged “prior bad acts” by Cosby was prejudicial as opposed to probative, a standard used to allow or disallow testimony.
The other issue the court will review is whether the trial judge improperly allowed testimony about a civil deposition Cosby gave after he said he was promised by an earlier district attorney that he would not be prosecuted. By relying on that promise, was Cosby induced to make self-incriminating statements later used against him, and does that violate his constitutional rights against self-incrimination?
Cosby, 82, is currently serving a three-to-10 year sentence in a state prison for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand. Although dozens of women have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct, only Constand’s allegations resulted in criminal charges.
“The American criminal justice system was designed to convict defendants based upon their conduct – not on their general character,” Cosby’s lawyers argue in their brief. “The fervor of the #MeToo movement rendered this cherished constitutional tenet obsolete at Cosby’s trial.”
Cosby’s longtime spokesperson Andrew Wyatt is urging supporters to tune in and watch the oral argument hearing on December 1, posting a video on Cosby’s social media accounts.
“In this 21st century, we have witnessed the senseless murders of black men and women at the hands of a few bad law enforcement officers — but not all,” Wyatt said as video images played.
“We have witnessed the unjust conviction and incarceration of a true American treasure and citizen, actor-comedian Bill Cosby, and we are witnessing a pandemic unlike anything we have seen in our lifetime,” Wyatt proclaimed.
Mike Tyson Admits He Was High On Marijuana During Roy Jones Jr. Fight
*Mike Tyson claims he was high during his fight with Roy Jones Jr. on Saturday.
We previously reported… the Tyson-Jones heavyweight exhibition fight went the full 8 rounds at Staples Center in Los Angeles, and was unofficially ruled a draw.
Afterward, Tyson, who last fought in 2005, said he would “absolutely” do another exhibition. He also admitted that smoking marijuana has never affected his abilities in the ring.
“Listen, I can’t stop smoking,” he told reporters after the fight. “I smoked during fights. I just have to smoke, I’m sorry. I’m a smoker. … I smoke everyday. I never stopped smoking.”
30 years after this photo was taken, I finally caught up with @MikeTyson to talk his comeback vs. Roy Jones, our chance encounter and so much more.
Such a fun interview.
YT: https://t.co/2De6xVMZcK
Apple: https://t.co/QkaIAfmI7g pic.twitter.com/w9koXZoQft
— Dan Canobbio (@DanCanobbio) November 27, 2020
Tyson added, “It’s just who I am,’’ he said. “It has no effect on me from a negative standpoint. It’s just what I do and how I am and how I’m going to die. There’s no explanation. There’s no beginning, there’s no end.”
After the bout, Jones admitted that Tyson’s body shots “took a toll” on him.
“I like him, but the dude is so strong man,” Jones said afterward. “I understand why they say some things are ‘bucket list’ because when he hits you, if it’s his head, his punches, his body shots, it don’t matter. Everything hurts. So, for me I thought I did enough boxing on the outside to edge it out, but I’m cool with the draw. It means we just might have to do it again, but I don’t know.”
The WBC created a “Frontline Battle belt,” which was awarded to both fighters.
“I thought it was dope. I’m a little upset that they made it a draw, but they gave it their all,” said YouTuber Jake Paul, who scored a brutal second-round knockout over former NBA guard Nate Robinson on the undercard. “And, they both looked good. Mike came out swinging. Mike won. Let’s give Mike the W.”
Meanwhile, Tyson recently shared that he once used his baby’s urine to pass a drug test after his wife was concerend that her urine would come back pregnant.
“One time I was using my wife’s [urine] and my wife was like, ‘Baby, you better not hope that it comes back pregnant or something.’ And I said, ‘Nah, so we ain’t gonna use you any more, we’re gonna use the kid,” he shared.
Lil Wayne Raps About President Trump on ‘No Ceilings 3’ Mixtape [LISTEN]
*Lil Wayne has released side A of his “No Ceilings 3” mixtape and it includes a nod to President Donald Trump.
Weezy gives Trump a shout out on the track “Life Is Good,” a track originally made popular by Future and Drake.
Here’s more from The Blast:
In the original version, Drake raps, “Workin’ on the weekend like usual Way off in the deep end like usual N—– swear they passed us, they doin’ too much Haven’t done my taxes, I’m too turnt up”
Wayne’s version goes, Workin’ on my demons, that’s beautiful Bae off that Reisling, she’s super loose I’m smoking, she says pass it, she’s doing to much Haven’t done my taxes, f—ing with Trump”
Have a listen to the song via the YouTube player above.
The track comes a month after Wayne endorsed Trump’s re-election. He took to social media in October to share that he spoke to #POTUS about the Platinum Plan for Black Americans and providing the community with real ownership.
“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾” he tweeted.
Weezy says he had a great meeting with Trump and shared a photo of them smiling together with thumbs up. He said at the time that he’s endorsing Trump based on his track record on criminal justice reform, and he’s excited about Trump’s Platinum Plan.
Wayne believes it will “give the community real ownership.”
Trump’s Platinum Plan would pump $500 billion into Black communities, and provide better access to equitable education and jobs.
Lil Wayne was recently charged with a felony stemming from an old case where his private jet got searched.
“wait a minute Trump still got 63 days left, call him Wayne. get that fool on the phone. They gonna try to put you in jail for supporting trump. 😳 ,” 50 Cent captioned a photo of a headline about the case.
